Easter at Vista Brewing

Homage, a microbrewery and restaurant in the middle of industrial Chinatown, is made for people who love beer but also want to dance. There’s a pleasant patio out front where you might spot a couple of toddlers with their tattooed parents. But the real scene is inside the garage, which has a long bar counter, a spinning disco ball, and a DJ spinning vinyl records behind a monochromatic booth. Most people come here to sip housemade IPAs and snack on scallop crudo during the day, but on Friday and Saturday nights, the dance floor is packed until 1am. Remember Homage Brewing the next time you’re looking for a cool-but-not-rowdy place to drink beer, wine, or cider, and expect to meet someone wearing a color-coordinated tote bag.

RESTAURANTS ・ 25 DAYS AGO