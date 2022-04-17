ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

Home in Virginia has pending offer despite non-paying occupant ‘living in lower level’

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PhZIg_0fBfN2CQ00

(NEXSTAR) – Maybe they’ll become friends?

A fixer-upper in Fairfax, Virginia, is already under contract after only a few days on the market — despite the buyer being forced to inherit a non-paying occupant in the basement.

The listing, originally posted on April 10, didn’t pull any punches when it came to the home’s current condition. A few of the windows are rotting, the dishwasher doesn’t work, a leaky toilet needs fixing, and the outdoor deck’s supports are “not to today’s code.”

Prospective buyers were also told they would have no access to preview the basement, seeing as the home was selling “as-is” with “a person(s) living in lower level with no lease in place.”

The asking price? $800,000. Cash only.

Rent is up by 15% in some cities: Here’s where it’s worse

Listing agent Zinta K. Rodgers-Rickert has since cleared up a few details about the bizarre clause, speaking with the Washingtonian about the home’s basement-dwellers. Rodgers-Rickert, of the Red Truck Realty Group Re/Max Gateway, told the outlet that the person — or persons — living in the basement “weaseled in” years ago, and the seller no longer has the wherewithal or energy to go through with the eviction process. The elderly seller was also in the hospital, Rodgers-Rickert later told Axios.

The new owners, therefore, will either need to start the eviction process themselves or learn to adapt to their new living situation.

Still, the home was described as a “great opportunity to own” in Fairfax County, and apparently several people agreed. Rodgers-Rickert told the Washingtonian she expected to field several offers, and the house was under contract only days after it was listed, according to MLS records.

Many people who viewed the listing, meanwhile, were baffled. The popular Instagram account Zillow Gone Wild even highlighted the unusual home in a post shared earlier this week.

“Who in their right mind would buy this?” one person commented on Instagram.

“If this doesn’t tell you it’s a seller’s market,” another wrote.

Several others compared the living situation to a plot point from the Netflix series “Ozark,” or the Oscar-winning film “Parasite.”

People react to $165K Hawaii home with ‘Jurassic Park’ bathroom

Rodgers-Rickert was not available to provide additional details on the property or occupant(s), but that isn’t stopping social-media users from coming up with their own silly ideas.

“I’m imagining the ‘what’s for dinner?’ texts from the basement dweller,” one user wrote.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Baby girl’s death leads to father’s arrest, police say

TURLOCK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers have arrested a man accused of murdering his two-month-old daughter, according to the Turlock Police Department. On Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m. officers say they responded to a call from hospital staff, claiming they suspected child abuse as the cause of death. During their investigation detectives say they learned from hospital […]
TURLOCK, CA
YourCentralValley.com

POLICE: Gang member found with ghost gun, catalytic converters

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A gang member was arrested after being found with a ghost gun, ammunition, marijuana, and several stolen catalytic converters, according to the Merced Police Department. Police say on Wednesday at around 12:00 P.M., officers conducted a probation search on Cheng Her on the 400 block of La Brisas Court. Her is […]
MERCED, CA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Cities Where Homes Are Selling Most Above Asking

Even two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are finding that buying a home remains challenging as the U.S. Home Price Index increased roughly 30% from January 2020 to the end of 2021. To determine the states and metros where homes sold most above asking in 2021, researchers calculated the average sale-to-list percentage for 2021 and ranked locations accordingly.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Hawaii State
Virginia Mercury

Virginia receives ‘C’ ranking for protections offered to living organ donors

The American Kidney Fund gave Virginia a “C” ranking this year for its available protections for living organ donors, a valuable source of transplants as Virginia — like many states — struggles to match supply with demand. However, legislation that’s awaiting Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s signature could improve Virginia’s grade in the future. According to the […] The post Virginia receives ‘C’ ranking for protections offered to living organ donors appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

VDH: Omicron variant detected in low levels in Virginia

The updates come as the United States enters its third year of the coronavirus pandemic. Convoy groups led by American truckers have been making their way toward the nation's capitol to demand an end to all COVID-19 mandates and restrictions.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
24/7 Wall St.

This City Has Run Out of Homes For Sale

There may not have been any time since World War II when home prices have risen as fast as in the last two years. According to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices, in January, home prices rose 19.2% nationwide compared to the same month last year.  Among the reasons for the January rise in […]
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Cheapest City to Buy a Home

Home prices have risen by record amounts in the past two years. Home prices nationwide rose 18.8% in December, compared with the same month in 2020, according to the carefully followed S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices. In three cities, the figure was above 25%: Phoenix (32.5%), Tampa (29.4%) and Miami (27.3%). In some smaller cities that […]
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Netflix
Fortune

The end of booming home prices is almost here, national mortgage bankers group says

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Housing economists are concerned. As they see it, if home price growth doesn't slow down, it could ultimately put prices so far out of reach for homebuyers that the housing market overheats. They'd like to see the market return to normal rates of growth—not risk a housing bust.
REAL ESTATE
Money

10 Cities Where Homebuyers Are Most Likely to Face Bidding Wars

Hopeful homebuyers looking to close the deal this spring should prepare for some serious competition. According to a new report from real estate brokerage Redfin, buyers are encountering more bidding wars than they have at any point since the beginning of the pandemic. In February, 68.8% of offers written by...
REAL ESTATE
24/7 Wall St.

Mortgage Rates At 5% Will Wreck The Housing Market

Two things in the rising residential housing market cannot exist together. They are recently high mortgage rates and soaring home prices. The market will start to cool within the next few months, and then home prices increase will slow, at least in many markets. The home price increases began after the initial effects the economy […]
REAL ESTATE
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy