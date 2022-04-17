ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoyt Lakes, MN

Hoyt Lakes Easter Parade

The Easter Bunny didn't let Saturday's return to winter slow her down from her annual spring time journey bringing candy, eggs and fun to her friends in Hoyt Lakes. The city held its third annual Easter Parade making a journey past every house in town.

MY 103.5

Sick Of Lame Easter Baskets? Montana Shop Goes Above And Beyond

Just think for a quick minute about what you are putting in Easter baskets this weekend. Is it the same thing over and over. The peeps, the jelly beans, some sort of chocolate-shaped bunny thing? If you are a youngster, that's cool! Kids love candy, especially from the Easter Bunny (wink wink). But maybe this year you should do something with a little more jazz, style, and a little more class. Well hold the line, I have the perfect place for you to go.
LIVINGSTON, MT
WTAP

Parkersburg Easter Parade organizers excited as event gets closer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Parkersburg Easter Parade a few weeks away, organizers are still accepting applications for floats. Easter parade founder and organizer, Kiki Angelos says that the parade committee is looking to add more floats and participants. And will even accept any last-minute applications. Angelos says that...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Fox News

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead...
RELIGION
