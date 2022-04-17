ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Ring: We are only guaranteed today

blufftontoday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSome days I am overcome with the calling of Jesus in my life. There I was at one time managing the family business and making a fine living. Next thing you know, I sensed the call of Jesus and at the age of 40 I was a youth director and headed...

www.blufftontoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Why is it called ‘Good Friday’ if Jesus died?

Millions of Christians worldwide today are observing one of the most somber moments of their faith. Good Friday commemorates the suffering, crucifixion and death of Jesus of Nazareth more than 2,000 years ago in Jerusalem. At first glance, Good Friday seems like the ultimate misnomer. If Jesus suffered and died...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The US Sun

Why is Easter on a different date every year?

EASTER is a Christian holiday which celebrates Jesus rising from the dead after three days. It is not static celebration such as Christmas, so we explain why Easter falls on a different date every year. Why is Easter on a different date every year?. The date is decided by a...
RELIGION
Q 105.7

LOOK! Did Jesus Appear at Capital Region Church Over Easter?

Easter is the time Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. One church in particular may have had a divine visit, or at least a sign from above. When Father Stepanos Doudoukjian walked in to the St. Peter Armenian Church in Watervliet prior to Easter services on Sunday morning, he saw what he believes to be an apparition of the almighty himself.
WATERVLIET, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope For The Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Carla Paton

Easter and Passover: What's the connection?

Easter and Passover are undoubtedly two of the most significant holidays in the Christian and Jewish faiths. But many people don't know that there is a connection between these two holidays. In this article, we will explore the relations between Easter and Passover and discuss how they are associated and how they are different.
americanmilitarynews.com

President Biden releases Easter message – here it is

President Joe Biden released a statement on Sunday in recognition of Easter. Jill and I join fellow Christians around the world in celebrating Easter Sunday — a day of joy and hope, of renewal and rebirth. Once again, Holy Week has taken us on a journey from sorrow to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Good Friday 2022: What is it and why is it significant for Christians?

Good Friday marks the day on which Christians around the world commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.The religious observance takes place during Holy Week, a couple of days before Easter Sunday.Here’s everything you need to know about Good Friday:When is it?This year, Good Friday falls on Friday 15 April on the Gregorian calendar.Its date coincides with the middle of the Jewish festival of Passover.According to the Julian calendar, which is still used in parts of the eastern Orthodox church, Good Friday will take place this year on Friday 22 April.Good Friday marks the sixth day of Holy Week, an...
RELIGION
Fox News

For many, Easter Sunday marks a return to in-person worship

For many U.S. Christians, this weekend marks the first time since 2019 that they will gather in person on Easter Sunday, a welcome chance to celebrate one of the year’s holiest days side by side with fellow congregants. The pandemic erupted in the country in March 2020, just ahead...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy