ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalispell, MT

Local master woodcarver's work depicts disciples

By CAROL MARINO
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

Pastor Al Jensen, Director of Pastor Care at Immanuel Lutheran Communities, was searching for a way to bring depth to the Lenten season. It may have been providence that one of the community’s residents, a master woodcarver and artist, offered to share his 12 large relief woodcarvings of the disciples of Christ he’d created years ago.

Frank Tetrault originally carved the series in the late ‘80s, a work inspired by his own desire to enrich his faith and curiosity about the lives of the men who lived side by side with Christ until the time of his crucifixion and resurrection, and who then went on to share their faith in the good news of life after death.

Once Jensen set eyes on Tetrault’s exquisite carvings he crafted his own artistic rendering of the disciples by bringing them to life in his series of Lenten services while unveiling the carvings a few at a time each week. Jensen created dialogs between the disciples, which he used as part of the worship service, posing the question, “If they could speak, what would they say that would inspire us today?”

The series culminates with today’s Easter service and the unveiling of Tetrault’s three-dimensional sculpture, Mary, Mother of God.

“These spiritual giants came forth through Frank’s imaginative mind and caring spirit,” Jensen said. “Understanding the impact Christ’s disciples had on humanity, he wanted to create a way to share it.”

“We have Fat Tuesday and, of course, Easter,” Tetrault said. “So I thought we should do something for the six-week period of Lent to highlight that season.”

WHILE HIS life has been bookended within Kalispell, Tetrault has traveled the world. His father was the son of French-Canadian pioneers Mary and Frank Tetrault from the La Salle district of northeast Kalispell who first farmed in the Tobacco Plains before settling in the Rollins area, later returning to Kalispell so Frank’s father, Ray, who only spoke French at the time, could go to school. His mother’s family settled and farmed in the Whitefish Stage area.

A 1955 graduate of Flathead County High School, Tetrault graduated in ’59 from the University of Montana and served as a U.S. Air Force jet pilot in the ‘60s. In the late ‘70s he studied at national woodcarving schools in Switzerland and Germany.

Tetrault first became interested in woodcarving because both his uncle and his uncle’s father were woodcarvers, the latter having carved religious figures for churches in Dusseldorf, Germany.

He first met the Bavarian master carver Ludwig Kieninger in the Dallas-Fort Worth area of Texas where Tetrault was immersed in his 33-year career as a pilot for American Airlines and where he belonged to a group of carvers who shared their common interest and honed their skills together.

Kieninger, a religious carver, first came to America sometime after World War II and, when he later met Tetrault, they became good friends. He would also become one of Tetrault’s most prominent artistic influences.

AS HIS artistic sense grew, Tetrault found he wanted to bring his own inner religious feelings and sense of wonderment to his craft. Fascinated by the lives of the 12 disciples of Christ — having seen Leonardo daVinci’s painting “Last Supper” while in Europe — he began reading literature about them with the idea of carving relief images of each.

“It was a daunting task,” Tetrault said. “The disciples all had a different story and were individual characters.”

But Tetrault also saw that many were fishermen and all shared Mediterranean characteristics, from their robes to their appearance. The carvings clearly depict in great detail their working lives, with several clasping heavy ropes in muscular arms and hands, and with fishing nets draped over their shoulders.

Over the course of 24 months in Texas, from 1986 to 1988, and after extensive preliminary drawing, Tetrault carved their images in relief on large blocks of linden wood, a hardwood favored by him for its exceptionally smooth grain and subtle texture.

While Tetrault was continuing his work on the 12 disciples he was also doing some bird carving with a carver who was a Methodist minister for the Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital in Fort Worth. The hospital was building a new chapel at the time and the chaplain was interested in obtaining Tetrault’s creations for the space. Tetrault was motivated to complete the series in time for the hospital to have them bronzed before hanging in the Castleberry Chapel where they remain today.

“It is sincerely hoped that the wood images of these spiritual giants will help focus the viewers’ thoughts on the Lord they represent,” Tetrault wrote on a plaque presented alongside his artwork. “It should be remembered that without the disciples of Christ, Christianity as we know it would not be what it is today.”

There is something in Frank’s artwork that leaves a very personal, unique impression, Jensen said.

“That’s the beauty of art. We pull things from it that maybe another person may never have received.

“We all have the same journey, and yet it’s a different journey when it comes to what we experience in this life,” Jensen said. “Just like the disciples did. And Frank’s brought that to life.”

In 1998, Tetrault also created the 6-foot-tall, 2,000-pound wood grizzly bear carving known as “Huckleberry” that once graced the northwest corner of Main and Center streets in Kalispell. It took Tetrault five months to carve the bear. He also carved from a fir log the Klondyke prospector known as Jacques Laberge who once stood in front of the old Army Navy Store downtown on Main Street. Both sculptures were part of the Hockaday Museum of Art’s Kalispell Art on the Street exhibit that summer.

Tetrault’s woodcarvings of the 12 disciples and Mary, Mother of God, will be on display for one more week. The public is welcome to view them at Buffalo Hill Terrace, 40 Claremont St. in Kalispell. Masks are required within the building and temperatures will be taken.

In addition to his family, Tetrault thanks the following people who offered their thoughts, inspiration, advice and counsel to his artwork:

Ludwig Kieninger, Dr. N. Kupfurele, the Rev. Roger Neeb, Jim Short and Russ Thayer.

Community editor Carol Marino may be reached at 406-758-4440 or community@dailyinterlake.com.

Master carver Frank Tetrault's 12 Disciples carvings at Buffalo Hill Terrace in Kalispell. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

The face of the Judas carving, one of Master carver Frank Tetrault's 12 Disciples carvings at Buffalo Hill Terrace in Kalispell. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

The face of the Matthew carving, one of Master carver Frank Tetrault's 12 Disciples carvings at Buffalo Hill Terrace in Kalispell. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Master carver Frank Tetrault's 12 Disciples carvings at Buffalo Hill Terrace in Kalispell. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

"FT" carved into the side of each of the 12 Disciples carvings done by master carver Frank Tetrault. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Master carver Frank Tetrault with his 12 Disciples carvings at Buffalo Hill Terrace in Kalispell on Tuesday, April 12. (Casey Kreider/Daily Inter Lake)

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kalispell, MT
City
Rollins, MT
Local
Montana Society
State
Texas State
Kalispell, MT
Society
Family Handyman

If You Plant This, Hummingbirds Will Flock to Your Home

Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. How to Grow a Hummingbird Mint Plant. Common name: Hummingbird mint. Agastache...
ANIMALS
Mental_Floss

9 Fascinating Items That Went Down With 'Titanic'

When the Titanic sank to the floor of the North Atlantic just a few days into its maiden voyage, it took with it thousands of pounds of food, hundreds of sacks of mail (comprising 7 million pieces of correspondence), cargo ranging from Tiffany & Co. china to bales of rubber—and a number of interesting items belonging to its passengers, including priceless manuscripts, rare art, jewelry, and reels of film.
Whiskey Riff

Montana Man Goes To Check His Mail, Gets Charged By A Moose Instead

Moose are one the most amazing creatures to roam the lands. The largest around North America, and by far, one of the coolest to see. They are however, one of the most dangerous. Known to get very defensive over their young, in the rut, and in general due to their poor eye sight and size, they’ll think nothing of running your ass clean over.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Mental_Floss

11 Unsinkable Facts About 'Titanic' Survivor Molly Brown

Better known to history as “the unsinkable Molly Brown,” Margaret Tobin Brown is arguably one of the most famous survivors of the RMS Titanic. On that fateful voyage, she helped others into lifeboats before boarding Lifeboat No. 6 herself, then encouraged fellow passengers on it to search for other survivors.
ENTERTAINMENT
Vice

Leaving the Church Makes For Some Good Content

As a 21-year-old member of the Assemblies of God (AOG), the precursor to the Hillsong church, Troy* can remember the pastors’ strategy: “Get them when they’re young, before the devil and the world corrupts their minds and souls.”. “Teens are an easier target and the church puts...
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disciples#Linden#Pastor
NJ.com

‘Father Stu’ needs redemption -- and a rewrite | Faith Matters

Mark Wahlberg has gone from a real Boston brawler to an underwear model, then a cinematic gigolo and now a priest on screen. A devout Catholic, Wahlberg obviously meant well and might have thought the story of Stuart Long, the real-life boxer-turned-priest in the new film “Father Stu,” would inspire in Holy Week and on Easter. It’s just that this vehicle goes off a cliff from the very opening scene and needs redemption right away. But it never comes.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Mark Wilson column: Pagan or Christian eternity?

Next Friday (April 22), over a billion people around the world will commemorate Earth Day. It is the third most widely celebrated secular holiday after New Year's and International Workers’ Days. Should churches also join (or lead) in promoting reverent care for God’s wondrous creation? A surprising reason that...
RELIGION
Daily Inter Lake

Barbara Hupfer Stevens

Barbara Hupfer Stevens, formerly of Kalispell, passed away at her home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Nov. 6, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on April 28 at the Central Bible Church in Kalispell at 11 a.m. That service will be live streamed on the Central Bible Church Facebook page. A reception/luncheon will follow. A graveside service will be held at the Corvallis Cemetery at 11 a.m. on April 30 with a reception/luncheon to follow at the Corvallis Community Church.
KALISPELL, MT
Upworthy

Formerly enslaved man's response to his 'master' wanting him back is a literary masterpiece

This article originally appeared on 11.03.17. In 1825, at the approximate age of 8, Jordan Anderson (sometimes spelled "Jordon") was sold into slavery and would live as a servant of the Anderson family for 39 years. In 1864, the Union Army camped out on the Anderson plantation and he and his wife, Amanda, were liberated. The couple eventually made it safely to Dayton, Ohio, where, in July 1865, Jordan received a letter from his former owner, Colonel P.H. Anderson. The letter kindly asked Jordan to return to work on the plantation because it had fallen into disarray during the war.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
CBS LA

Passover, Easter and Ramadan all fall together in 2022

Jews, Christians and Muslims are all celebrating major holidays at the same time this year. Good Friday, Easter, Passover, and the continued celebration of Ramadan all overlap.At the Grace Baptist Church in Santa Clarita, Pastor David Hegg says Good Friday and Easter Sunday services will be: come one, come all."We are not laughing in the face of COVID," said Hegg. "Still respect the fact it can still hit people pretty hard."Masks and social distancing will not be required. The pastor says his congregation members know to stay home if they have a sore throat or a cough."I want to keep...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
933
Followers
2K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy