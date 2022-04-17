ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Mets and Diamondbacks meet with series tied 1-1

By The Associated Press
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

Arizona Diamondbacks (3-5) vs. New York Mets (5-3)

New York; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Humberto Castellanos (0-0, 6.00 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, two strikeouts); Mets: David Peterson (0-0, .00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -189, Diamondbacks +161; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets and Arizona Diamondbacks meet on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

New York went 77-85 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Mets averaged 7.7 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Arizona went 52-110 overall and 20-61 in road games a season ago. The Diamondbacks averaged eight hits per game last season while batting a collective .236.

INJURIES: Mets: Brandon Nimmo: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Mark Canha: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Taijuan Walker: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jake Reed: 10-Day IL (side), John Curtiss: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joey Lucchesi: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: 10-Day IL (elbow), Josh Rojas: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Luplow: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Ahmed: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
MLB
The Spun

Former Star MLB Pitcher Announces His Retirement

After 12 years in the big leagues, former Cy Young pitcher Jake Arrieta has announced his retirement. Arrieta, who last pitched for the San Diego Padres last season, revealed he was stepping away during an appearance on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast. “Well, I haven’t signed...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

James McCann not in Mets' Saturday lineup

New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Tomas Nido versus Diamondbacks starter Zac Gallen. In 19 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .063 batting average with a .273 OPS, 2 runs,...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Jacob Stallings sitting on Sunday for Marlins

Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Stallings is being replaced behind the plate by Payton Henry versus Phillies starter Zach Wheeler. In 26 plate appearances this season, Stallings has a .125 batting average with a .442 OPS,...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
City
Phoenix, AZ
FOX Sports

Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday

LINE: Brewers -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday. Milwaukee went 95-67 overall and 45-36 at home a season ago. The Brewers slugged .396 with a .317 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season. St....
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS New York

2022 Mets home opener at Citi Field

Jacob DeGrom of the New York Mets looks on during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets hits a sacrifice fly in the second inning scoring a run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the Mets home opener at Citi Field on April 15, 2022. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Members of the Arizona Diamondbacks and the New York Mets...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics play in game 2 of series

LINE: Blue Jays -235, Athletics +190; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Oakland Athletics, leading the series 1-0. Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record at home last season. The Blue Jays slugged .466 with a .796 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Ahmed
Person
Luke Weaver
Person
Jacob Degrom
Person
Taijuan Walker
Person
Joey Lucchesi
Person
Brandon Nimmo
Person
Mark Canha
Person
David Peterson
FOX Sports

Twins play the Red Sox leading series 1-0

LINE: Red Sox -128, Twins +108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins meet the Boston Red Sox leading the series 1-0. Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Red Sox scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mets Starting Rotation Off To A Historic Start Without Their Ace

The New York Mets may be without their ace Jacob deGrom, but that doesn’t seem to have phased them one bit. The team sits atop the National League East division by two-and-a-half games over the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves. They also boast a record of 7-3, which...
WORLD SERIES
FOX Sports

Colorado Rockies host the Chicago Cubs Saturday

LINE: Rockies -135, Cubs +115; over/under is 11 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the Chicago Cubs on Saturday. Colorado went 74-87 overall and 48-33 at home last season. The Rockies scored 4.6 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.9. Chicago went 71-91 overall and...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Travis d'Arnaud not in Braves' Saturday lineup

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. d'Arnaud is being replaced behind the plate by Manny Pina versus Padres starter Nick Martinez. In 26 plate appearances this season, d'Arnaud has a .280 batting average with a .708 OPS, 1 home...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The New York Mets#Mets 189#Data Skrive#Sportr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
WDBO

Freeman hits 1st HR for Dodgers in reunion win over Braves

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Freddie Freeman slugged his first home run in a Dodgers uniform, Trea Turner's bases-loaded double highlighted a five-run fourth inning, and Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 on Monday night for its seventh consecutive victory. Freeman didn't wait to tee off against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy