Food, a universal human right

By CAROL MARINO
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

I had intended this column to be about my memories of Easter Sunday growing up in Columbus, Ohio. About Easter morning Mass in what was once a small church with cracked plaster walls (later to be replaced by a monumental, circular building with 30 beautiful stained glass windows). About pastel Easter coats, Easter hats crowned with flowers and patent leather shoes. About neighborhood Easter egg hunts — always taking place on Easter Sunday — and those old family photos of me toddling through our own or someone else’s backyard, Easter basket in pudgy little hand.

I wanted to share my delight every Easter morning when my brothers, sister and I dove into our Easter baskets. To tell you of my mother’s traditional ham dinner served in the dining room, reserved for holidays and special occasions.

But this Holy Season my heart is focused on the Ukrainian people. It has been over 40 days — longer than the season of Lent, that this unprovoked war has obliterated Ukrainian communities, left people lying in the streets, hands bound and shot in the head — civilian men, women and children murdered — and triggered one of the largest refugee crises in history.

And Russia’s propaganda campaign boasting the deNazification of Ukraine justifying its near obliteration of its populace is a ludicrous, desperate, and criminal, defense.

These atrocities claw at the last fragile fibers of hope for peace for the Ukrainian people. The world will never forget this cruel and shameful period in history. The West’s sanctions against Russia continue to squeeze the giant, but the war rages on, each new day seeming more barbaric than the last.

Since the beginning of the invasion, the nonprofit World Central Kitchen has been working with local partners to deliver over six million hot, nutritious meals to Ukrainians who are fighting not just missiles and bombs, but starvation. World Central Kitchen has been providing food daily to those in bomb shelters, hospitals and churches, to seniors and those on the front lines. Founded in 2010 by celebrity chef Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen has served tens of millions of meals to communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises, ever since the massive earthquake that devastated Haiti. Since Feb. 24, the first day of the Russian invasion, World Central Kitchen began delivering thousands of tons of food and supplies by train and truck to Ukraine, to the more than 7 million who have been forced to flee their homes, including more than four million refugees in Poland, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

As Andres says, “You’d be amazed at the power of a plate of food. It can change the world, and so can you.”

If you would like to learn more, visit www.wck.org . Donations may also be made by check payable to World Central Kitchen, Inc. and mailed to World Central Kitchen, Attn: Donor Services Team, 200 Mass Ave NW, 7th Floor, Washington, DC 20001.

Again, I echo the words of the country’s national anthem, “Ukraine's freedom has not yet perished, nor has her glory.”

Today, on this blessed Easter Sunday, my prayers are with Ukraine.

Community editor Carol Marino may be reached at 406-758-4440 or community@dailyinterlake.com.

Radar Online.com

Hundreds Of Vladimir Putin's Russian Soldiers 'Refuse To Fight,' Storm Off Combat Zone With 70 Units Of Equipment

Hundreds of soldiers in Vladimir Putin's Russian army have reportedly stormed off their combat zones with their equipment after refusing to obey an order. According to the Daily Star, Russian soldiers walked away with 70 units of equipment in the north-eastern city of Sumy. Pravda.com reports the number of soldiers that declined the order and left is 300.
MILITARY
The Week

Russia's sunken flagship Moskva is literally irreplaceable, its loss shrouded in questions

Russia's Ministry of Defense posted a video Saturday purporting to show dozens of surviving crew members from the missile cruiser Moskva, Russia's Black Sea flagship that sank Thursday under contested circumstances, but the video "did not answer lingering questions about the fate of the vessel and its more than 500 personnel," The New York Times reports Sunday. "Even Vladimir Solovyev, a popular prime-time talk-show host whose pronouncements often reflect the Kremlin line, began asking what went wrong" on Saturday.
MILITARY
98.3 The KEY

Your history teacher never told you Japan bombed Oregon & Washington

Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Easter Sunday#Haiti#Ukraine#Food Drink#Ukrainian
BBC

First giant Galapagos tortoises born at Crocodiles of the World

Giant Galapagos tortoises have been successfully bred in a British zoo for the first time. The two newborns were fathered by 70-year-old Dirk, who first arrived in the UK in the 1960s and is described as being in "peak physical condition". He bred with mother Charlie, 21, in November at...
ANIMALS
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Sunken warship crew seen for first time as Russia declares window for Mariupol surrender

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has said that talks with Russia could break down if the defenders of Mariupol are ‘eliminated’, local media has reported. Speaking to Ukrainian media, Mr Zelensky said: “I want to say that the elimination of our army, our guys, will put an end to all negotiations.”His comments come as Rinat Akhmetov, Ukraine’s richest man, has pledged to help rebuild the besieged city of Mariupol.The billionaire tycoon said the war-torn city on the coast of the Black Sea is important to him as it is where his company Metinvest owns two steelworks that he says will...
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

This is the Jesus

He knew they would kill him, but still, he turned his face into the burgeoning storm. As Jesus approached Jerusalem he sent two of his disciples ahead into a small village. He said that they would find a donkey and her colt tied up (this must have been a one streetlight town). His instructions were simple: “Untie them and bring them to me. If anyone questions you tell them that the Lord needs the colt.”
RELIGION
