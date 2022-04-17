ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Team Creme Egg or Peanut Butter Egg? What’s most popular Easter candy in your state?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Izzy Karpinski
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS ( WXIN ) – Are you hoping for a sweet basket from the Easter bunny this year?

You may get the biggest candy haul of the year on Halloween, but many Americans agree Easter actually has the best candy.

According to a recent Instacart survey of more than 2,000 Americans , more than half of respondents (65%) say Easter has the best seasonal candy. But which treats are the best of the best?

Instacart delved into its data to create a ranking of America’s Favorite Easter Candies, and chocolate treats are hopping away with the majority of spots.

The top spot on the list belongs to a treat that will forever be associated with Easter: the Cadbury Creme Egg. It’s followed by Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs, which some swear are actually better than a standard Reese’s cup.

Starburst’s Easter Jelly Beans were the most popular non-chocolate option at No. 3, followed by Brach’s Jelly Bird Eggs at No. 8 and PEEPS Yellow Marshmallow Chicks at No. 9.

The 10 most popular Easter candies, according to Instacart, are ranked below.

  1. Cadbury Creme Egg
  2. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs
  3. Starburst’s Easter Jelly Beans
  4. Cadbury Chocolate Mini Eggs
  5. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Kisses
  6. M&M’s Easter Milk Chocolate Candy
  7. Lindt Milk Chocolate Bunny
  8. Brach’s Jelly Bird Eggs
  9. PEEPS Yellow Marshmallow Chicks
  10. Hershey’s Milk Chocolate Candy Eggs

If you break it down state by state, 24 claimed the Cadbury Easter Creme Egg as the best Easter candy. Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs were close behind, the favorite of 20 states. Together, the two candies accounted for the most popular sweets in 88% of the U.S.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28FgI5_0fBfN5qb00
Graphic courtesy of Instacart

There’s a clear divide across the country, too. The West Coast and much of the South appear to prefer Cadbury Creme Eggs, but Midwesterners clearly love their Reese’s Peanut Butter Eggs.

While Cadbury and Reese’s eggs were the clear favorites, a handful of states preferred Starburst Easter Jelly Beans (5) and and Cadbury Chocolate Mini Eggs (2).

Why is Easter never on the same Sunday?

PEEPS and jelly beans appear to have more haters than fans, though. A third of Americans (33%) said marshmallow chicks are among their least favorite Easter candies, while 24% said jelly beans are among their least favorite. Both marshmallow chicks and jelly beans, however, saw the biggest sales growth in the two weeks leading up to Easter, growing by 111% and 109% respectively, according to Instacart.

Instacart’s survey, conducted by the Harris Poll, also found 77% of Americans will either “absolutely” or “probably” buy Easter candy this year.

