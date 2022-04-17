Flathead Business Watercooler

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell chamber lunch

The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce will hold its April Business Matters luncheon on Tuesday, April 19 from 11:30-1:15 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1840 U.S. 93 South,

Kalispell. Flathead Electric Co-op will discuss how hydropower from dams is critical to providing electricity that is reliable, affordable and carbon-free. For more information or to register, call 406-758-2806.

Business perpetuation planning

Montana West Economic Development is hosting a seminar series for businesses. The next seminar will be Thursday, April 21, 1 to 2 p.m. at the MWED Conference Room, 44 2nd Ave. W, Kalispell. Presented in partnership with Shaun McChesney, certified exit planning advisor from PayneWest Insurance, the seminar will talk about what business owners should know when preparing for retirement. For more information, visit https://dobusinessinmontana.com/seminarseries/.

SafetyFest in Missoula

The Missoula 2022 SafetyFest will be held in-person at the Missoula Technical College, May 17-19 and virtually, May 23-27. Training is absolutely FREE and registration is now open. For information, visit https://safetyfestmt.dli.mt.gov/

SafetyFestMT is a collaborative effort between the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and businesses/entities across the state who donate their time to present various topics such as CPR training, OSHA training, defensive training, hazard training, and much more.

Incumbent worker training grants

The Incumbent Worker Training (IWT) program helps employers off-set a portion of skills-based training costs for existing workers employed by Montana small businesses. Trainings can include certifications, apprenticeships, soft-skills and secondary education courses. Businesses must demonstrate training will increase the worker's skill-level, result in a promotion or wage gain, or expand their business market/increase business revenue, with the intent of preserving existing jobs for Montana residents.

The deadline for employers and workers to take advantage of this round of funding is approaching in June. For more information about the IWT program, and to learn how your business and employees may benefit, contact Michelle Robinson at Michelle.Robinson@mt.gov.

FEC annual meeting

Flathead Electric Cooperative’s 85th annual meeting is Saturday, April 23, at Canvas Church, 255 Summit Ridge Drive, Kalispell, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. Members in attendance will learn about the co-op's financial stability and continued focus on power supply, rates, emerging technologies, and more.

Flathead Beacon

Rising Fuel Prices Ripple Through the Flathead

Since Rick Wood opened Western Automotive Transport in Kalispell 37 years ago, where his employees regularly drive car carriers to places like Helena, Spokane and Seattle, his customers historically have never asked him about surcharges. But since the average price of diesel fuel in Montana has increased by more than...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Montana unemployment falls to record low 2.3% in March

HELENA (AP) — Montana's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped 0.3 percentage points in March to 2.3% as it continued to hit new record lows, Gov. Greg Gianforte said Friday. The number of unemployed people in the state fell to 13,106 — a decline of 1,162 people from February. Montana's unemployment rate in recent months has been the lowest since records started being kept in 1976. “Because of Montanans’ hard work, we’re at our lowest unemployment rate ever, and more Montanans are working than ever before,” Gianforte said in a press release. “While Montana’s rapid economic growth has lowered our unemployment rate and driven...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Legals for April, 15 2022

No. 28492 NOTICE OF SALE FOR STATE SCHOOL TRUST LAND The Dept. of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) will offer the following parcels of state land located in Flathead County for sale at public auction on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at the DNRC Northwest Land Office at 655 Timberwolf Parkway in Kalispell, Montana under terms and conditions provided herein. Sale No. 949 Acres: 1.376 Legal Description: Lot 3, Rogers Lake, COS #20991, Sec. 30, T27N-R23W Minimum Bid for Land: $430,000 No Improvements Location: Rogers Lane, Kila, MT 59920 Sale No. 950 Acres: 1.654 Legal Description: Lot...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Barbara Hupfer Stevens

Barbara Hupfer Stevens, formerly of Kalispell, passed away at her home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Nov. 6, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on April 28 at the Central Bible Church in Kalispell at 11 a.m. That service will be live streamed on the Central Bible Church Facebook page. A reception/luncheon will follow. A graveside service will be held at the Corvallis Cemetery at 11 a.m. on April 30 with a reception/luncheon to follow at the Corvallis Community Church.
Flathead Beacon

Market Trends: Single-family Residence Comparisons in Flathead County

Early last month, we charted the quantity of new listings by calendar month (Flathead County single-family residences listed for $150,000 to $799,999). Let’s refresh the data, to compare new listings for the past 90 days (Dec. 15 through March 15) over the past three years (see chart). We see serious declines in new listing quantities (bars) in the last 90 days, compared with the same period in prior years, while the median original list price per square foot keeps climbing (lines). Notice $325 to $350 a foot for the smallest ranges.
CBS News

Business News

Ting Hong Yeung, 41, struck a plea deal with with the Justice Department this week, agreeing to plead guilty to wire fraud and admitting he caused Amazon approximately $1.3 million in losses. Put another way, California created 138,100 jobs in February — 20.4% of the nation's jobs created across the...
Daily Inter Lake

A year in, Montana’s rolled-back public health powers leave some areas in limbo

A year after a new Montana law stripped local health boards of their rulemaking authority, confusion and power struggles are creating a patchwork oversight system that may change how public health is administered long after the pandemic is over. The law, which took effect last April amid criticism of mask mandates and other covid restrictions on businesses, gave local elected leaders the final say in creating public health rules. Supporters said elected officials would be accountable to voters if they abuse that authority, while opponents said the change would inject politics into health decisions. Matt Kelley, CEO of the Montana Public Health...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Expanding drought leaves western U.S. scrambling for water

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tumbleweeds drift along the Rio Grande as sand bars within its banks widen. Smoke from distant wildfires and dust kicked up by intense spring winds fill the valley, exacerbating the feeling of distress that is beginning to weigh on residents. One of North America's longest rivers, the Rio Grande is another example of a waterway in the western U.S. that's tapped out. From the Pacific Northwest to the Colorado River Basin, irrigation districts already are warning farmers to expect less this year despite growing demands fueled by ever-drying conditions. Climate experts say March marked the third straight month...
Daily Inter Lake

Report: Montana Medicaid reduced ER visits, charity care, leaned into telehealth

A groundbreaking study released Thursday showed that many of Montana’s greatest hopes about how Medicaid expansion could benefit the state have turned out to be true, and in some cases, better than expected. The report, commissioned by the Montana Healthcare Foundation, conducted by Manatt Health, demonstrated that reliance on emergency room for medical care fell significantly, hospitals and healthcare systems saw the amount of uncompensated charity care drop, and the state spent less of its funds than neighboring or comparable states on healthcare. “Improving health is a complicated, costly task, but the findings are really significant,” said Dr. Aaron Wernham, the CEO...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Junell (Sletvold) Gates , 65

Junell (Sletvold) Gates, 65, of Kalispell passed away on April 8, 2022, at her home. Junell passed much too soon and will be dearly missed, every hour of every day. Junell was born on June 12, 1956, in Oakes, North Dakota to Helmer and Gladys (Wilke) Sletvoid. She and her family moved to Montana after her second birthday. Her school years from seventh grade to graduation were in the Flathead, where she excelled and graduated with honors in 1974. Her thirst for knowledge took her to Spokane, where under the tutelage of Doctor Michael, she enrolled and completed with a degree in the...
Daily Inter Lake

0414 TWIF Briefs

Kalispell Elks Lodge hosts Stanton Creek Band Dance to the Stanton Creek Band Friday, April 15, from 7 to 10 p.m. Enjoy country rock-n-roll from the ‘50’s to the ‘90s. The lodge is located 1820 U.S. 93 S. WTC hosts spring cleaning day Whitefish Theatre Co. is hosting a May Day Spring Cleaning day at the O’Shaughnessy Center from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday, April 24. Join the theater staff for a fun day of camaraderie while you help the O’Shaughnessy Center shine inside and out. Call 406-862-5371 or email gayle@whitefishtheatreco.org if you can help at this family-friendly event and then stay for...
Daily Inter Lake

Letters to the editor April 17

Warm Springs Reading about the problems at the state psychiatric hospital in Warm Springs leads one to wonder how and where in 2022 we should be treating the chronically mentally ill, difficult dementia patients and people needing mental evaluations for the courts. Warm Springs , like other state mental hospitals, was build many many decades ago to house the mentally ill. They were generally built in rural areas, far from the general public. They provided housing on the grounds for their employees. Is it any wonder that Warm Springs in this day and age has trouble finding employees. It remains somewhat isolated...
Daily Inter Lake

Emergency responders making house calls to reduce 911 calls

ENNIS, Mont. (AP) — It's not an emergency, it's a house call. Madison Valley Medical Center first responder Corey Siders recently knocked on the front door of an Ennis home, just to check on 91-year-old Robert Kensinger. Kensinger sat with his walker near the kitchen table as Siders took readings for heart rate and blood pressure. "Sometimes in the morning, it starts to hurt; the whole leg. My left foot is swollen," Kesninger tells the medic. Some Montana emergency responders, like those in the Madison Valley, are trying something new. Instead of only responding to 911 calls, they are working with patients in...
Daily Inter Lake

Judicial activism at work in recent court ruling

“The Legislature shall provide by law the requirements for residence, registration, absentee voting, and administration of elections.” It doesn’t get much clearer than that line in Article IV, Section 3 of Montana’s Constitution. Unless of course you’re an activist judge who doesn’t like common sense laws duly passed by the people’s representatives, the democratically elected Legislature. In that case, you’ll just go ahead and block those laws in favor of your political allies, exactly as District Court Judge Michael Moses did recently. The laws in question are entirely reasonable and are supported by Montanans throughout the state. One of them requires...
Daily Inter Lake

Hazel Harness, 94

Funeral service for Hazel Harness, 94 year old lifetime Flathead County Resident who passed away quietly at her home in Kila on Sunday the 10th of April, will be held Saturday, April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Chapel in Kalispell with Reverend Mike Mattocks officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in The Glacier Memorial Gardens with graveside services to follow the funeral. There will be a reception and lunch following the graveside service at the Smith Valley Grange. Donations in Hazel’s memory may be made to the N.W. Montana Veteran’s Food Pantry at 1349 U.S. Hwy 2 E. in Kalispell, Montana 59901. Online condolences may be made at www.jgfuneralhome.com or www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
Daily Inter Lake

Henry John Hebing, 66

In December of 1978, Henry arrived in Whitefish after a harrowing drive across Eastern Montana on roads, he said, were snow packed and icy for 500 miles, to find work as a carpenter and ski Big Mountain. On Sunday, April 10, 2022, the last day of the season, after taking what must have been some glorious turns on what is said to the one of the best days ever on the hill, Henry took his final run and was found lying in the snow after suffering an apparent heart attack. We are devastated by our loss, but take great comfort in knowing...
Daily Inter Lake

Highly contagious bird flu found in 2 Idaho chicken flocks

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A highly contagious form of avian influenza has been found in two Idaho chicken flocks, prompting state agriculture officials to warn bird owners to take extra protections when interacting with their flocks. The Idaho State Department of Agriculture announced Friday that Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, commonly called bird flu, was detected in the domestic flocks located roughly 200 miles apart in Gooding and Caribou counties. The virus, which can be transmitted by migrating birds, has been spreading across the U.S. since February, putting poultry farms and zoos on high alert. Wyoming, Colorado and Montana were among the states...
