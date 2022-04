Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Born in the Philippines, Misilla Dela Llana's family immigrated to the United States when she was 10, eventually settling in the Pacific Northwest. Her mom, who grew up on a farm, had a flower, vegetable, and fruit garden. In turn, Llana was inspired to follow in her footsteps.

GARDENING ・ 7 DAYS AGO