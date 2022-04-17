ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wood Ducks salvage split with Cannon Ballers in DH

By Jason O. Boyd
 1 day ago

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Down East Wood Ducks pushed across a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to take a 3-2 victory over the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers to salvage a split in Saturday’s doubleheader.

The two teams played the doubleheader so they could be off Sunday for Easter. The Wood Ducks (3-6) will be back in action Tuesday , hosting Carolina at 6 p.m. to start their six-game series at Grainger Stadium.

Jose Acosta started the eighth at second base. Daniel Mateo then singled to left, allowing Acosta to score the winning run. Mateo finished with three hits to lead Down East.

Michael Brewer picked up the win, getting out of a jam in the top half of the inning. Kannapolis’ Misael Gonzalez started at second base but two groundouts and a strikeout ended the Cannon Ballers’ scoring chance.

Brewer, who finished out the seventh, struck out two and walked one in 1.2 innings of relief.

Read more about g ame two of the doubleheader here.

Kannapolis won the first game Saturday, 5-1. A four-run fifth inning set things in motion for the Cannon Ballers. Two straight hits, a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly by Kannapolis broke open a 1-1 tie.

Read more about game one here.

