ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Queen Elizabeth expected to miss Easter Sunday service

By Nexstar Media Wire, Tulsi Kamath, Joe Khalil
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hctvx_0fBfN35900

( NewsNation ) — Prince Harry and his wife Meghan visited 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle Thursday amid reports of the queen canceling scheduled appearances leading up to Easter.

The visit to the queen came on Maundy Thursday, a day in the week before Easter that the queen has, for decades, marked by distributing silver coins known as “Maundy money” to pensioners at a church service.

The queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues in recent months and came down with COVID-19 in February, did not attend. She was represented by her eldest son, Prince Charles, and his wife Camilla.

The monarch also is expected to miss the royal family’s Easter Sunday church service. She has continued to perform royal duties, including virtual audiences with politicians and diplomats.

Why Finland, Sweden haven’t joined NATO yet

Earlier this week, she spoke virtually with hospital staff in London about their perspectives on having and treating COVID-19, and she has said her bout with the virus was “frightening.”

“Of course, not being allowed to see your relatives is hard, wasn’t it?” she said. “It was against everything that we know, to care for patients. We know that families are really important,” she added.

The queen has pulled out of nearly every public event since getting COVID-19, and spent one night at a London hospital in March. The only event she attended was the memorial service for her late husband, Prince Philip.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Baby girl’s death leads to father’s arrest, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers have arrested a man accused of murdering his two-month-old daughter, according to the Turlock Police Department. On Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call from hospital staff, claiming they suspected child abuse as the cause of death. During their investigation detectives say they learned from hospital […]
TURLOCK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Gang member found with ghost gun, catalytic converters

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was arrested after being found with a ghost gun, ammunition, marijuana, and several stolen catalytic converters, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say on Wednesday at around 12:00 P.M., officers conducted a probation search on Cheng Her on the 400 block of La Brisas Court. Her is […]
MERCED, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
Person
Prince Harry
Daily Mail

The Queen and Prince Philip's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto - Princess Margaret's daughter- arrives for the memorial service in a navy ensemble

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Sarah Chatto looked emotional she arrived for Prince Philip's memorial service this morning. The Queen's only niece, who has remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip for many years, joined other members of the royal family today to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last April at the age of 99.
CELEBRITIES
Shropshire Star

William and Kate lead royals at Easter Sunday service

The Cambridges were joined by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined other members of the royal family for the annual Easter Sunday service. William and Kate were accompanied by their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte as they stepped out in...
U.K.
shefinds

People Are So Mad At Prince Harry About Prince Philip’s Memorial: ‘He Should Be Supporting’ The Queen

Prince Harry appears to have ruffled more than just a few feathers with his decision to skip the Service of Thanksgiving in London this week that honored his late grandfather, Prince Philip. The Duke of Sussex, 37, did not attend the event on March 29, and as Fox News reports, his absence allegedly disappointed the British royal family and fans online.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Nato
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Son Reportedly Trying To Replace Prince Philip As Monarch's Closest Confidante While Prince William, Prince Charles Continue Royal Duties?

Prince Andrew is allegedly trying to replace Prince Philip as Queen Elizabeth's confidante. Prince Andrew escorted the Queen to Prince Philip's funeral service putting him front and center during the event. While his presence raised some eyebrows, it also sparked various speculations. According to a recent report, he is allegedly positioning himself to replace the late Duke of Edinburgh as his mom's confidante.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Philip Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Husband Allegedly Furious At Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's 'Lack Of Respect'

Prince Philip was very angry about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping back from royal duties. Prince Philip was furious and "spitting blood" after reading Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's plan to step back from their royal duties on Instagram. Queen Elizabeth II's husband immediately went to her to release his anger, a report says.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

The four words the Queen wrote in last note to her beloved husband Prince Philip

The Queen and members of the royal family will pay tribute to the late Prince Philip on Tuesday at a service of thanksgiving in London's Westminster Abbey. As the monarch remembers Prince Philip's dedication to family, the nation and the Commonwealth at this special event, HELLO! takes a look back at the Queen's last written words to her beloved husband.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Sweden
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Death Plans For British Monarch Allegedly Leaked After A Welsh Government Official Accidentally Emailed Them By Mistake

Queen Elizabeth is already in her advanced years and she has sparked various health concerns in the past months. She's one of the most prominent figures in the world, so it's not shocking to know that the firm has planned all the details of her funeral in advance. However, according to a report, the Queen's death plans accidentally leaked.
U.K.
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton & Prince William Look Identical To Queen Elizabeth & Prince Philip During Jamaica Visit

On the final day of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s visit to Jamaica, the couple channeled his grandparents as they looked resplendent in royal white. On the climax of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s visit to Jamaica as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s platinum jubilee, the British royals dipped into the past. Prince William, 39, and Kate, 40, attended a special military parade for service members who recently completed the Caribbean Military Academy’s Officer Training Program. Prince William and Kate dressed in white for the occasion, with the Duke of Cambridge donning his formal military uniform. Together, they stood on the back of a dark green open-top Land Rover – the spitting image of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip when they visited Kingston, Jamaica, in November 1953.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Favorite Son Allegedly Causes Conflict Between Her, Heirs Prince William And Prince Charles After Escorting Monarch At Prince Philip Memorial Service?

Prince Andrew escorting Queen Elizabeth allegedly sparked a conflict among the senior royals. Prince Andrew raised eyebrows when he escorted Queen Elizabeth II to Prince Philip's memorial service. The disgraced royal was the last member of the firm that most expect to see next to the monarch at the event and it allegedly caused a rift between Her Majesty and her heirs Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
People

Royal Photographer Was Initially Told Not to Capture Queen Elizabeth's Arrival with Prince Andrew

The photos of Queen Elizabeth's controversial arrival to a service honoring Prince Philip on the arm of disgraced son Prince Andrew nearly weren't taken. The Times' Richard Pohle was the sole photographer inside Westminster Abbey on March 29 for the Service of Thanksgiving celebrating the life of Prince Philip, who died last year at age 99. Although it would mark the 95-year-old monarch's first public outing since a number of health setbacks, including testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, Pohle was informed by a Buckingham Palace press officer was he wouldn't be permitted to take pictures of the Queen until she took her seat.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth II appears on the cover of Vogue for the first time

The Queen has appeared on the cover of Vogue for the first time for an issue celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.Queen Elizabeth II appears alongside “Hollywood royalty” Anya Taylor-Joy, who has a separate cover, for British Vogue’s April issue, with the outlet paying tribute to the monarch by looking back at its relationship with the 95 year old over her 70-year reign.For the Queen’s cover, the magazine used a photo of the royal taken during her early years on the throne, in which she can be seen wearing the George IV State Diadem. Taylor-Joy’s cover pays tribute to the photo, as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Prince Charles Marks First Anniversary of Prince Philip's Death with Rarely Seen Childhood Photo

Prince Charles marked the first anniversary of his father Prince Philip's death by sharing some of their happy moments together. Clarence House, the office of Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared three photos on Saturday in a social media post to honor Prince Philip on the first anniversary of his death. The Duke of Edinburgh, the Queen's husband of 73 years, was 99 when he died of old age on April 9, 2021.
CELEBRITIES
People

Queen's Aide Says She Needed a 'Stiff Drink' After Cutting and Styling Monarch's Hair Amid Lockdown

Queen Elizabeth's most trusted aide took on a "stressful" role during COVID-19 lockdowns: that of the monarch's personal hairstylist. Angela Kelly has updated her bestselling book The Other Side Of The Coin: The Queen, the Dresser and the Wardrobe to include reflections on the Queen's life during the coronavirus pandemic, including her taking on the role of cutting and setting the monarch's hair.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy