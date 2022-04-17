ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Woman with one leg attempting to run 102 marathons in 102 days

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KHON2
KHON2
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03dqVy_0fBfPSJl00

BOSTON (AP) — Jacky Hunt-Broersma runs like a woman possessed. And in a way, she is: The amputee athlete is trying to run at least 102 marathons in 102 days.

Last month, a little more than two-thirds toward her goal of setting a new world record for back-to-back marathons, the South Africa native posted something on Twitter that got people talking.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

“The first thing I did after my run today was take off my leg. Felt so good,” she tweeted. “Marathon 69 done. 31 marathons to go.”

That was last month, and she’s still running — covering the classic 26.2-mile (42.2-kilometer) marathon distance day in, day out, rain or shine, occasionally on a treadmill but mostly on roads and trails near her home in Gilbert, Arizona. If her streak remains intact heading into the Boston Marathon on April 18, it’ll be marathon No. 92.

Unlike the 30,000 others running the storied course, Hunt-Broersma, 46, will have done a marathon the day before. Somehow, she’ll have to rally body and soul to run another the day after. And another after that. And then eight more.

All on a carbon-fiber blade that’s been her left leg ever since she lost the real thing below the knee to a rare cancer.

“You make peace with pain,” she said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think my pain threshold is probably quite high at the moment. It’s one step at a time.”

Boston is the only certified marathon she’s including in her quest. The others she’s running on one of two loops near her home or indoors on a treadmill — a monotonous machine many runners derisively call the “dreadmill.”

In 2001, while she and her Dutch husband were living in the Netherlands, Hunt-Broersma was diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare cancer more typically seen in children. Overnight, a golf ball-sized bulge appeared on an old scar that had become tender. A biopsy confirmed the worst, and within weeks, her leg was amputated below the knee.

“The biggest struggle was accepting that part of my body was gone,” she said. (She’s since made peace with that: A favorite T-shirt reads, “A Zombie Chewed It Off.”)

Until five years ago, she wasn’t at all athletic, but getting started was expensive. Carbon-fiber blades designed for running cost around $10,000 and aren’t covered by health insurance. Survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, which killed three spectators and wounded 260 others, ran into the same problem when they sought to reclaim their lives.

“Running really changed my life,” she said. “It helped me accept myself as an amputee. It gave me a sense of freedom. I fell in love with the process of pushing my body further just to see what I could do.”

Subsequent marathons led to ultrarunning over extended distances, including a 100-mile (160-kilometer) race. So when Hunt-Broersma learned that Alyssa Amos Clark,a nondisabledrunner from Bennington, Vermont, covered the marathon distance 95 days in a row in 2000, an idea was born: She’d do 100. That plan got foiled this week when British runner Kate Jayden completed 101 marathons in as many days, so Hunt-Broersma has a new goal: “Now I’m going for at least 102.”

“I hoped it would inspire a lot of people to get out of their comfort zone and push a little bit farther,” she said.

She worried her stump would become raw and painful, and the first two weeks were rough. Since then, though, she’s gotten into a sustainable rhythm, taking care to ice and massage the stump. When it became swollen, she switched to a running prosthesis with a little more room.

But there have been mental challenges as well on the road to 102, which began on Jan. 17. On a recent outing, Hunt-Broersma — who’s been averaging a little over five hours per marathon — felt near collapse at 15 miles (24 kilometers) and burst into tears. Suddenly the entire odyssey was in doubt.

“I had a total emotional breakdown. I was like, ‘I just can’t do this. What was I thinking?’” she said. “The trick for me is just to break it down into little goals. Just get to the next mile. And then the next one.”

Her support team is her husband and their two young children, but she’s also gained a large social media following.

This week, after logging marathon No. 85, well-wishers offered virtual applause. “You just seem to eat marathons for breakfast,” one person tweeted. “In such bleak times, thank you for serving as an inspiration,” commented another.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

As she nears the end of her epic quest, Hunt-Broersma hopes she inspires a singular thought in others, regardless of their own physical challenges:

“You’re stronger than you think — and you’re capable of so much more.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Vermont State
State
Hawaii State
Houston Chronicle

Boston Marathon marks 50th anniversary of welcoming women

BOSTON (AP) — Compared to what her predecessors faced a half-century before, an icy downpour and a near-gale headwind were minor obstacles for Des Linden on her way to a Boston Marathon victory. The first women who dared to attempt the 26.2-mile run from Hopkinton to Boston's Back Bay...
NEW BOSTON, TX
WHYY

Kenyan Evans Chebet wins Boston Marathon in return to spring

Peres Jepchirchir celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Boston Marathon women’s division by winning a see-saw sprint down Boylston Street on Monday as the race returned to its traditional Patriots’ Day spot in the schedule for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Running shoulder...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Marathon#Prosthesis#Ap#Twitter#The Associated Press
KHON2

Is Hawaii seeing a rise in COVID cases?

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Could Hawaii be seeing an uptick in COVID cases after the indoor mask mandate was dropped?. Every Wednesday at 9 a.m. the Hawaii Department of Health releases their COVID metrics by state and county showing the current trends. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or...
HAWAII STATE
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Netherlands
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Fifty years on, women's pioneer returns to Boston Marathon

BOSTON, April 18 (Reuters) - Back in 1972, Val Rogosheske was one of only eight runners in the inaugural women's division at the Boston Marathon. On Monday she was the official starter for the professional women's field and more than 12,000 women took part in the race. "It's hard to...
KHON2

Moped driver crashes into curb

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A moped driver is fighting for her life after she crashed in Kaneohe. It happened around 12:15 p.m. Monday, April 11. On the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8. The 29-year-old woman was driving her moped eastbound on Lilipuna...
KANEOHE, HI
CBS Boston

Marcel Hug, Defending Men’s Wheelchair Champion, Withdraws From Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – Marcel Hug of Switzerland, the defending men’s wheelchair champion, pulled out of the Boston Marathon early Monday morning. He made the announcement just hours before the start of the race, saying he will not return to defend his title. No reason was given for his withdrawal. Hug is a five-time Boston champion and the course record-holder. He won the B.A.A. 5k race Saturday setting a new course record.
WKBN

Olympic champ wins 50th women’s Boston Marathon

Running shoulder to shoulder for most of the course, the reigning Olympic champion and Ethiopia's Ababel Yeshaneh traded places eight times in the final mile, with Jepchirchir pulling ahead for good in the final 385 yards. The Kenyan finished in 2 hours, 21 minutes, 1 seconds, four seconds ahead.
The Independent

Woman collapses and dies on LA marathon finish line

A woman who collapsed at the finish line of the Los Angeles Marathon has died, her family and event organisers have said. Trisha Paddock, 46, died on Sunday after running the 13.1 mile race through Los Angeles, her family and the fire department said. Erik Scott, of the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), said on Sunday that Ms Paddock was suffering from “a medical complaint that escalated to a witnessed cardiac arrest”, Deadline reported.“Medical aid was quickly provided by over a dozen personnel, including LAFD Cycle Teams, and the patient was rapidly treated and transported to a local hospital,” Mr...
ACCIDENTS
KHON2

Wet start to the weekend, possibly damp Easter

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Breezy easterly trade winds will continue through next week, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka locations. Increasing moisture combined with an upper disturbance settling southward into the area will result in greater windward shower coverage this weekend, with some occasionally reaching our dry leeward areas. A return of drier trade […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

15K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy