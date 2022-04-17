Flathead Business Watercooler

Kalispell chamber lunch

The Kalispell Chamber of Commerce will hold its April Business Matters luncheon on Tuesday, April 19 from 11:30-1:15 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1840 U.S. 93 South,

Kalispell. Flathead Electric Co-op will discuss how hydropower from dams is critical to providing electricity that is reliable, affordable and carbon-free. For more information or to register, call 406-758-2806.

Business perpetuation planning

Montana West Economic Development is hosting a seminar series for businesses. The next seminar will be Thursday, April 21, 1 to 2 p.m. at the MWED Conference Room, 44 2nd Ave. W, Kalispell. Presented in partnership with Shaun McChesney, certified exit planning advisor from PayneWest Insurance, the seminar will talk about what business owners should know when preparing for retirement. For more information, visit https://dobusinessinmontana.com/seminarseries/.

SafetyFest in Missoula

The Missoula 2022 SafetyFest will be held in-person at the Missoula Technical College, May 17-19 and virtually, May 23-27. Training is absolutely FREE and registration is now open. For information, visit https://safetyfestmt.dli.mt.gov/

SafetyFestMT is a collaborative effort between the Montana Department of Labor and Industry and businesses/entities across the state who donate their time to present various topics such as CPR training, OSHA training, defensive training, hazard training, and much more.

Incumbent worker training grants

The Incumbent Worker Training (IWT) program helps employers off-set a portion of skills-based training costs for existing workers employed by Montana small businesses. Trainings can include certifications, apprenticeships, soft-skills and secondary education courses. Businesses must demonstrate training will increase the worker's skill-level, result in a promotion or wage gain, or expand their business market/increase business revenue, with the intent of preserving existing jobs for Montana residents.

The deadline for employers and workers to take advantage of this round of funding is approaching in June. For more information about the IWT program, and to learn how your business and employees may benefit, contact Michelle Robinson at Michelle.Robinson@mt.gov.

FEC annual meeting

Flathead Electric Cooperative’s 85th annual meeting is Saturday, April 23, at Canvas Church, 255 Summit Ridge Drive, Kalispell, 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. All members are invited and encouraged to attend. Members in attendance will learn about the co-op's financial stability and continued focus on power supply, rates, emerging technologies, and more.