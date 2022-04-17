Henry John Hebing, 66

In December of 1978, Henry arrived in Whitefish after a harrowing drive across Eastern Montana on roads, he said, were snow packed and icy for 500 miles, to find work as a carpenter and ski Big Mountain.

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, the last day of the season, after taking what must have been some glorious turns on what is said to the one of the best days ever on the hill, Henry took his final run and was found lying in the snow after suffering an apparent heart attack.

We are devastated by our loss, but take great comfort in knowing he was in the mountains doing what he truly loved and had been doing in Whitefish for nearly 45 years.

Skiing was one part of Henry’s life; the other that defined him was his reputation as a master carpenter and a great man to have on the job site. As his brother-in-law said after hearing of his death, “When the other guys were done, Hank was just getting started.” He loved to work his trade, evident in the many homes around the valley that benefited from his expertise. His garage shop overflows with wood of all species and dimensions that he just couldn’t bear to see tossed in the dumpster. Thrifty and honest, it would be hard to find a nicer guy. Everyone loved Henry.

In 1987, after writing her phone number on a wall stud in a home under construction on Stillwater Road, Henry met Judy Wolf. They were married in 1989 and along with daughter Emily, made a family. The years that followed were filled with softball, basketball, volleyball and track. Henry cheered Emily from the bleachers and was without fail, someone she could rely on, love and trust. As life went on and grandchildren were added to the family, he checked for photos daily and what a twinkle he had in those blue eyes when seeing what Sebi and Leo were up to. How he laughed and delighted in those boys.

Henry was born Jan. 9, 1956, and grew up in Minnetonka, Minnesota, big brother to six siblings whose parents, John and Jacoba Hebing, emigrated to the U.S. from the Netherlands in 1955.

He is preceded in death by his father, John; brother, John; and brother-in-law, Rich Wolf.

Henry is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Adrian Mejia; and beloved grandsons, Sebi and Leo. He will be deeply missed by his mother, Cobi; and siblings, Al (Kris) Hebing, Marlene (Todd) Johnson, Betty (Jim) Pennington, Mary (Gale) Strommer and Tony (Bretta) Hebing; along with many nephews, nieces and extended family on the Hebing side of the family, in and around the Twin Cities. Judy’s siblings loved and mourn Henry, including Jo (Randy) Clyne, Mike (DeeAnn) Wolf, Dan Wolf, Tony (Cindy) Wolf, and Mary Wolf, along with nieces and nephews whose trips to Montana included hiking, fishing, and trying to keep up with their uncle.



A reception in Henry’s honor will be held on May 7, from 1-5 p.m. at the home Henry built at 19 Idaho Avenue. in Whitefish. Bring your memories and we’ll share our tears at the loss of this lovely man. A funeral Mass will be held in Minnesota at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Minnetonka on Excelsior Boulevard on Tuesday, May 24, with visitation at 10 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m.



A quote from naturalist John Muir will serve as a final tribute.

“Climb the mountains and get their glad tidings. Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds blow their freshness into you and the storms their energy. While cares drop off like leaves of Autumn.”

To send online condolences, please visit www.austinfh.com.