ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, ID

Mad about that bunny

By Kathy Hedberg of the Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
Lewiston Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NZSVx_0fBfcikE00

As the countdown for the 4th annual Easter egg hunt at Harris Field began Saturday morning, one mother on the sidelines quipped:

“This is the fastest you’ll ever see kids clean up in your life.”

Sure enough, the moment the signal was given, a mass of kids ages 2 to 10 (mostly) fanned out over Lewis-Clark State College’s vast baseball field snatching up small plastic bags of candy and Easter eggs like a robotic vacuum cleaner. In less than five minutes, the field was stripped bare.

“I like it. I got a prize egg,” beamed 9-year-old Abigail Laming. “That was the first one I saw in the field.”

The Webster Elementary student said finding a prize egg was extra special because today is her birthday.

Tammy Moore, 13, of Lapwai, didn’t find a prize egg but was happy with the small basket of candy she retrieved.

“It’s good; it’s really good,” Moore said. “I love it. I love the Easter bunny because he’s hiding eggs.”

Renee Olsen of Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union in Lewiston that sponsored the egg hunt said the event draws hundreds of children each year and 5,000 plastic and candy Easter eggs and candy bags were placed in the field with the help of 60 volunteers from her company and the entire Lewis-Clark State College Warrior baseball team.

“We’re all about community, so this is a fun way for us to partner with L-C State and to involve our community,” Olsen said.

Olsen said she loves watching the kids and seeing all the excitement, “and just working together as a team.”

Aidan Nagle, 23, a right-fielder for the Warriors, said Saturday’s egg hunt was the first time he’d participated in the event, “But it’s fun. It’s a good way to start the morning.”

Nagle said when he was growing up in Santa Rosa, Calif., he participated in Easter egg hunts many times through the years.

Six-year-old Wyatt Frei of Cottonwood was another of the lucky egg hunters who snagged a prize egg.

“Yay!” Frei exclaimed, adding that he loves Easter “because we get to see the Easter bunny and he gives us candy.”

Saturday’s event was the first time Liam Hedges, 8, had participated. Hedges lives in Lewiston and is homeschooled.

“I’ve been in the newspaper three times,” Hedges said before showing off his basket of candy.

“It was really fun,” Hedges added. “I liked getting the candy and everybody here seemed friendly and I saw a few people from my gymnastics class here.”

Getting candy and seeing his friends wasn’t the only thing Hedges said he likes about Easter.

“I really like celebrating Jesus rising again on the third day and going to Mass,” he said.

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.

Comments / 0

Related
marthastewart.com

Seven Kid-Friendly Items to Hide in Easter Eggs Besides Candy

Easter is an enjoyable time for many reasons—it celebrates the arrival of spring, it gives us an opportunity to enjoy good company and delicious food, and it's serves as the perfect excuse to eat plenty of chocolate (what more could you want out of a holiday?). But perhaps one of the most exciting aspects of Easter is the egg hunt. For kids, few things compare to the unbridled joy of searching for the oval-shaped goodies and seeing what's inside. For parents, it's an opportunity to watch your children partake in a timeless tradition. While most people opt to fill their Easter eggs with candy, there's plenty of other options you can turn to that are equally as fun. "Having diversity in your egg fillings keeps it exciting for those filling, finding and opening them," says Jove Meyer, owner and creative director of Jove Meyer Events." Meyer encourages you to think creatively when deciding what to add to your eggs. To provide some inspiration, we turned to several event planners who shared their thoughts on what you should consider packing your Easter eggs with this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
FMX 94.5

Easter Is Absolutely One of the Most Confusing Holidays

I don't think it's a surprise to anyone that I've been around a minute. I'm fairly well educated and always up on current events. Still, right now, I couldn't tell you how to calculate where Easter falls each year. That's why I thought it necessary to tell you that Easter...
FESTIVAL
Newswatch 16

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — It was an interactive fairytale for some in Scranton Saturday morning when the Ritz Theater on Wyoming Avenue held a 'Breakfast with the Bunny' event. The Easter Bunny was joined by some fairytale characters for the event that included many options for breakfast, crafts, and activities for children.
SCRANTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewiston, ID
Society
City
Cottonwood, ID
Local
Idaho Society
City
Lapwai, ID
City
Lewiston, ID
The Oregonian

Easter baskets, candy and toys to order before the holiday

Now is the time to get started on Easter presents for your little ones. From festive baskets to fun collectable toys, Easter gifts require a lot of details and there is no better way to get everything together than some online shopping. No matter what your kids, friends or other family members enjoy, there is a basket for them.
LIFESTYLE
WTAJ

Easter Bunny to visit Ebensburg

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Representative Frank Burns (D-Cambria) is hosting a free kid’s fair with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 3 at the Young Peoples Community Center in Ebensburg. This is open to children 12 and under. Along with a visit from the Easter Bunny, there will […]
EBENSBURG, PA
Power 95.9

Texarkana Community Fish and Chicken Fry April 21

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold the 29th Annual UAHT Community Fish and Chicken Fry on Thursday, April 21, from 4:30-7:00 p.m. on the Hempstead Hall lawn at the Hope campus. The cost will be $15.00 per plate, and all proceeds will benefit the UAHT Foundation. There will be...
HOPE, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Fortune

Everything that is open (and closed) on Easter 2022

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As one of the holiest days in Christianity, Easter is an opportunity for families to come together and celebrate getting through the past two years. The days of drive-through communion and YouTube services are fading, and people are gathering to celebrate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Easter bunny cookies on a stick

Sweet treats and Easter go hand-in-hand. From the chocolate bunnies, to the ever-divisive marshmallow peeps. You can’t celebrate the season without something sweet. Thankfully, our favorite local baker has the perfect thing for your celebration this weekend. Owner and head baker at Figtales Bakery, Stacie Suedkamp, stopped by to show us how we can make our own cookies on a stick that are so cute, you may not want to eat them. But you should because they are as tasty as they are cute! After all, who says food can’t be fun?
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Bunny#Easter Egg Hunts#Easter Eggs#Gymnastics#Webster Elementary#Potlatch No#Financial Credit Union#L C State
Distractify

9 Easter Basket Alternatives for Kids (and Adults) of All Ages

Kids discover the harsh truth of the Easter bunny at different ages. But even when they discover it's just an overheated person dressed in an ill-fitting bunny suit, they still deserve an Easter basket. But for older kids or even younger ones if you're tired of the same old traditions, there are Easter basket alternatives to make the season just as fun.
KIDS
FOX Reno

Reno Aces host annual egg hunt for Easter

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Dozens of kids running around the Greater Nevada stadium in search of bright colored ovals. The hunt hosted with Parents Against Vaping included four giant Easter Eggs that were hidden around the ballpark stuffed with various Aces’ prizes and merchandise. Additional mini eggs were also hidden for kids to find, stuffed with candy.
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston Tribune

Lewiston, ID
1K+
Followers
70
Post
267K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Lewiston Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy