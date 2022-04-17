ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Stars' Jamie Benn: Slides helper in win

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Benn recorded an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1...

www.cbssports.com

FOX Sports

Stars beat Sharks 2-1, keep surging in West wild-card race

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored early, Michael Raffl added a short-handed goal and the Dallas Stars kept up their surge toward a Western Conference wild-card spot, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 on Saturday night. Dallas remained tied with Nashville for the two West wild-card spots at 91...
DALLAS, TX
ESPN

NHL playoff watch standings update: Western Conference wild-card drama continues

With 11 days left in the 2021-22 NHL regular season, one of the hottest remaining playoff races is the scramble for the two Western Conference wild cards. Heading into Monday night's games, the Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators hold a four-point lead over the Vegas Golden Knights (and the Stars have a game in hand on both of the other clubs). Looking at the regulation wins column (the first tiebreaker), the Predators lead the trio, with 35, followed by the Knights (33) and Stars (29). Note that the Knights could also overtake the Los Angeles Kings for the No. 3 seed in the Pacific, as they are currently three points behind in that race.
DALLAS, TX
The Hockey Writers

4 Stars’ X-Factors in 2022 Playoff Push

With three away games and four home games left in their regular season, the Dallas Stars are looking to make their final push to clinch a highly-coveted playoff spot. Since the beginning of April, they’ve won five and lost four. Consistency still seems to be their kryptonite but the Stars have been surging, maintaining their place as the second wild card seed and hanging on to every chance they have to make the playoffs. So far, everything seems to be working in their favour, but the Western Conference is still highly competitive.
DALLAS, TX
10TV

Terry, Zegras leads Ducks past Blue Jackets 6-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night. Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games.
COLUMBUS, OH
KTVZ

Flames rout Coyotes 9-1 after clinching playoff spot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had two goals and two assists and the Calgary Flames routed the Arizona Coyotes 9-1 on Saturday night after they clinched a playoff spot before the game started. Edmonton locked Pacific Division-leading Calgary into the postseason by beating Vegas 4-0 earlier in the day. Dillon Dube also scored twice and Elias Lindholm had a goal and three assists. Andrew Mangiapane and Blake Coleman added goals and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots. Arizona led 1-0 after the first period on Nick Ritchie’s first-minute goal. The Flames broke it open with four goals in a 2:33 span early in the second.
NHL
NHL

Heika's Take: Win over Sharks wasn't pretty, but that's fine for Stars

The Stars did their job Saturday night, and it was one of those Dirty Jobs, like on the TV show with Mike Rowe. After putting up two spirited playoff-like efforts against Tampa Bay and Minnesota earlier in the week, Dallas slogged through a 2-1 win against San Jose in a game that was littered with discarded chemical waste and possibly a few severed fish heads.
NHL
NHL

Tarasenko leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK - St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko, Minnesota Wild left wing Kevin Fiala and Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith have been named the NHL's "Three Stars" for the week ending April 17. FIRST STAR - VLADIMIR TARASENKO, RW, ST. LOUIS BLUES. Tarasenko led the NHL with seven...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Intensity will be at an all-time high as Stars take on Canucks

Stars (43-27-5, 91 points) vs. Canucks (37-28-10, 84 points) VANCOUVER, British Columbia -- The Vancouver Canucks have given the Stars problems this year, beating them 6-3 and 4-1. So as the two opponents meet for the final time, there definitely is some intensity going on. "They've played a couple of...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL 2021-22 Power Rankings: Week 26

Welcome to the 26th edition of my weekly NHL Power Rankings for The Hockey Writers, where the league’s top half is evaluated. These rankings will focus on how teams have performed in the past week of play and will significantly factor in their overall strength and where they are at the time in the standings. With that said, here’s a look at the top 16 teams in the league at this moment.
NHL
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Avalanche clinch West; Kings win, Golden Knights lose

Look at the final score (4-0 for the Oilers), and you might charge the Golden Knights with a no-show in a big game. While the Golden Knights certainly wished they would’ve produced, Mike Smith played a significant role in the Oilers locking up two more points. The veteran goalie pitched a 39-save shutout, his second goose egg of an up-and-down season.
NHL
theScore

Makar breaks Avalanche record for points by defenseman in a season

Cale Makar's brilliant campaign became a historic one Monday, as he notched his 83rd point to set a new record for points in a season by a blue-liner in Colorado Avalanche franchise history. The 23-year-old surpassed Steve Duchesne, who collected 82 for the Quebec Nordiques in 1992-93. Makar earned a...
DENVER, CO
NHL
Hockey
NHL

Blues score seven in second, defeat Predators for ninth straight win

Brayden Schenn, Calle Rosen, and Jordan Kyrou each had multi-goal nights in the dominant 8-3 win in Nashville thanks to a 7-goal 2nd period. "When everyone is playing the right way, obviously you get a lot of bounces, and obviously in the second period we got a lot of bounces going our way," St. Louis forward Jordan Kyrou said. "We've been saying it all year. We all know that we have a really deep offensive group, so it's not that surprising."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Chicago

Blackhawks fall to Calgary Flames for 10th loss in 11 games

CHICAGO (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau, Dillon Dube and Blake Coleman scored in the first period, and the Calgary Flames beat the lowly Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Monday night.Jacob Markstrom made 21 saves as playoff-bound Calgary won for the seventh time in eight games. Gaudreau and Oliver Kylington tacked on long empty-netters for the Pacific Division leaders in the final 1:32.Chicago lost for the 10th time in 11 games. Tyler Johnson and Alec Regula scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 30 stops.The Blackhawks finished the game without Mackenzie Entwistle after the forward departed in the first period with a right shoulder injury.Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Dallas Sports Nation

Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators Sprint to the Finish Line

The marathon of this season is reaching the home stretch. The finish line approaches with 8 games remaining. The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators are deadlocked for the two wildcard spots. Both are at 42-27-5 with the Vegas Golden Knights hot on their tail. 3rd place is out of the question points-wise. It all depends on who wants to end up where. The Colorado Avalanche are a team that neither the Stars nor Predators want to play. The final stretch comes down to these 8 games.
DALLAS, TX

