Kenya and Zimbabwe will be included in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw on Tuesday in Johannesburg despite being banned by FIFA over government interference. "We have included the two countries in the hope that the bans will be lifted not later than two weeks before the first matchday in June," a Confederation of African Football (CAF) spokesman told AFP. A Zimbabwe government-funded umbrella sport body drew the ire of FIFA by sacking national football association executives led by Felton Kamambo over issues including failing to account for public funds.

FIFA ・ 1 DAY AGO