**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. My former next-door neighbor would run out of the house and throw herself in front of her husband’s car whenever he was going somewhere without her. Whether he was going to work, run errands, or away on a business trip, inevitably, I would see her sprawled on the hood of his Volvo like a starfish.

5 DAYS AGO