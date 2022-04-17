Stars' Jamie Benn: Slides helper in win

With three away games and four home games left in their regular season, the Dallas Stars are looking to make their final push to clinch a highly-coveted playoff spot. Since the beginning of April, they’ve won five and lost four. Consistency still seems to be their kryptonite but the Stars have been surging, maintaining their place as the second wild card seed and hanging on to every chance they have to make the playoffs. So far, everything seems to be working in their favour, but the Western Conference is still highly competitive.
Comments / 0