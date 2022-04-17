Polson shuts out Libby

LIBBY — Katelyn Druyvestein threw a 5-hit shutout and had four hits from her leadoff spot, leading Polson over Libby 10-0 in Northwest A softball Saturday.

Courtney Benson got two of Libby’s five hits, including a double, but the Loggers (4-3 overall, 2-1 in league) couldn’t push a run across against the Pirates’ ace. Druyvestein struck out 15 hitters and walked none.

Polson (5-0, 2-0) got all the runs it needed in the first when Turquoise Pierre’s single to left was misplayed for an error, scoring Druyvestein — who’d led off with a single — and Nikki Kendall, who had walked. Pierre moved to third on the play, and scored on a grounder by Carli Maley to make it 3-0.

Marli hit a 2-run single to make it 8-0 in the fourth inning; Druyvestein’s 2-run double in the seventh capped the scoring.

Libby’s next action is Tuesday against visiting Columbia Falls, at 5:30 p.m.

Polson 311 300 2 - 10 13 1

Libby 000 000 0 - 0 5 4

Katelyn Druyvestein and Mckenna Hanson. Taylor Munro, Paislee MacDonald (4) and Kinzee Boehmier.

POLSON — Druyvestein 4-5, Hanson 0-5, Nikki Kendall 2-3, Turquoise Pierre 1-4, Carli Maley 2-4, Avery Starr 2-4, Kailey Smith 0-3, Tyneesha Brown 1-1, Jaivin Bad Bear 1-4, Anna Vert 0-3.

LIBBY — Courtney Benson 2-3, MacDonald 0-3, Mackenzie Foos 0-3, Munro 1-3, Mylie Rayome 1-3, Destinee Crawford 0-3, Jossalyn White -3, Boehmier 0-2, Aleesha Bradeen 0-1, Sidney Rusdal 1-2.

2B — Druyvestein 2, Starr, Brown, Benson. RBIs — Maley 3, Druyvestein 2, Starr, Smith.