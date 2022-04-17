Hazel Harness, 94
Funeral service for Hazel Harness, 94 year old lifetime Flathead County Resident who passed away quietly at her home in Kila on Sunday the 10th of April, will be held Saturday, April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Chapel in Kalispell with Reverend Mike Mattocks officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in The Glacier Memorial Gardens with graveside services to follow the funeral. There will be a reception and lunch following the graveside service at the Smith Valley Grange. Donations in Hazel’s memory may be made to the N.W. Montana Veteran’s Food Pantry at 1349 U.S. Hwy 2 E. in Kalispell, Montana 59901. Online condolences may be made at www.jgfuneralhome.com or www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
