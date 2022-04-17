ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New executive is all about hospitality

By Kathy Hedberg of the Tribune
 1 day ago
The new executive director of the Nez Perce Tribal Enterprises has big plans and a broad vision to help the businesses grow and flourish.

Underlying it all, Nikoli Greene said, is a commitment to hospitality that is at the heart of Nez Perce tradition.

“I think for me, and the enterprises itself, for Native Americans, we have big families; we care about one another and that’s of value to a lot of Native people,” Greene said.

“Moving forward, especially given the challenges we’re facing today ... for me, the priority is that we’re giving and providing the resources for everyone to be successful.”

That includes, Greene said, attractive wages, employee benefits and “fringe benefits that appeal to today’s workforce.”

“We, as an enterprise, need to put the team first and we’re investing in our teams. And I think that ties into the priority that people need to feel welcome and feel part of a team and that culture has to be intertwined in what we do every day.”

The historical reputation of Nez Perce hospitality began with their welcome of the Lewis and Clark Corps of Discovery expedition and is a centerpiece of the enterprises’ mission, Greene said.

“Everybody’s welcome and we treat everybody as our customer,” he said. “Service is top-notch (with the goal that) you will have an excellent experience.”

Greene, 31, spent part of his early years growing up in Butte, Mont., before moving to Lapwai during middle school.

He is a Nez Perce tribal member and graduated from Lapwai High School. Shortly after graduation, he began working at the Clearwater River Casino and said he has spent time working in nearly every entry-level capacity available to him.

Eventually he realized that if he wanted to get ahead in the business, he needed a college education. So he enrolled at Lewis-Clark State College and recently graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance.

He was named the assistant general manager for gaming operations for the casino and last November was tapped as the interim executive director, following the departure of Kermit Mankiller. In March, Greene was named as the permanent executive director.

Greene supervises a total workforce of approximately 256 people and has the general responsibilities of developing new business enterprises and economic opportunities for the Nez Perce Tribe. The position also oversees the tribe’s existing enterprises, including Clearwater River Casino & Lodge, It’se Ye Ye Casino, Nez Perce Express, Camas Express, Red Wolf Golf Course and Zim’s Hot Springs.

One of the plans at the top of Greene’s priority list is expanding the lodge at Clearwater River Casino.

“We’ve talked about and had feasibility studies to do hotel expansion,” he said. “Right now there are 50 hotel rooms and that’s not enough for what we currently offer, much less hope to accomplish” in the future.

As an example, Greene pointed to a recent ZZ Top concert that has been one of the casino’s largest draws. The event center can hold up to 1,600 people, but only 50 rooms are available for guests.

That’s not to mention the many other events happening in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, including the NAIA World Series over Memorial Day, Hot August Nights and various other activities. Greene said there’s also the possibility of scheduling business seminars and training events at the center.

When those things happen, “we’re often overlooked (as a place to stay) because they don’t want to split groups up and we don’t have enough room to accommodate everyone.

“That’s one thing I would like to accomplish and I think the majority of people would like to see that,” Greene said.

With plans by the Idaho Transportation Department to build a new overpass on U.S. Highway 95 outside the casino, Greene said his team is discussing either building a new convenience store at the ingress or egress of the overpass or else relocating the current store to one of those locations.

Other possible ideas in the planning stages include joining the nascent winery business in the area or developing hemp production on tribal agricultural land. Greene also participates in the Valley Vision and Clearwater Economic Development Association boards.

“So we’re always looking at expanding into new businesses and I think that’s going to be important moving forward,” Greene said. “And it’s not just gaming.”

Greene is married with three children ages 12, 6 and 4.

“I’m really excited just to have the opportunity to be here today,” Greene said. “I’m not an expert in all areas, but a good leader understands that being able to listen is what’s important. It’s all about the team. It’s not about one individual person; it’s about everybody working together and supporting one another.”

Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.

