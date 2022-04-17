ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law roundup: Driver takes one-way their own way

By Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

A loud car allegedly drove by fishtailing, sliding and “doing cookies” in the road. The car was last seen driving in the wrong direction down a one-way road.

A father and daughter went to the Kalispell Police Department lobby asking for help getting a bike lock undone.

A shoplifter with crutches reportedly managed to flee from a store with a stolen black baseball cap. However, she dropped other items she was trying to take. Employees could see her crossing the road and taking the hat off.

A man was allegedly talking gibberish as he walked back and forth in an alley.

A man reportedly refused to leave a property and became confrontational with employees while recording the incident with his phone. The man was upset that staff accused him of using narcotics. Officers facilitated a peaceful conversation and he agreed to leave.

A very confused woman dressed in all purple was going to a location and asking for help with banking and the bus schedule. Someone requested officers check on the woman’s welfare.

A woman reported a stolen utility trailer.

A man allegedly attacked wife while trying to take the remote control away from her and cut her finger. She said he had been violent toward her in the past.

A Honda generator was reported stolen by someone selling fish. The owner said they didn’t notice it was off.

A fight allegedly broke out between two neighbor boys and one of them was sitting at a woman’s house while law enforcement talked to the parents and she wanted to talk to officers to “make sure they got the right story.”

Someone complained about a 6-year-old sitting in a vehicle unsupervised, saying he was too young to be left alone, although he wasn’t in distress and was entertaining himself. A parent told officers their 8-year-old was also in the vehicle and they were in there alone for less than 10 minutes. Officers counseled her on the complaint.

A store employee found a fake $50 bill in a till a couple days ago and asked officers to pick it up.

A passerby reported lots of black smoke coming from the back porch of a single-story residence on Friday. Officers and Kalispell Fire Department responded to the scene and shut the road off from Second Avenue East and from 12th Street East. The fire may have started near the back of a residence by an electrical panel. No one was inside the residence at the time. The residents later arrived to secure the house and then planned to stay with a relative for the evening.

