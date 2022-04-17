Junell (Sletvold) Gates, 65, of Kalispell passed away on April 8, 2022, at her home.

Junell passed much too soon and will be dearly missed, every hour of every day.

Junell was born on June 12, 1956, in Oakes, North Dakota to Helmer and Gladys (Wilke) Sletvoid.

She and her family moved to Montana after her second birthday. Her school years from seventh grade to graduation were in the Flathead, where she excelled and graduated with honors in 1974. Her thirst for knowledge took her to Spokane, where under the tutelage of Doctor Michael, she enrolled and completed with a degree in the field of physio-regenerology.

She moved back to the valley and pursued her career with passion and made a lucrative living until retirement in 2017. She followed in our mom’s footsteps, becoming an amateur geologist and “never met a rock she didn’t like.”

Butterflies are her “spirt animals,” like them she would land for a time, then flutter off to other things, oft times to a Blues Jam! Hat’s off to you all for giving her so much joy. Her quick wit and sense of humor are memorable.

Junell was preceded in death by her mother, Glady, and father (Bud); and brother, Nels.

She is survived by her “cherished” children, Blaze, Lilly and Witcha, and siblings Linda, Fred, Dale, Bim and Pam, with too many nieces and nephews to name here.

Junell, you will forever be in our hearts with love. Rest in Peace.

There will be a private scattering of her ashes, followed by a potluck memorial to be set at a later date.

