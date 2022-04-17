ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Scott Rodd on CalVTP investigation

By Inside California Politics
FOX40
FOX40
 1 day ago

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) – CapRadio state government reporter Scott Rodd joined Inside California co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss his investigation surrounding a program aiming to streamline wildfire prevention projects in California.

According to CapRadio, not a single project connected to the Newsom administration’s California Vegetation Treatment Program has been completed.

