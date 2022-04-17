ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

Henry John Hebing, 66

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

In December of 1978, Henry arrived in Whitefish after a harrowing drive across Eastern Montana on roads, he said, were snow packed and icy for 500 miles, to find work as a carpenter and ski Big Mountain.

On Sunday, April 10, 2022, the last day of the season, after taking what must have been some glorious turns on what is said to the one of the best days ever on the hill, Henry took his final run and was found lying in the snow after suffering an apparent heart attack.

We are devastated by our loss, but take great comfort in knowing he was in the mountains doing what he truly loved and had been doing in Whitefish for nearly 45 years.

Skiing was one part of Henry’s life; the other that defined him was his reputation as a master carpenter and a great man to have on the job site. As his brother-in-law said after hearing of his death, “When the other guys were done, Hank was just getting started.” He loved to work his trade, evident in the many homes around the valley that benefited from his expertise. His garage shop overflows with wood of all species and dimensions that he just couldn’t bear to see tossed in the dumpster. Thrifty and honest, it would be hard to find a nicer guy. Everyone loved Henry.

In 1987, after writing her phone number on a wall stud in a home under construction on Stillwater Road, Henry met Judy Wolf. They were married in 1989 and along with daughter Emily, made a family. The years that followed were filled with softball, basketball, volleyball and track. Henry cheered Emily from the bleachers and was without fail, someone she could rely on, love and trust. As life went on and grandchildren were added to the family, he checked for photos daily and what a twinkle he had in those blue eyes when seeing what Sebi and Leo were up to. How he laughed and delighted in those boys.

Henry was born Jan. 9, 1956, and grew up in Minnetonka, Minnesota, big brother to six siblings whose parents, John and Jacoba Hebing, emigrated to the U.S. from the Netherlands in 1955.

He is preceded in death by his father, John; brother, John; and brother-in-law, Rich Wolf.

Henry is survived by his wife, Judy; daughter and son-in-law, Emily and Adrian Mejia; and beloved grandsons, Sebi and Leo. He will be deeply missed by his mother, Cobi; and siblings, Al (Kris) Hebing, Marlene (Todd) Johnson, Betty (Jim) Pennington, Mary (Gale) Strommer and Tony (Bretta) Hebing; along with many nephews, nieces and extended family on the Hebing side of the family, in and around the Twin Cities. Judy’s siblings loved and mourn Henry, including Jo (Randy) Clyne, Mike (DeeAnn) Wolf, Dan Wolf, Tony (Cindy) Wolf, and Mary Wolf, along with nieces and nephews whose trips to Montana included hiking, fishing, and trying to keep up with their uncle.

A reception in Henry’s honor will be held on May 7, from 1-5 p.m. at the home Henry built at 19 Idaho Avenue. in Whitefish. Bring your memories and we’ll share our tears at the loss of this lovely man. A funeral Mass will be held in Minnesota at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Minnetonka on Excelsior Boulevard on Tuesday, May 24, with visitation at 10 a.m., Mass at 11 a.m.

A quote from naturalist John Muir will serve as a final tribute.

“Climb the mountains and get their glad tidings. Nature’s peace will flow into you as sunshine flows into trees. The winds blow their freshness into you and the storms their energy. While cares drop off like leaves of Autumn.”

To send online condolences, please visit www.austinfh.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Henry Carter

Dr. Henry S. Carter, 94, of DeRidder, La., passed from this life on Sunday, March 20, 2022. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 69 years, Mary Alice Carter of DeRidder, La.; son, Henry “Hank” Carter, Jr. and Sherrie of Wichita Falls, Texas; daughters, Martha Pollard and Rod of DeRidder, La., Susan Smith and Brad of DeRidder, La., Mary Jean Butaud and Chris of Bothell, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.
DERIDDER, LA
Daily Inter Lake

John 'Jack' Robert Perry, 82

John “Jack” Robert Perry, 82, passed away April 10, 2022 in San Antonio, TX. He was born May 25, 1939, in Seattle to George “Whitey” and Maxine Perry. He spent his life as a laborer and contractor working at Plum Creek Lumber, Boeing, Alaskan Pipeline, and Superior Lumber. It was at Plum Creek that he met the love of his life, Michele Lamoreaux. John and Michele celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last June. John enjoyed woodworking and hunting but loved fishing. He loved telling stories and jokes, but he could never get to the end of his jokes because he would start laughing so hard. His laughter was infectious, so everyone else in the room was laughing right along with him. John is survived by his wife, Michele “Mickey” Perry; daughter Allison and husband Allen Solenberg of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Lindsay and husband J.B. O’Neal of Clovis, California; grandsons Cameron and Riley Solenberg; granddaughters Jaelyn and Morgan O’Neal; and three sons, David, Dennis, and Dean Perry. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brother Ron Perry. Burial will be at a later date in Montana. Please visit www.missionparks.com to leave notes of condolences.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Daily Inter Lake

Shirley Lee Hamilton, 78

Shirley Lee Hamilton, 78, died at the Buffalo Hill Retreat Center on Friday, April 9th, 2022, at 5:41 p.m. She was with her favorite nurse Courtney Harper. The two of them really made friends fast, mom just loved her! Momma was so well loved by all her family and friends like Gwen, Renee, Diane, Sonja, Gloria, Shelly, Pat, Marlene, Coleen, and Helena just to name a few ... but I was her best friend and she was mine! Momma was the kind of person that would help anybody. I feel that Robert and I were very blessed with such wonderful...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Forest 'Rusty' Rodger Hill Jr.

Forest “Rusty” Rodger Hill Jr., known as “Big Red,” of Olney, passed away on April 8, 2022, peacefully in his sleep. After a long struggle with MS, surviving Covid and also sepsis nine times, he can finally rest. He was an avid hunter, worked as a tree planter for many years, and volunteered on the board of the Olney Fire Department. He loved his community and will be sorely missed. He looked like a tough cookie, but he had a gentle heart and the soul of a bear! He spent his last days at home laughing, joking, and pulling pranks. He is survived by his wife Sandy, son Parker, daughter Maggie, brother Sean, sister Sandy, nephew Lance, six stepchildren, and 21 grandchildren. His graveside service is on Thursday, April 14, at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, followed by a program at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, address 6330 U.S. 93, Whitefish.
OLNEY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
State
Idaho State
City
Whitefish, MT
Whitefish, MT
Obituaries
Daily Inter Lake

Barbara Hupfer Stevens

Barbara Hupfer Stevens, formerly of Kalispell, passed away at her home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Nov. 6, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on April 28 at the Central Bible Church in Kalispell at 11 a.m. That service will be live streamed on the Central Bible Church Facebook page. A reception/luncheon will follow. A graveside service will be held at the Corvallis Cemetery at 11 a.m. on April 30 with a reception/luncheon to follow at the Corvallis Community Church.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Junell (Sletvold) Gates , 65

Junell (Sletvold) Gates, 65, of Kalispell passed away on April 8, 2022, at her home. Junell passed much too soon and will be dearly missed, every hour of every day. Junell was born on June 12, 1956, in Oakes, North Dakota to Helmer and Gladys (Wilke) Sletvoid. She and her family moved to Montana after her second birthday. Her school years from seventh grade to graduation were in the Flathead, where she excelled and graduated with honors in 1974. Her thirst for knowledge took her to Spokane, where under the tutelage of Doctor Michael, she enrolled and completed with a degree in the...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

High Plains Book Awards nominations in

A total of 294 books have been nominated for the 16th annual High Plains Book Awards, which recognize writers and their work from seven Western states and three Canadian provinces. Forty-five works were from Montana. The top three books in each category will become finalists and be forwarded to judges who will choose the winner in each category. The judges include past winners and published writers with a connection to the High Plains in the United States and Canada. The High Plains Book Awards were established in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains, a region that includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado and Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. There are 13 categories — Art and Photography, Children’s Books, Creative Nonfiction, Fiction, First Book, Indigenous Writer, Medicine and Science, Nonfiction, Poetry, Short Stories, Woman Writer, Young Adult, and the Big Sky Award. Finalist books in each category will be announced in June. Winners, who will receive a $500 cash prize, will be announced in October. For more information, visit www.highplainsbookawards.org or contact Shari Nault, High Plains Book Awards president, at 406-672-6223 or via email at shari2redlodge@gmail.com.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Edy Paxman, 89

Edy Paxman, 89, passed peacefully on April 4, 2022. She made Kalispell her home for over three decades and has loved loving in this unique town, where she made her mark as a therapist, assisting those in need of her wise counsel. She is survived by two daughters, three sons and seven grandchildren who will be celebrating her life on the 16th of April at 1 pm. All friends and associates are welcome to attend and participate. It will be a casual, outdoor service on her front lawn, 735 4th Ave. E.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Wolf
Person
John Muir
Person
John
Daily Inter Lake

Hazel Harness, 94

Funeral service for Hazel Harness, 94 year old lifetime Flathead County Resident who passed away quietly at her home in Kila on Sunday the 10th of April, will be held Saturday, April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Chapel in Kalispell with Reverend Mike Mattocks officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in The Glacier Memorial Gardens with graveside services to follow the funeral. There will be a reception and lunch following the graveside service at the Smith Valley Grange. Donations in Hazel’s memory may be made to the N.W. Montana Veteran’s Food Pantry at 1349 U.S. Hwy 2 E. in Kalispell, Montana 59901. Online condolences may be made at www.jgfuneralhome.com or www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
KILA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Bodies of 2 teenage kayakers recovered in Swan Lake

SWAN LAKE, Mont. (AP) — Search teams have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who went missing after their kayak capsized in a lake in northwestern Montana last week, officials said Monday. The girl's body was recovered Sunday afternoon in 86 feet (26 meters) of water in Swan Lake, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said. The boy's body was located late Monday morning at about the same depth and about a quarter-mile (400 meters) away, KERR-AM reported. Search teams from Flathead and Lake counties and Swan-Mission Search and Rescue had been looking for the teens since Thursday afternoon, when Lake County received a 911 call reporting that two people were in the water after a kayak capsized in high winds. The teens tried to swim to shore but went under before first responders arrived, witnesses reported. Their names have not been released. Swan Lake is surrounded by national forest land and is a popular place for fishing, boating and paddle boarding. The water temperature is currently about 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.9 Celsius), the sheriff said.
SWAN LAKE, MT
Daily Inter Lake

North Valley bear manager ready to hit the woods, neighborhoods

Justine Vallieres was recently named the new Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks wildlife conflict management specialist to fill the role of longtime grizzly bear manager Tim Manley. Vallieres worked as a technician under Manley for four years and worked under wolf biologists Kent Laudon and Diane Boyd for one year each prior to that. She’s originally from New Hampshire and has a degree in applied animal science and wildlife from the University of British Columbia in Vancouver. To date, she’s says she’s worked with about 100 grizzly bears through her tenure and learned a lot from Manley, who retired last year. “He’s my mentor...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softball
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for April, 15 2022

No. 28492 NOTICE OF SALE FOR STATE SCHOOL TRUST LAND The Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will offer the following parcels of state land located in Flathead County for sale at public auction on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the DNRC Northwest Land Office at 655 Timberwolf Parkway in Kalispell, Montana under terms and conditions provided herein. Sale No. 949 Acres: 1.376 Legal Description: Lot 3, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $430,000 No Improvements Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 950 Acres: 1.654 Legal Description: Lot...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Zetooney zooms to second at MCPS Invitational

MISSOULA — The weather hasn’t cooperated very well with Montana’s spring sports, but on Saturday, a handful of Whitefish Bulldogs were able to hit the track for a second time. “It was a little rough, this being the first one,” said sophomore sprinter Brooke Zetooney, who finished second in her first 100-meter dash, at the MCPS Invitational. “I felt just kind of ready — I was just ready to race. With the weather it’s hard to really feel it, but I was excited to run. And “Obviously I wanted to win, but that’s all right. I have a lot of meets...
MISSOULA, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Polson shuts out Libby

LIBBY — Katelyn Druyvestein threw a 5-hit shutout and had four hits from her leadoff spot, leading Polson over Libby 10-0 in Northwest A softball Saturday. Courtney Benson got two of Libby’s five hits, including a double, but the Loggers (4-3 overall, 2-1 in league) couldn’t push a run across against the Pirates’ ace. Druyvestein struck out 15 hitters and walked none. Polson (5-0, 2-0) got all the runs it needed in the first when Turquoise Pierre’s single to left was misplayed for an error, scoring Druyvestein — who’d led off with a single — and Nikki Kendall, who had walked. Pierre...
LIBBY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor April 14

Support the school levy For generations, common citizens like us have simply decided to make our country exceptional by ensuring that every kid has access to quality education. We have done it because we know that education is absolutely central to the American ideals of equality and opportunity. Our system of public education is rooted in our country’s founding when enlightened citizens rightfully recoiled from stifling European traditions that tied educational access to royal blood or family wealth. Here in America, we decided that anyone should be able to get an education and so we banded together as citizens and created public...
KALISPELL, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Netherlands
Daily Inter Lake

Local master woodcarver's work depicts disciples

Pastor Al Jensen, Director of Pastor Care at Immanuel Lutheran Communities, was searching for a way to bring depth to the Lenten season. It may have been providence that one of the community’s residents, a master woodcarver and artist, offered to share his 12 large relief woodcarvings of the disciples of Christ he’d created years ago. Frank Tetrault originally carved the series in the late ‘80s, a work inspired by his own desire to enrich his faith and curiosity about the lives of the men who lived side by side with Christ until the time of his crucifixion and resurrection, and...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Spartan Race next month expected to again provide economic impact

Providing an economic boost each year, the Montana Spartan Race is set to return for its ninth year to the shores of Flathead Lake on May 7 and May 8. “The Montana Spartan Race is an incredible shoulder-season event that pumps money directly into our local economy in early May,” said Diane Medler, Executive Director for Discover Kalispell. The Montana Spartan Race has an economic impact of over $1 million in Kalispell each year, according to Discover Kalispell. The organization says part of that impact comes from 47% of racers staying in a hotel or motel and 23% staying in vacation...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
933
Followers
2K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy