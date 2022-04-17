ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Herald & Review Almanac for April 17

Herald & Review
 2 days ago

On April 17, 1961, some 1,500 CIA-trained Cuban exiles launched the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba in an attempt to topple Fidel Castro, whose forces crushed the incursion by the third day. On April 17:. In 1521, Martin Luther went before the Diet of Worms to face...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Today is Wednesday, March 23, the 82nd day of 2022 with 283 to follow. The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Mars, Mercury, Saturn and Venus. Evening star is Uranus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include culinary expert Fannie Farmer in 1857; Florence Ellinwood Allen, first woman on a state supreme court, in 1884; psychoanalyst Erich Fromm in 1900; actor Joan Crawford in 1905; Japanese filmmaker Akira Kurosawa in 1910; inventor Bette Nesmith Graham in 1924; Roger Bannister, the first person to run the mile in under 4 minutes, in 1929; land speed racing pioneer Craig Breedlove in 1937 (age 85); former Atlanta Mayor Maynard Jackson Jr. in 1938; musician Ric Ocasek in 1949; television analyst/former NFL player Ron Jaworski in 1951 (age 71); author Kim Stanley Robinson in 1952 (age 70); former ExxonMobil CEO/Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in 1952 (age 70); musician Chaka Khan in 1953 (age 69); actor Amanda Plummer in 1957 (age 65); musician Damon Albarn in 1968 (age 54); basketball Hall of Fame member Jason Kidd in 1973 (age 49); actor Randall Park in 1974 (age 48); actor Keri Russell in 1976 (age 46); actor Michelle Monaghan in 1976 (age 46); gossip blogger Perez Hilton, born Mario Armando Lavandeira Jr., in 1978 (age 44); country singer Brett Young in 1981 (age 41); country singer Brett Eldredge in 1986 (age 36); TV personality Ayesha Curry in 1989 (age 33); Princess Eugenie of York in 1990 (age 32); actor Vanessa Morgan in 1992 (age 30); basketball player Kyrie Irving in 1992 (age 30); actor Victoria Pedretti in 1995 (age 27).
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
country1037fm.com

This is the Richest Person in North Carolina

Did you know there are 724 billionaires living in the United States? California, New York, Florida, and Texas are the only states where they live. That information comes to us from Forbes.com. North Carolina has been known for the production of tobacco, furniture, and textiles. Money was big in these...
TEXAS STATE
The Week

The sinking of Russia's flagship might be a bad sign for the U.S. Navy

It's tempting for Americans to get smug about the sinking of the Moskva, the Russian Navy's flagship in the Black Sea. Whether it was destroyed by Ukrainians or — less plausibly — sunk because of a non-combat onboard explosion of ammunition, the result is both a humiliation and a setback for Vladimir Putin's war efforts. If you're cheering Ukraine's defenders, it's hard not to take some satisfaction in that.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Taylor
Person
Martin Luther
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Burt Lancaster
Person
Robert F. Kennedy
Person
Geoffrey Kirui
Person
Fidel Castro
Person
Edna Kiplagat
Rolling Stone

Trump Sees New York Subway Shooting as Opportunity to Whine About Financial Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen people were injured, 10 from gunshot wounds, last Tuesday morning after a man named Frank James allegedly opened fire in the New York City subway. The news of the attack and images of its bloody aftermath horrified New Yorkers. Donald Trump, no longer a New Yorker, took it as an opportunity to attack New York Attorney General Letitia James for investigating the Trump Organization’s financial practices. “With the horrible Subway Shootings and Violent Crime in New York being at an all-time high, where people are afraid to walk the streets, the racist and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beirut#Smithsonian#London Heathrow Airport#Herald Review Almanac#Cia#Cuban#Ford Motor Co#Mustang#Apollo#Federal Express
International Business Times

With Twitter In His Sights, Musk Creates New Model Of 21st Century Billionaire

With a stable of businesses ranging from electric cars to private rocket ships, iconoclastic billionaire Elon Musk has become the richest person in the world by building a fortune firmly planted in 21st century technology. With an all-cash $43 billion offer to buy Twitter Inc, Musk may soon emulate the tycoons of the past by controlling a media platform that contributed to his rise to fame.
BUSINESS
The Atlantic

Elon Musk, Baloney King

You can call Elon Musk a lot of things. Agent of chaos. Savvy investor. Obsessive workaholic. But the tech-industry analyst Benedict Evans has a different suggestion. He calls Musk a “bullshitter who delivers.” I’d go even further: Musk exemplifies a new kind of bullshitter, one we haven’t really seen before. Call it the “bullionaire,” maybe: an unusual purveyor of infantile jackassery, whose unfathomable wealth makes it possible, and even likely, that he’ll carry out even the most ridiculous plan.
ECONOMY
Herald & Review

AP News Summary at 10:16 p.m. EDT

Police: More than 900 civilian bodies found in Kyiv region. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 900 bodies of civilians were discovered in the Kyiv region following the withdrawal of Russian forces. That's according to the regional police chief, who spoke Friday. The jarring numbers emerged shortly after Russia’s Defense Ministry promised to ramp up missile attacks on Kyiv in response to alleged aggression on Russian territory. That warning followed the stunning loss of Moscow’s flagship in the Black Sea, which a senior U.S. official confirmed was hit by a Ukrainian missile. Amid its threats, Moscow continues preparations for a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine. Fighting also continues in the pummeled southern port city of Mariupol.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Herald & Review

OUR VIEW: A day of renewal around the world

For those who follow Christian tenets, Easter Sunday is a day of renewal. It’s the day on which Christians mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Two thousand years later, the world looks extremely different from the way it looked when Christ walked the earth. Unfortunately, the part of the world He walked is still the center of conflict as politics and society and violence are done in the name of controlling the area.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Brazil
Country
France
Country
India
Herald & Review

RANDY REYMAN: Changing the American narrative

It’s been decades since I took an American history course, but I clearly remember the salient points. I remember learning about our struggle for sovereignty led by men like George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Ben Franklin. I remember learning about the Civil War and President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation.
POLITICS
Herald & Review

Biden to boost American steel, iron; US rocked by 3 mass shootings over weekend; Russia strikes Lviv

Today is Monday, April 18, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. The storm system that brought heavy rain to the South now heads to the Northeast, bringing rain and cold temperatures. We also are monitoring much needed drought relief to the West. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
POLITICS
Herald & Review

Wall Street drifts as earnings roll in, natural gas soars

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in mixed trading Monday, as worries about interest rates and inflation keep a lid on Wall Street despite some better-than-expected profit reports. The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower, coming off its second straight week of losses. Like it, the other two major...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy