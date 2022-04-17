Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-19 00:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-19 03:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Hudson FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast New Jersey and southeast New York, including the following counties, in northeast New Jersey, Hudson. In southeast New York, Bronx, Kings (Brooklyn), Nassau, New York (Manhattan), Queens and Richmond (Staten Island). * WHEN...Until 315 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1217 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1 1/2 inches are expected over the area through 3am. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Jersey City, Jamaica, Flatbush, Flushing, Bayonne, Mott Haven, Levittown, Hoboken, East Tremont, Freeport, Valley Stream, Long Beach, Glen Cove, Coney Island, Garden City, Massapequa, Lynbrook, Mineola, Woodmere and Secaucus. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
