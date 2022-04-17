ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Junell (Sletvold) Gates , 65

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

Junell (Sletvold) Gates, 65, of Kalispell passed away on April 8, 2022, at her home.

Junell passed much too soon and will be dearly missed, every hour of every day.

Junell was born on June 12, 1956, in Oakes, North Dakota to Helmer and Gladys (Wilke) Sletvoid.

She and her family moved to Montana after her second birthday. Her school years from seventh grade to graduation were in the Flathead, where she excelled and graduated with honors in 1974. Her thirst for knowledge took her to Spokane, where under the tutelage of Doctor Michael, she enrolled and completed with a degree in the field of physio-regenerology.

She moved back to the valley and pursued her career with passion and made a lucrative living until retirement in 2017. She followed in our mom’s footsteps, becoming an amateur geologist and “never met a rock she didn’t like.”

Butterflies are her “spirt animals,” like them she would land for a time, then flutter off to other things, oft times to a Blues Jam! Hat’s off to you all for giving her so much joy. Her quick wit and sense of humor are memorable.

Junell was preceded in death by her mother, Glady, and father (Bud); and brother, Nels.

She is survived by her “cherished” children, Blaze, Lilly and Witcha, and siblings Linda, Fred, Dale, Bim and Pam, with too many nieces and nephews to name here.

Junell, you will forever be in our hearts with love. Rest in Peace.

There will be a private scattering of her ashes, followed by a potluck memorial to be set at a later date.

Friends are encouraged to visit our website at www.buffalohillfh.com to leave notes of condolences for the family. Buffalo Hill Funeral Home and Crematory caring for the family.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

Barbara Hupfer Stevens

Barbara Hupfer Stevens, formerly of Kalispell, passed away at her home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Nov. 6, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on April 28 at the Central Bible Church in Kalispell at 11 a.m. That service will be live streamed on the Central Bible Church Facebook page. A reception/luncheon will follow. A graveside service will be held at the Corvallis Cemetery at 11 a.m. on April 30 with a reception/luncheon to follow at the Corvallis Community Church.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Edy Paxman, 89

Edy Paxman, 89, passed peacefully on April 4, 2022. She made Kalispell her home for over three decades and has loved loving in this unique town, where she made her mark as a therapist, assisting those in need of her wise counsel. She is survived by two daughters, three sons and seven grandchildren who will be celebrating her life on the 16th of April at 1 pm. All friends and associates are welcome to attend and participate. It will be a casual, outdoor service on her front lawn, 735 4th Ave. E.
Daily Inter Lake

Hazel Harness, 94

Funeral service for Hazel Harness, 94 year old lifetime Flathead County Resident who passed away quietly at her home in Kila on Sunday the 10th of April, will be held Saturday, April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Chapel in Kalispell with Reverend Mike Mattocks officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in The Glacier Memorial Gardens with graveside services to follow the funeral. There will be a reception and lunch following the graveside service at the Smith Valley Grange. Donations in Hazel’s memory may be made to the N.W. Montana Veteran’s Food Pantry at 1349 U.S. Hwy 2 E. in Kalispell, Montana 59901. Online condolences may be made at www.jgfuneralhome.com or www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
KILA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Flathead Business Watercooler

Kalispell chamber lunch The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce will hold its April Business Matters luncheon on Tuesday, April 19 from 11:30-1:15 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1840 U.S. 93 South, Kalispell. Flathead Electric Co-op will discuss how hydropower from dams is critical to providing electricity that is reliable, affordable and carbon-free. For more information or to register, call 406-758-2806. Business perpetuation planning Montana West Economic Development is hosting a seminar series for businesses. The next seminar will be Thursday, April 21, 1 to 2 p.m. at the MWED Conference Room, 44 2nd Ave. W, Kalispell. Presented in partnership with Shaun McChesney,...
KALISPELL, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kalispell, MT
Obituaries
State
North Dakota State
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
Daily Inter Lake

High Plains Book Awards nominations in

A total of 294 books have been nominated for the 16th annual High Plains Book Awards, which recognize writers and their work from seven Western states and three Canadian provinces. Forty-five works were from Montana. The top three books in each category will become finalists and be forwarded to judges who will choose the winner in each category. The judges include past winners and published writers with a connection to the High Plains in the United States and Canada. The High Plains Book Awards were established in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains, a region that includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. There are 13 categories — Art and Photography, Children’s Books, Creative Nonfiction, Fiction, First Book, Indigenous Writer, Medicine and Science, Nonfiction, Poetry, Short Stories, Woman Writer, Young Adult, and the Big Sky Award. Finalist books in each category will be announced in June. Winners, who will receive a $500 cash prize, will be announced in October. For more information, visit www.highplainsbookawards.org or contact Shari Nault, High Plains Book Awards president, at 406-672-6223 or via email at shari2redlodge@gmail.com.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

John 'Jack' Robert Perry, 82

John “Jack” Robert Perry, 82, passed away April 10, 2022 in San Antonio, TX. He was born May 25, 1939, in Seattle to George “Whitey” and Maxine Perry. He spent his life as a laborer and contractor working at Plum Creek Lumber, Boeing, Alaskan Pipeline, and Superior Lumber. It was at Plum Creek that he met the love of his life, Michele Lamoreaux. John and Michele celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last June. John enjoyed woodworking and hunting but loved fishing. He loved telling stories and jokes, but he could never get to the end of his jokes because he would start laughing so hard. His laughter was infectious, so everyone else in the room was laughing right along with him. John is survived by his wife, Michele “Mickey” Perry; daughter Allison and husband Allen Solenberg of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Lindsay and husband J.B. O’Neal of Clovis, California; grandsons Cameron and Riley Solenberg; granddaughters Jaelyn and Morgan O’Neal; and three sons, David, Dennis, and Dean Perry. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brother Ron Perry. Burial will be at a later date in Montana. Please visit www.missionparks.com to leave notes of condolences.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KULR8

Weber State sweeps past Montana softball team

MISSOULA — The Montana softball team lost both games of a doubleheader to Big Sky Conference leader Weber State on Saturday at Wildcat Field in Ogden, Utah. The Wildcats (30-8, 8-0 BSC) ran their winning streak to eight games with 6-5 and 10-5 victories over the Grizzlies (17-20, 5-6 BSC), who have dropped four of their last five.
OGDEN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Junell Lrb#Flathead
98.3 The Snake

New Activities Director for Canyon Ridge High School

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A new activities director has been chosen for Canyon Ridge High School this upcoming school year. The Twin Falls School District announced last week the selection of Ted Reynolds to serve as the activities director for 2022-23. Reynolds will be responsible for managing the activities program, which includes all sports, drama, and debate teams. According to the district, Reynolds worked as the previous activities director for Twin Falls High School from 2017 to 2020 before he went to be activities director and assistant principal for the Vallivue School District in the Treasure Valley. Reynolds has degrees from Montana State University and the University of Idaho. He started in education for a school in New Mexico back in 1988. He worked as a teacher, principal and coach in Bonners Ferry for 13 years. Before working in the Magic Valley he was the athletic director and assistant principal for the Middleton School District. The current activities director, Sean Impomeni, is moving on to work as the head football coach at Ridgevue High School.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Daily Inter Lake

Hop on over to an Easter egg hunt

Families and friends can follow the bunny trail to a whole bunch of Easter egg hunts in the Flathead Valley. Here’s a look at what’s happening: THURSDAY Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana is hosting an Easter Basket Bash from 3 to 5 p.m. at their offices located at 1830 Third Ave. E. in Kalispell. The event is free and all are welcome. SATURDAY The Ferndale Sewing Circle is having an Easter bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ferndale Community Hall, on Montana 209 across from Ferndale Fire Hall. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance. Head to Lone Pine State...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Zetooney zooms to second at MCPS Invitational

MISSOULA — The weather hasn’t cooperated very well with Montana’s spring sports, but on Saturday, a handful of Whitefish Bulldogs were able to hit the track for a second time. “It was a little rough, this being the first one,” said sophomore sprinter Brooke Zetooney, who finished second in her first 100-meter dash, at the MCPS Invitational. “I felt just kind of ready — I was just ready to race. With the weather it’s hard to really feel it, but I was excited to run. And “Obviously I wanted to win, but that’s all right. I have a lot of meets...
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello soccer player Yzabella Lucero signs with Evergreen State College

Right around the time the pandemic gripped the world, Yzabella Lucero had something like a revelation. She had played soccer nearly all her life, but she had taken a break over these last two seasons, her freshman and sophomore years at Highland. There, she joined the cheer team, which went to state — exactly the results she was hoping for. But ahead of her junior year, something occurred to Lucero. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Daily Inter Lake

North Valley bear manager ready to hit the woods, neighborhoods

Justine Vallieres was recently named the new Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife conflict management specialist to fill the role of longtime grizzly bear manager Tim Manley. Vallieres worked as a technician under Manley for four years and worked under wolf biologists Kent Laudon and Diane Boyd for one year each prior to that. She’s originally from New Hampshire and has a degree in applied animal science and wildlife from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. To date, she’s says she’s worked with about 100 grizzly bears through her tenure and learned a lot from Manley, who retired last year. “He’s my mentor...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor April 14

Support the school levy For generations, common citizens like us have simply decided to make our country exceptional by ensuring that every kid has access to quality education. We have done it because we know that education is absolutely central to the American ideals of equality and opportunity. Our system of public education is rooted in our country’s founding when enlightened citizens rightfully recoiled from stifling European traditions that tied educational access to royal blood or family wealth. Here in America, we decided that anyone should be able to get an education and so we banded together as citizens and created public...
KALISPELL, MT
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

More than 2,000 kids take part in Jr. Bloomsday

SPOKANE, Wash. – About 2,600 junior Bloomies took the sidewalks of the Spokane Falls Community College. The Jr. Bloomsday race came back in full swing for the first time since the pandemic started. The race had more than 1,000 kids compared to the last race in 2019. Kids ran more than a mile and at the end of the race,...
SPOKANE, WA
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for April, 18 2022

No. 28519 NOTICE OF PASSAGE OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION HIGHWAY 93 NORTH ZONING DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 76-2-205(5), M.C.A., that it passed a resolution of intention (Resolution No. 837EY) on April 5, 2022, to change the zoning designation in a portion of the Highway 93 North Zoning District from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-2.5 (Rural Residential). The boundaries of the areas proposed to be amended from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-2.5 (Rural Residential) are described as: That portion of the Southwest one-quarter of the Southeast one-quarter (SW1/4SE1/4) of...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
KXLY

Central Valley senior finds herself at the top of the state

SPOKANE, Wash. — High School spring sports season is in full swing, and despite the weather we’ve had lately, athletes are still pushing through. For one Central Valley High School Senior, she now finds herself at the top of the state in the 300 meter hurdles. She says at this point it’s more of a mental game than anything else.
SPOKANE, WA
Daily Inter Lake

MSU to hold listening session regarding proposal to name Gianforte Hall

BOZEMAN – Montana State University will hold a public listening session on a proposal to name a new $50 million building to house the MSU Gianforte School of Computing as Gianforte Hall. The listening session on the naming proposal will be from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, in the Strand Union Building, Room 235, on the MSU campus in accordance with Montana Board of Regents policy 1004.1. In February, Montana State University announced a $50 million gift from the Gianforte Family Foundation for the construction of a new building to house the Gianforte School of Computing and computing-related fields such...
BOZEMAN, MT
NBCMontana

UM softball helps out MSUB for senior day

MISSOULA, Mont. — Snow and wind wreaked havoc in Billings Wednesday and put Montana State University Billings senior day in jeopardy. Head coach Lisa McKinney, who’s been coaching for 16 seasons, says she’s never seen this much snow so late in April. “This is Montana for you,...
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
933
Followers
2K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy