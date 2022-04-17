Hoyt Lakes Easter Parade

Related
Why is There an Easter Bunny for Easter?
What does a rabbit have to do with one of the most important Christian holidays?. There probably doesn't need to be a bible expert available to know that there's no mention of a long-eared, fluffy tailed, egg-laying entity in the good book. Nor does it mention a giant, big-toothed, wide-eyed, whiskered creature stealthily delivering and hiding colorful eggs for well-behaved children.
How to make bunny ears at home for Easter fun
Spring is all about colors and creativity. A time to start new projects or just enjoy time around the table with the family having fun. If the kids (or adults) are bored, turn on the printer, grab some crayons and celebrate the season with a few at-home low-cost Easter craft projects.
thepioneerwoman.com
Easter Bread
This beautiful braided Easter bread is a must-add to any Easter menu—and in many households, it already is! In fact, it's one of the most significant traditional Easter foods from around the world. Drizzled with a sweet glaze, and topped with colorful eggs and sprinkles, it's a delicious dessert and a stunning centerpiece all rolled into one! This yeasted bread makes a wonderful Easter dessert because it's not overwhelmingly sweet (and that means you can sneak as much candy from your kids' Easter baskets as you want)! Whether using a store-bought egg dye kit or all-natural egg dyeing techniques, colorful eggs make a fun addition to this whimsical loaf.
KATU.com
Easter Crafts
It's not too late to add a little Easter decor to your home! Craft expert, artist and author Amy Latta joined us to show how to create three fun, seasonal crafts:. Click on the above links for complete craft instructions. To learn more about all things crafty, visit Amy's website.
This Popular Easter Treat Is Being Recalled for a Scary Reason
If you’re anything like us, then when Easter looms on the horizon, you’re already busy stocking up on candy to fill up Easter baskets and for general snacking purposes weeks before the big day. That’s usually a good thing — you don’t have to contend with bare shelves in the candy aisle as the holiday gets closer — but this year, you’re going to want to go through your purchases carefully. That’s because Ferrero, the company that makes Kinder products in the US just issued a recall for some of their chocolates, and the reason why is pretty scary.
Pink Moon: How And When to Spot it This Easter Weekend
The Pink Moon is on the forecast to light up the sky this weekend, tallying as the first full lunar cycle of the spring season. The moon will glow at its biggest and brightest on the eve of Easter on Saturday. After rising just above the horizon, the moon will reach peak illumination at 1:55 p.m., according to NASA.
Why is Easter never on the same Sunday?
Every year, we have to check the calendar to find out when Easter is - but why?
FOX43.com
White House brings back Easter Egg Roll for first time since pandemic began
WASHINGTON — The White House Easter Egg Roll is back in full swing in 2022 after a two-year pandemic hiatus. This year's Easter tradition will kick off on April 18. Interested participants must apply online for tickets, as there is a lottery to participate. Young people can be entered from Friday, March 25 to Thursday, March 31, at which point the lottery will close.
A bunny, eggs and Jesus: How Easter became a holiday full of symbolism
It's hard to miss the Easter Bunny and eggs when shopping for Easter decorations. But how did they become a symbol of the religious holiday?
LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?
Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
Change Up Your Easter Egg Hunt with Hatchimal Eggs
While my kids have loved Hatchimals year round, the Hatchimal egg is perfect for an Easter egg hunt. I thought it would be fun to explore a Hatchimal egg hunt with kids this year. This post was originally sponsored by Spin Master and has been updated and now contains affiliate...
Sick Of Lame Easter Baskets? Montana Shop Goes Above And Beyond
Just think for a quick minute about what you are putting in Easter baskets this weekend. Is it the same thing over and over. The peeps, the jelly beans, some sort of chocolate-shaped bunny thing? If you are a youngster, that's cool! Kids love candy, especially from the Easter Bunny (wink wink). But maybe this year you should do something with a little more jazz, style, and a little more class. Well hold the line, I have the perfect place for you to go.
Go on a Saratoga Bar ‘Hoppin’ Adult Easter Egg Hunt This Saturday
Why should kids only be able to do an Easter egg hunt? Calling all adults! There is an awesome Easter egg hunt planned in downtown Saratoga this weekend. Not only will you have a chance to win raffles and gift certificates, but you will also be helping out a beloved chef that is fighting cancer.
WTAP
Parkersburg Easter Parade organizers excited as event gets closer
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the Parkersburg Easter Parade a few weeks away, organizers are still accepting applications for floats. Easter parade founder and organizer, Kiki Angelos says that the parade committee is looking to add more floats and participants. And will even accept any last-minute applications. Angelos says that...
Celebrate Easter at Maryland Zoo during the Bunny Bonanzoo
There's a special Easter event at the Maryland Zoo this weekend.
For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship
For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead...
Easter and Secular Celebration of a Christian Holiday
Easter is a Christian holiday celebrating the belief in the resurrection of Jesus Christ. The event is told in the New Testament as having occurred three days after Jesus was crucified by the Romans around 30 A.D.
