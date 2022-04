At the hospital, Ridge reels over the news that Sheila saved Taylor’s life. He’s grateful, but tells Sheila that they need to focus on Steffy now. He wonders what she was doing jumping off a building — that’s not going to bring Finn back! Deputy Chief Baker appears and intones that nothing will bring him back, but he’s going to do everything he can to get the trash off the street that killed him. Sheila excuses herself and goes off around a corner, where she holds her head.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 14 HOURS AGO