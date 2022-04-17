ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Lt. Gov. Kounalakis on historic signature, 2026 possibilities

By Inside California Politics
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puxsj_0fBfccRs00

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis joined Inside California co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss her historic signature of the extension to California’s eviction moratorium. In doing so, Kounalakis became the first woman to ever sign a bill into law in California history.

Kounalakis also discussed her brief stint as acting governor, as well as her desire to help elect a woman into the governor’s office in 2026. Kounalakis said she is “certainly looking at putting together a campaign” for a potential run for governor in 2026.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Kounalakis eyes 2026 run for CA governor

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis told Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo that she is “certainly looking at putting together a campaign” for a potential run for governor in 2026. “I’m going to work very hard to make sure that we have a woman governor and 2026 would be a great year […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Issues muddle hearing on inmate early release policy

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spent the day taking public comment on a temporary policy that allows incarcerated people to earn more time off of their sentence. But technology problems during the hours-long hearing overshadowed comments from both sides of the issue. Some called the hearing ineffective.  The teleconference […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Asm. Suzette Valladares on crime in California

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – California Assembly member Suzette Valladares, R-Santa Clarita, joined Inside California co-host Frank Buckley to discuss crime in California and the request by Republicans in the state legislature for the state to end an early release program for certain inmates.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleni Kounalakis
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX40

Pelosi responds to report questioning Feinstein’s mental fitness to serve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi defended Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California) in a statement to KRON4 after reports questioning Feinstein’s mental fitness to serve. Calling Feinstein “a workhorse for the people of California and a respected leader among her colleagues in the Senate,” Pelosi stated that the attacks on her fellow […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX40

Second storm in 3 days coming to Northern California

(KTXL) — After a record dry start to the year for California, the second storm in three days is approaching the state. This storm will ride the jet stream directly into Northern California. It is slightly stronger than Wednesday’s system but will move through the area faster. A soaking rain is expected in the Sacramento […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

DA: 3 of 6 dead in Sacramento shootout were in gang dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Newly filed court documents in the downtown Sacramento shooting that killed six people and wounded a dozen others reveal that three of the dead had been involved in the gang dispute that led to the massive shootout, with at least one of them firing a weapon. Documents filed Friday by Sacramento County District […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

1 dead, 3 injured in early Easter morning shooting in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man is dead and three others are injured after a shooting in South Sacramento early Sunday morning. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call just after midnight about a shooting near the a neighborhood on Franklin Boulevard. The sheriff’s office said deputies responding to the scene found […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

FOX40

14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy