San Antonio, TX

John 'Jack' Robert Perry, 82

Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

John “Jack” Robert Perry, 82, passed away April 10, 2022 in San Antonio, TX.

He was born May 25, 1939, in Seattle to George “Whitey” and Maxine Perry.

He spent his life as a laborer and contractor working at Plum Creek Lumber, Boeing, Alaskan Pipeline, and Superior Lumber. It was at Plum Creek that he met the love of his life, Michele Lamoreaux. John and Michele celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary last June.

John enjoyed woodworking and hunting but loved fishing. He loved telling stories and jokes, but he could never get to the end of his jokes because he would start laughing so hard. His laughter was infectious, so everyone else in the room was laughing right along with him.

John is survived by his wife, Michele “Mickey” Perry; daughter Allison and husband Allen Solenberg of San Antonio, Texas; daughter Lindsay and husband J.B. O’Neal of Clovis, California; grandsons Cameron and Riley Solenberg; granddaughters Jaelyn and Morgan O’Neal; and three sons, David, Dennis, and Dean Perry.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by brother Ron Perry.

Burial will be at a later date in Montana. Please visit www.missionparks.com to leave notes of condolences.

Comments / 0

San Antonio, TX
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

