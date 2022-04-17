Ex-NFL Player Died at 49!

Ed Jasper, a former NFL defensive tackle who died at the age of 49, was remembered fondly.

Jasper’s passing has been confirmed by friends and relatives, according to the Tyler Morning Telegraph – a local newspaper in Jasper’s hometown of Tyler, Texas.

Jasper was a standout athlete at Troup High School before committing to play for the Texas A&M Aggies during his collegiate career.

According to the Troup Telegraph, Troup athletic director John Eastman described Ed as “a tremendous asset to the Troup community.” “Ed and his brother Shane (who serves as president of the Troup ISD school board) have a wonderful amount of sympathy for the school and the surrounding community.

It is a setback for our institution and for the entire community. “He will be greatly missed.” With their sixth-round pick in the 1997 NFL Draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected Jasper to join their team.

While with the Eagles from 1997 to 1998, the Falcons from 1999 to 2004, and one season with the Raiders from 2005 to 2007, the former Texas A&M star amassed 250 tackles, 17.0 sacks, 40 stops for loss, and 60 starts in 60 games.

During this terrible moment, our thoughts and prayers are with the Jasper family and everyone who was close to him.