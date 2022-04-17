ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

This week’s corrections

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

We said Eric Pickles, the former secretary for communities and local government, told the Grenfell inquiry “that even if he had accepted [the Lakanal House coroner’s March 2013 recommendations] he did not believe it would have made any difference”. To clarify: Pickles’s evidence was that he accepted the key recommendations but believed that, even if he had expressly written to the coroner saying: “I accept the recommendations”, it would not have changed things (“Ministers admit ignoring repeated warnings in the years before Grenfell”, 10 April, p27).

Next month’s local elections will be Anas Sarwar’s second electoral test as Scottish Labour leader, not his first. He was already in office for last May’s Holyrood elections (“Will Scottish Labour’s revival help it to reclaim first ‘red wall’?”, 10 April, p14).

An article about the film Operation Mincemeat said the plot to deceive Germany in the Second World War involved a corpse dressed as a pilot; in fact the body was dressed as a Royal Marines major (“War legend takes on a new identity for our times”, 10 April, p38).

The chocolate-maker Coco Chocolatier is based in the village of Queensferry, near Edinburgh, not “Queensberry” (“Chocs away”, 10 April, Magazine, p46).

A photo of a painting depicting the Duke of Wellington at Waterloo showed a British army colonel riding alongside him, not “Prussian Field Marshal Blücher” as our caption said (“He led men into battle… but Wellington chose clever women as his friends”, 3 April, p21)

Write to the Readers’ Editor, the Observer, York Way, London N1 9GU, email observer.readers@observer.co.uk, tel 020 3353 4736

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are the future of the Republican party

Ever since entering Congress, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making headlines for her long history of peddling conspiracy theories, her blatant embrace of anti-Muslim bigotry and white Christian nationalism, and her aggression against political opponents. The latest escalation came last week, when she smeared her Republican colleagues in the Senate, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins and Mitt Romney, as “pro-pedophile” after they voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the US supreme court; Democrats, she added, “are the party of pedophiles.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Pickles
The Guardian

I told Boris Johnson about my husband’s Covid death and saw not a flicker of compassion

On Saturday 26 September 2020, I married Steve, my partner of 11 years. It was a small gathering sandwiched between the spring and autumn lockdowns, with just two witnesses in the register office. We put a marquee outside the house so that later in the evening we could celebrate with our families and friends. It was cold, but the champagne helped. Only three weeks later, Steve died of Covid. We never would have dreamed that as we mourned, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who have been given fixed-penalty notices today, would be carelessly breaking their own lockdown rules.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#P27#Scottish Labour#Holyrood#P14#Royal Marines#Coco Chocolatier#P46#British#Prussian
The Guardian

German chancellor ‘stalling on heavy weaponry to Ukraine’

Germany’s chancellor is under growing pressure to authorise the delivery of heavy weaponry to help Ukraine defend itself against Russia’s looming eastern offensive, with Olaf Scholz’s coalition partners accusing him of failing to live up to his promises. The centre-left leader had surprised even close partners in...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Country
Germany
BBC

Chingford couple put clowns on neighbour's fence, court hears

A couple put clowns, dolls and barbed wire on their fence in a long-running dispute with a next-door neighbour, a court has heard. They also allegedly parked vehicles on the complainant's drive in Chingford, east London, and flooded an alleyway. Sandra Durdin, 58, and now ex-partner Trevor Dempsey, 63, both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Sad! Is Donald Trump just too boring for a grand Shakespearean makeover?

If you want to satirise a power figure or a political movement, you automatically reach for Shakespeare. Theatrical history is littered with examples. In 1937, Orson Welles staged a modern-dress Julius Caesar that evoked the worlds of Nazi Germany and fascist Italy. In 1941, Bertolt Brecht used Richard III as a template for his anti-Hitlerian The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. In 1966, Barbara Garson’s MacBird! daringly suggested that Lyndon Johnson was a modern Macbeth implicated in the death of JFK. So it is hardly surprising that writers and directors turn to the Bard in depicting Donald Trump.
POTUS
The Guardian

The Guardian

242K+
Followers
64K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy