This week’s Days of Our Lives moved quite a few stories along, setting up a lot of action to come next week. So, let’s get right to it…. The walls are closing in on a few Salem baddies, just as they some are about to get everything they want. Sonny and Chad are off to find Jackie Cox to ruin Leo’s wedding to Craig. Ava’s been arrested, just as, I don’t know, she’s free and flirting with Jake? And Gwen, well, you just know her wedding to Xander isn’t going to go off without a hitch. Especially after Ava called Abigail. Ava does know a thing or two about Gwen’s misdeeds and she doesn’t exactly appear to feel any loyalty to the woman with whom she helped kidnap Abigail.

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO