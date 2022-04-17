Spartan Race next month expected to again provide economic impact

Providing an economic boost each year, the Montana Spartan Race is set to return for its ninth year to the shores of Flathead Lake on May 7 and May 8.

“The Montana Spartan Race is an incredible shoulder-season event that pumps money directly into our local economy in early May,” said Diane Medler, Executive Director for Discover Kalispell.

The Montana Spartan Race has an economic impact of over $1 million in Kalispell each year, according to Discover Kalispell. The organization says part of that impact comes from 47% of racers staying in a hotel or motel and 23% staying in vacation rentals.

The Spartan Race is a series of obstacle races of varying distances and difficulty. The races are held throughout the United States and 30 countries around the world.

Beyond lodging, Discover Kalispell promotes restaurants, watering holes, shops, activities and things to do and see throughout the weekend to racers and spectators. In addition, the event supports many local businesses, as it sources products and services for the race. It also provides donations to local nonprofit organizations.

“Group business and special events that draw crowds from outside of our market are vital to our local tourism economy,” Medler said. “Working with an organization like Spartan Race Inc. also allows us to enhance awareness about Kalispell as a destination.”

Historically, more than half of the Montana Spartan Race participants come from more than 400 miles away, while just over 20% of racers travel more than 200 miles as racers attend from nearly every state in the country.

Competitors in the Montana Spartan Race choose from the sprint, super, ultra and kids race.

The sprint is a 5K race with 20 obstacles, the super is a 10K with 25 obstacle race, the ultra is a 50K race with 60 obstacles and the kids race is a series of obstacle course races of varying lengths.

“This is a must-do race for Spartan enthusiasts,” said Cherie Bortnick, Senior Director of Business Development for Spartan Race Inc, in a release. “From the beautiful backdrop to the challenging terrain and the flawless execution of the event, Kalispell is definitely on the radar of racers.”

Learn more about Kalispell at DiscoverKalispell.com or register for the Montana Spartan Race at https://global.spartan.com/en/race/detail/7545/overview .