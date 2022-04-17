ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libby, MT

Polson shuts out Libby

By Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

LIBBY — Katelyn Druyvestein threw a 5-hit shutout and had four hits from her leadoff spot, leading Polson over Libby 10-0 in Northwest A softball Saturday.

Courtney Benson got two of Libby’s five hits, including a double, but the Loggers (4-3 overall, 2-1 in league) couldn’t push a run across against the Pirates’ ace. Druyvestein struck out 15 hitters and walked none.

Polson (5-0, 2-0) got all the runs it needed in the first when Turquoise Pierre’s single to left was misplayed for an error, scoring Druyvestein — who’d led off with a single — and Nikki Kendall, who had walked. Pierre moved to third on the play, and scored on a grounder by Carli Maley to make it 3-0.

Marli hit a 2-run single to make it 8-0 in the fourth inning; Druyvestein’s 2-run double in the seventh capped the scoring.

Libby’s next action is Tuesday against visiting Columbia Falls, at 5:30 p.m.

Polson 311 300 2 - 10 13 1

Libby 000 000 0 - 0 5 4

Katelyn Druyvestein and Mckenna Hanson. Taylor Munro, Paislee MacDonald (4) and Kinzee Boehmier.

POLSON — Druyvestein 4-5, Hanson 0-5, Nikki Kendall 2-3, Turquoise Pierre 1-4, Carli Maley 2-4, Avery Starr 2-4, Kailey Smith 0-3, Tyneesha Brown 1-1, Jaivin Bad Bear 1-4, Anna Vert 0-3.

LIBBY — Courtney Benson 2-3, MacDonald 0-3, Mackenzie Foos 0-3, Munro 1-3, Mylie Rayome 1-3, Destinee Crawford 0-3, Jossalyn White -3, Boehmier 0-2, Aleesha Bradeen 0-1, Sidney Rusdal 1-2.

2B — Druyvestein 2, Starr, Brown, Benson. RBIs — Maley 3, Druyvestein 2, Starr, Smith.

Zetooney zooms to second at MCPS Invitational

MISSOULA — The weather hasn’t cooperated very well with Montana’s spring sports, but on Saturday, a handful of Whitefish Bulldogs were able to hit the track for a second time. “It was a little rough, this being the first one,” said sophomore sprinter Brooke Zetooney, who finished second in her first 100-meter dash, at the MCPS Invitational. “I felt just kind of ready — I was just ready to race. With the weather it’s hard to really feel it, but I was excited to run. And “Obviously I wanted to win, but that’s all right. I have a lot of meets...
MISSOULA, MT
Western Iowa Today

Griswold fills girls basketball vacancy with Ryan Lockwood

(Griswold) On Monday the night the Griswold School Board approved the hire of Ryan Lockwood for the varsity girls basketball opening. Lockwood ascends from the assistant coaching role which he had served in the last two seasons. “He’s been doing a good job.” Activities Director Troy Nicklaus says, “He’s always giving good ideas to coach Hamilton. They got along really. We figured he was a good fit living in our school district. He’s our head baseball coach so I think he’s taking a lot of pride in the Griswold Tigers and I think he’ll do a good job.”
GRISWOLD, IA
