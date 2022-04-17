The Sweep Spot Podcast #332 Disneyland Tips

Harry Potter fans headed to Universal Studios Orlando to experience Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure have learned some disappointing news, as the theme park recently confirmed that the ride's preshow has been closed indefinitely. Earlier this month, one fan reached out on social media for information on why the preshow wasn't operational, with the park confirming that not only was it closed, but that there was also no ETA on when it would resume operations. Luckily, the actual attraction appears to be unaffected by this closure, with it just being the preshow heading into the ride that is impacted. Stay tuned for updates on the Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

TRAVEL ・ 24 DAYS AGO