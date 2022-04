WAYNE, PA — Sungard Availability Services recently announced that, after evaluating several strategic alternatives, it has filed voluntary chapter 11 petitions in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Houston, Texas and commenced proceedings in respect of its Canadian subsidiary under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA) in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Toronto, Canada. A Sungard AS subsidiary initiated an administration proceeding for its business in the United Kingdom on March 25, 2022, to preserve value while working toward a longer-term solution. Sungard AS firmly believes these actions together provide the best path forward to protect its operations and customers, and to address its financial challenges in a manner that maximizes value and best positions the business for long-term success.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO