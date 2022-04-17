ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazel Harness, 94

Funeral service for Hazel Harness, 94 year old lifetime Flathead County Resident who passed away quietly at her home in Kila on Sunday the 10th of April, will be held Saturday, April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Chapel in Kalispell with Reverend Mike Mattocks officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in The Glacier Memorial Gardens with graveside services to follow the funeral. There will be a reception and lunch following the graveside service at the Smith Valley Grange. Donations in Hazel’s memory may be made to the N.W. Montana Veteran’s Food Pantry at 1349 U.S. Hwy 2 E. in Kalispell, Montana 59901. Online condolences may be made at www.jgfuneralhome.com or www.harnessfuneralhome.com.

Edy Paxman, 89

Edy Paxman, 89, passed peacefully on April 4, 2022. She made Kalispell her home for over three decades and has loved loving in this unique town, where she made her mark as a therapist, assisting those in need of her wise counsel. She is survived by two daughters, three sons and seven grandchildren who will be celebrating her life on the 16th of April at 1 pm. All friends and associates are welcome to attend and participate. It will be a casual, outdoor service on her front lawn, 735 4th Ave. E.
Barbara Hupfer Stevens

Barbara Hupfer Stevens, formerly of Kalispell, passed away at her home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Nov. 6, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on April 28 at the Central Bible Church in Kalispell at 11 a.m. That service will be live streamed on the Central Bible Church Facebook page. A reception/luncheon will follow. A graveside service will be held at the Corvallis Cemetery at 11 a.m. on April 30 with a reception/luncheon to follow at the Corvallis Community Church.
Junell (Sletvold) Gates , 65

Junell (Sletvold) Gates, 65, of Kalispell passed away on April 8, 2022, at her home. Junell passed much too soon and will be dearly missed, every hour of every day. Junell was born on June 12, 1956, in Oakes, North Dakota to Helmer and Gladys (Wilke) Sletvoid. She and her family moved to Montana after her second birthday. Her school years from seventh grade to graduation were in the Flathead, where she excelled and graduated with honors in 1974. Her thirst for knowledge took her to Spokane, where under the tutelage of Doctor Michael, she enrolled and completed with a degree in the...
Forest 'Rusty' Rodger Hill Jr.

Forest “Rusty” Rodger Hill Jr., known as “Big Red,” of Olney, passed away on April 8, 2022, peacefully in his sleep. After a long struggle with MS, surviving Covid and also sepsis nine times, he can finally rest. He was an avid hunter, worked as a tree planter for many years, and volunteered on the board of the Olney Fire Department. He loved his community and will be sorely missed. He looked like a tough cookie, but he had a gentle heart and the soul of a bear! He spent his last days at home laughing, joking, and pulling pranks. He is survived by his wife Sandy, son Parker, daughter Maggie, brother Sean, sister Sandy, nephew Lance, six stepchildren, and 21 grandchildren. His graveside service is on Thursday, April 14, at 2 p.m. at Woodlawn Cemetery, followed by a program at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, address 6330 U.S. 93, Whitefish.
Henry John Hebing, 66

In December of 1978, Henry arrived in Whitefish after a harrowing drive across Eastern Montana on roads, he said, were snow packed and icy for 500 miles, to find work as a carpenter and ski Big Mountain. On Sunday, April 10, 2022, the last day of the season, after taking what must have been some glorious turns on what is said to the one of the best days ever on the hill, Henry took his final run and was found lying in the snow after suffering an apparent heart attack. We are devastated by our loss, but take great comfort in knowing...
John 'Jack' Robert Perry, 82

John “Jack” Robert Perry, 82, passed away April 10, 2022 in San Antonio, TX. He was born May 25, 1939, in Seattle to George “Whitey” and Maxine Perry. He spent his life as a laborer and contractor working at Plum Creek Lumber, Boeing, Alaskan Pipeline, and Superior Lumber. It was at Plum Creek that he met the love of his life, Michele Lamoreaux. John and Michele celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last June. John enjoyed woodworking and hunting but loved fishing. He loved telling stories and jokes, but he could never get to the end of his jokes because he would start laughing so hard. His laughter was infectious, so everyone else in the room was laughing right along with him. John is survived by his wife, Michele “Mickey” Perry; daughter Allison and husband Allen Solenberg of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Lindsay and husband J.B. O’Neal of Clovis, California; grandsons Cameron and Riley Solenberg; granddaughters Jaelyn and Morgan O’Neal; and three sons, David, Dennis, and Dean Perry. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brother Ron Perry. Burial will be at a later date in Montana. Please visit www.missionparks.com to leave notes of condolences.
Shirley Lee Hamilton, 78

Shirley Lee Hamilton, 78, died at the Buffalo Hill Retreat Center on Friday, April 9th, 2022, at 5:41 p.m. She was with her favorite nurse Courtney Harper. The two of them really made friends fast, mom just loved her! Momma was so well loved by all her family and friends like Gwen, Renee, Diane, Sonja, Gloria, Shelly, Pat, Marlene, Coleen, and Helena just to name a few ... but I was her best friend and she was mine! Momma was the kind of person that would help anybody. I feel that Robert and I were very blessed with such wonderful...
Hop on over to an Easter egg hunt

Families and friends can follow the bunny trail to a whole bunch of Easter egg hunts in the Flathead Valley. Here’s a look at what’s happening: THURSDAY Keller Williams Realty Northwest Montana is hosting an Easter Basket Bash from 3 to 5 p.m. at their offices located at 1830 Third Ave. E. in Kalispell. The event is free and all are welcome. SATURDAY The Ferndale Sewing Circle is having an Easter bake sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ferndale Community Hall, on Montana 209 across from Ferndale Fire Hall. The Easter Bunny will make an appearance. Head to Lone Pine State...
Legals for April, 18 2022

No. 28519 NOTICE OF PASSAGE OF RESOLUTION OF INTENTION HIGHWAY 93 NORTH ZONING DISTRICT The Board of Commissioners of Flathead County, Montana, hereby gives notice pursuant to Section 76-2-205(5), M.C.A., that it passed a resolution of intention (Resolution No. 837EY) on April 5, 2022, to change the zoning designation in a portion of the Highway 93 North Zoning District from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-2.5 (Rural Residential). The boundaries of the areas proposed to be amended from SAG-10 (Suburban Agricultural) to R-2.5 (Rural Residential) are described as: That portion of the Southwest one-quarter of the Southeast one-quarter (SW1/4SE1/4) of...
Zetooney zooms to second at MCPS Invitational

MISSOULA — The weather hasn’t cooperated very well with Montana’s spring sports, but on Saturday, a handful of Whitefish Bulldogs were able to hit the track for a second time. “It was a little rough, this being the first one,” said sophomore sprinter Brooke Zetooney, who finished second in her first 100-meter dash, at the MCPS Invitational. “I felt just kind of ready — I was just ready to race. With the weather it’s hard to really feel it, but I was excited to run. And “Obviously I wanted to win, but that’s all right. I have a lot of meets...
Local master woodcarver's work depicts disciples

Pastor Al Jensen, Director of Pastor Care at Immanuel Lutheran Communities, was searching for a way to bring depth to the Lenten season. It may have been providence that one of the community’s residents, a master woodcarver and artist, offered to share his 12 large relief woodcarvings of the disciples of Christ he’d created years ago. Frank Tetrault originally carved the series in the late ‘80s, a work inspired by his own desire to enrich his faith and curiosity about the lives of the men who lived side by side with Christ until the time of his crucifixion and resurrection, and...
Bodies of teenage kayakers recovered in Swan Lake

SWAN LAKE (AP) — Search teams have recovered the bodies of two teenagers who went missing after their kayak capsized in a lake in northwestern Montana last week, officials said Monday. The girl's body was recovered Sunday afternoon in 86 feet (26 meters) of water in Swan Lake, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell said. The boy's body was located late Monday morning at about the same depth and about a quarter-mile (400 meters) away, KERR-AM reported. Search teams from Flathead and Lake counties and Swan-Mission Search and Rescue had been looking for the teens since Thursday afternoon, when Lake County received a 911 call reporting that two people were in the water after a kayak capsized in high winds. The teens tried to swim to shore but went under before first responders arrived, witnesses reported. Their names have not been released. Swan Lake is surrounded by national forest land and is a popular place for fishing, boating and paddle boarding. The water temperature is currently about 39 degrees Fahrenheit (3.9 Celsius), the sheriff said.
Retail store Kohl's eyes Kalispell location

Retail giant Kohl’s appears to be making plans to open a location in North Kalispell. The national department store offers a range of items including clothing and home goods. Kohl’s is listed on the agenda for the city of Kalispell's site development review committee for a retail shell on U.S. 93 North. In an email, a Kohl’s spokesperson said the company does not comment on “real estate speculation.” Not much detail about the project has been submitted to the city at this point, though meeting minutes for the committee state that the hope is to start construction on the building this year. The address listed with the city would place the store in the Spring Prairie Commons shopping center, which already includes Old Navy, Hobby Lobby and REI stores. Kohl’s had previously signaled plans to construct a store in Kalispell, but that was scrapped in 2009. The first Kohl’s department store opened in Brookfield, Wisconsin, in 1962, and the chain now includes more than 1,000 stores in 49 states, according to the company’s website. Kohl’s has three Montana locations with stores in Billings, Bozeman and Missoula.
