ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Judicial activism at work in recent court ruling

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

“The Legislature shall provide by law the requirements for residence, registration, absentee voting, and administration of elections.” It doesn’t get much clearer than that line in Article IV, Section 3 of Montana’s Constitution.

Unless of course you’re an activist judge who doesn’t like common sense laws duly passed by the people’s representatives, the democratically elected Legislature. In that case, you’ll just go ahead and block those laws in favor of your political allies, exactly as District Court Judge Michael Moses did recently.

The laws in question are entirely reasonable and are supported by Montanans throughout the state. One of them requires voter identification to ensure that a person seeking to vote in an election is eligible to do so because they’re indeed a citizen and a resident of Montana. The new law requires photo ID with a Montana address. Or, alternatively, you can use a photo ID without an address but also supply other proof of address. If even that doesn’t work, you can sign an affidavit and still vote, but that vote can then be checked for eligibility and thrown out if the person isn’t a legal voter.

The other three laws in question move the voter registration deadline to noon the day before the election, prohibit partisan political operatives from being paid to harvest ballots, and prohibit people from receiving ballots until they’ve met the age and residency requirements to be eligible to vote.

Democrats don’t like these sensible laws for some reason, but the laws are completely within the bounds of Montana’s Constitution, further secure our elections, and don’t prevent any eligible registered voter from exercising their fundamental constitutional right to vote. Which is why Judge Moses’s recent ruling is so infuriating and so outside the bounds of our constitutional separation of powers.

Barely a month before ballots go out for the June primary, Judge Moses unilaterally blocked all these commonsense laws at the request of the Montana Democratic machine. His ruling hardly even touched on legal, constitutional analysis, let alone Article IV, Section 3 of the Constitution. Instead, he engaged mostly in a “he said, she said” debate between the parties in the lawsuit over whether they like the new laws or not.

In such a flimsy ruling, it’s no surprise that Moses sided with the activist liberals. He was originally appointed to the bench by a Democratic governor. Every partisan donation his household has made, over $1,500 in total, has gone to Democrats.

We have a lot of good judges in Montana who are committed to fulfilling their strictly judicial roles as required by the separation of powers in our Constitution. Unfortunately, we also have way too many activist judges who let their political and policy views cloud their decisions on the bench.

To them we say: if you want to go beyond assessing constitutionality, and instead express your own views of what’s good or bad policy, if you want to change the law to fit your political preferences, if you want to advocate for policies, then run for the Legislature. That’s what we all did. The Legislature is the policymaking branch of government, not the judiciary. Your job is to interpret the laws. If you want to write them, or get rid of the ones you don’t like, you’re in the wrong office.

For too long, our part-time, citizen Legislature and the people of Montana haven’t paid enough attention to what’s been going on within Montana’s judicial branch of government. That’s over now. Judges are always happy to tell others when they’re in the wrong, but too many don’t want the same accountability for themselves. Keep political activism out of our courts. Respect the separation of powers guaranteed under our Constitution. Judge Moses’s unjustifiable activist ruling needs to be overturned immediately.

This opinion column is signed by 57 Republican members of the Legislature:

Carbon County

Rep. Seth Berglee

Cascade County

Rep. Wendy McKamey

Rep. Ed Buttrey

Rep. Jeremy Trebas

Rep. Scot Kerns

Rep. Steve Gist

Rep. Steven Galloway

Custer County

Sen. Ken Bogner

Dawson County

Rep. Bob Phalen

Flathead County

Sen. Mark Blasdel

Sen. Keith Regier

Rep. Amy Regier

Rep. John Fuller

Sen. Carl Glimm

Rep. Derek Skees

Rep. Matt Regier

Gallatin County

Rep. Caleb Hinkle

Sen. Gordon Vance

Rep. Jennifer Carlson

Rep. Jedediah Hinkle

Rep. Jane Gillette

Jefferson County

Rep. Marta Bertoglio

Lake County

Sen. Greg Hertz

Rep. Linda Reksten

Liberty County

Sen. Russ Tempel

Lincoln County

Sen. Mike Cuffe

Rep. Steve Gunderson

Madison County

Rep. Ken Walsh

McCone County

Rep. Jerry Schillinger

Meagher County

Rep. Wylie Galt

Missoula County

Rep. Brad Tschida

Philips County

Rep. Casey Knudsen

Pondera County

Rep. Llew Jones

Powell County

Rep. Becky Beard

Ravalli County

Sen. Jason Ellsworth

Rep. Sharon Greef

Rep. Ron Marshall

Rep. David Bedey

Roosevelt County

Rep. Rhonda Knudsen

Sanders County

Rep. Paul Fielder

Sen. Bob Brown

Stillwater County

Sen. David Howard

Rep. Fiona Nave

Sweet Grass County

Sen. John Esp

Teton County

Rep. Ross Fitzgerald

Wibaux County

Sen. Steve Hinebauch

Yellowstone County

Rep. Sue Vinton

Sen. Cary Smith

Rep. Barry Usher

Sen. Doug Kary

Sen. Tom McGillvray

Rep. Kerri Seekins-Crowe

Rep. Sherry Essmann

Rep. Mallerie Stromswold

Sen. Brad Molnar

Rep. Terry Moore

Rep. Vince Ricci

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

A year in, Montana’s rolled-back public health powers leave some areas in limbo

A year after a new Montana law stripped local health boards of their rulemaking authority, confusion and power struggles are creating a patchwork oversight system that may change how public health is administered long after the pandemic is over. The law, which took effect last April amid criticism of mask mandates and other covid restrictions on businesses, gave local elected leaders the final say in creating public health rules. Supporters said elected officials would be accountable to voters if they abuse that authority, while opponents said the change would inject politics into health decisions. Matt Kelley, CEO of the Montana Public Health...
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Llew Jones
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Citizen Legislature#Voter Registration#Absentee Voting#Judicial Branch#District Court#Montanans#Democrats
Metro International

U.S. Supreme Court pick Jackson explains judicial approach at hearing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday pledged to “stay in my lane” if she is confirmed to a lifetime position on the U.S. Supreme Court as she began two days of questioning by senators at her confirmation hearing, with some Republicans signaling aggressive lines of attack. “Over...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WITF

Democrats spar over climate crisis, Supreme Court at U.S. Senate debate in Pittsburgh

One of the first issues where they differed was how to address climate change. (Pittsburgh) — Four of the Democratic candidates hoping to represent Pennsylvania in the Senate sparred over climate change policy and the structure of the nation’s Supreme Court at Carnegie Mellon University on Sunday afternoon — the first major debate of the Democratic primary. But throughout the afternoon, candidates also tried to answer a question that wasn’t asked: In a tough election cycle for Democrats, who can actually win?
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTAL

Stinson elected to 26th Judicial District Court bench

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Bossier-Webster Assistant District Attorney Doug Stinson glided past fellow assistant District Attorney Allie Stahl in Saturday’s Louisiana Open Municipal Primary, garnering 61.41% of the vote in the race to fill the remaining four years of the unexpired term of former 26th Judicial District Court (26th JDC) Judge Charles Jacobs, who resigned to become Bossier City Attorney.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reason.com

He Faces 10 Years to Life for Selling Pot, a Legal Business in Most States

Jonathan Wall, a 26-year-old cannabis entrepreneur, has been confined at a federal supermax facility in Maryland for nearly 20 months, awaiting a May 2 trial that could send him to prison for life. Wall is accused of transporting more than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana from California, where cannabis is legal for recreational use, to Maryland, which allows only medical use.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Montana unemployment falls to record low 2.3% in March

HELENA (AP) — Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped 0.3 percentage points in March to 2.3% as it continued to hit new record lows, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Friday. The number of unemployed people in the state fell to 13,106 — a decline of 1,162 people from February. Montana's unemployment rate in recent months has been the lowest since records started being kept in 1976. “Because of Montanans’ hard work, we’re at our lowest unemployment rate ever, and more Montanans are working than ever before,” Gianforte said in a press release. “While Montana’s rapid economic growth has lowered our unemployment rate and driven...
MONTANA STATE
KATV

Arkansas Department of Agriculture activates avian emergency rule

LITTLE ROCK (TBP) — As further mitigation against confirmed cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in surrounding states, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s Livestock & Poultry Commission has activated the Arkansas Avian Influenza Emergency Rule. The new emergency rule will be in effect from March 23 to July 20.
ARKANSAS STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
933
Followers
2K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy