Atlanta, GA

LEADING OFF: Struggling Padres face Braves, Turner on a roll

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago
Braves Padres Baseball San Diego Padres' Jurickson Profar flips his bat after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in San Diego, Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong) (Kyusung Gong)

A look at what's happening around baseball today:

FLOUNDERING FATHERS

The Padres' hopes of shaking off a disappointing 2021 aren't off to a great start — San Diego has lost four of five heading into its series finale against the World Series champion Braves.

After pitching six hitless innings on opening day, Yu Darvish (0-1, 10.75 ERA) was hammered by the Giants last time out, allowing nine runs in 1 2/3 innings. He'll face right-hander Bryce Elder (1-0, 4.76), making his second big league start.

ON A ROLL

Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner is riding a 27-game hitting streak going back to last season — the third-longest in the team’s Los Angeles history. Turner, who led the majors in batting average (.328) and hits (195) last year, has hit safely in all eight games in 2022. He faces Cincinnati right-hander Tyler Mahle (1-0, 1.00 ERA) in the series finale at Dodger Stadium.

Turner had three hits Saturday night, including a two-run homer that snapped a scoreless tie in the sixth inning of a 5-2 victory. Los Angeles has won five in a row, while the Reds have dropped five straight.

GLAD TO HEAR IT

The Twins breathed a sigh of relief Saturday when an MRI on Byron Buxton’s injured right knee didn’t find any structural issues.

Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said a team doctor would examine Buxton, but for now the Twins anticipate him traveling with them for the next series at Kansas City, which begins Tuesday.

Buxton left in the first inning of Minnesota’s series-opening 8-4 win over Boston on Friday night after sliding roughly into second base. His left leg appeared to get caught underneath him while his right foot slammed into the bag.

GOOD TO SEE YOU AGAIN

Two star players in new places this season wrap up weekend series against their original teams.

Matt Chapman and the Blue Jays host the Oakland Athletics, who traded the slick-fielding third baseman to Toronto a month ago. Chapman hit a two-run homer in Saturday’s loss to the A’s. Before the game, Athletics manager Mark Kotsay and first base coach Eric Martins presented Chapman with his 2021 Gold Glove award. Martins coached Oakland’s infielders last season.

And at Coors Field, Kris Bryant and the Colorado Rockies face the Chicago Cubs. Bryant spent his first 6½ seasons with the Cubs, winning an NL MVP award and leading them to a World Series title in 2016 that snapped a 108-year championship drought. They traded him to San Francisco last season and he signed a $182 million, seven-year contract with Colorado as a free agent in March.

Bryant went 4 for 12 and scored three runs in the first three games of the four-game series. He was lifted in the fifth inning Saturday night because of tightness in a quadriceps muscle. But manager Bud Black said the move was precautionary and Bryant could be back in the lineup Sunday at DH.

BRASH START

Mariners rookie right-hander Matt Brash faces Houston for his second start after an impressive debut against the White Sox.

The 23-year-old skipped Triple-A to crack Seattle's opening day roster, and he showed off a pair of overpowering breaking balls in his first start against Chicago. He struck out six over 5 1/3 innings, limiting the defending AL Central champs to two runs on four hits.

Houston will be without All-Star closer Ryan Pressly, who went on the 10-day IL on Saturday due to inflammation in his right knee.

MOTOWN BLUES

Injuries are piling up for the Detroit Tigers just over a week into the season. New shortstop Javier Báez was added to the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sore right thumb. He joins right-hander Casey Mize, who is sidelined by a sprained right elbow.

Another right-handed starter, Matt Manning, was pulled from Saturday's game against Kansas City with right shoulder discomfort.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

NBC Sports

Will Alec Bohm's big night earn him another look in Phillies' starting lineup?

MIAMI -- Joe Girardi says he's going to play Alec Bohm at third base again one of these days, but he won't put a timetable on it. Bohm is forcing himself back into the Phillies' starting lineup with his bat. He got his first start in five days Saturday night and helped the Phils snap a four-game losing streak with a team-high three RBIs in a 10-3 win over the Miami Marlins.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WDBO

Freeman hits 1st HR for Dodgers in reunion win over Braves

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Freddie Freeman slugged his first home run in a Dodgers uniform, Trea Turner's bases-loaded double highlighted a five-run fourth inning, and Los Angeles beat the Atlanta Braves 7-4 on Monday night for its seventh consecutive victory. Freeman didn't wait to tee off against...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Trea Turner On The Key to His Hitting Streak

View the original article to see embedded media. Last season, Trea Turner won the batting title. This season, he's picked up right where he left off. The Dodgers shortstop now has a 27 game hitting streak dating back to the tail end of the 2021 campaign. On Saturday, Turner collected...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Padres' Jose Azocar starting in centerfield Monday

The San Diego Padres listed Jose Azocar as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Azocar will bat last in the rotation while taking over for Trent Grisham in centerfield as the veteran catches a breather. The rookie is batting .500 through his 4 plate appearances this...
SAN DIEGO, CA
