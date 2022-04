There are different types of Investors that you can find and attract for your startups or organizations. Angel investors are wealthy individuals who are likely to invest money into ideas and startups. Equity crowdfunding is a type of investment funded by third parties to boost your business but in exchange for shares. Entrepreneurship incubators and accelerators are designed to help new businesses get off the ground of development. Incubators typically provide office space and resources such as mentorship opportunities and networking opportunities. The goal of business incubators is increasingly popular in recent years to help startups grow quickly.

SMALL BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO