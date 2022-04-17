Zetooney zooms to second at MCPS Invitational

MISSOULA — The weather hasn’t cooperated very well with Montana’s spring sports, but on Saturday, a handful of Whitefish Bulldogs were able to hit the track for a second time.

“It was a little rough, this being the first one,” said sophomore sprinter Brooke Zetooney, who finished second in her first 100-meter dash, at the MCPS Invitational. “I felt just kind of ready — I was just ready to race. With the weather it’s hard to really feel it, but I was excited to run. And “Obviously I wanted to win, but that’s all right. I have a lot of meets to get better.”

Let’s hope so. At MCPS Stadium she zipped through the 100 in 13.09 seconds, not far behind the 12.95 run by Missoula Big Sky senior Hadlea Fred.

Fred was running her third 100; in her first she clocked 13.31. Meanwhile Zetooney — she ran the 200 Thursday, in a hastily arranged dual with Columbia Falls — was looking forward to the long jump and running both relays Saturday. None of those happened: Snow began to fall at a good clip, and wet conditions caused the meet to be stopped after the 200.

Out of the usual 34 events, competition was completed for 17. Helena Capital’s boys looked very good through 10 events; Helena’s girls looked even better through seven.

There were highlights behind the surprisingly close 100 meters that Capital’s Thomas Carter won in 11.14, with Loyola Sacred Heart’s Ridger Palma next at a Class B-best 11.19.

The boys’ 3,200 was run first thing, and Missoula Hellgate’s Finneas Colescott won in 9:50, going well under the state qualifying standard taking over the AA lead in the event. Flathead’s Gabe Felton was fifth in the event and sits seventh in AA.

Whitefish’s Talon Holmquist already led Class A in the shot put after marking 51 feet, 8 inches Thursday in Whitefish. Saturday he won with a mark of 51-1. Hamilton’s Andrew Burrows, who leads the state at 52-3 1/2, threw 47-3 Saturday and finished fourth.

Capital’s Henry Ballinger and Hamilton’s Lane Cole were 1-2 in the state 800 rankings; it’s still that way, but Cole won Saturday’s battle in 1:58.76.

On the girls side Helena freshman Madilyn Todorovich ran a state-best 26.03-second 200, and teammate Odessa Zentz came close to matching her best 800 time of 2:88.11, which she ran in California.

In a meet that lacked the powerful Missoula Sentinel squads, Dillon’s Ainsley Shipman went 37-8 in the triple jump, nearly a foot behind the next-best jumper (36-10). Shipman was also second in the 100 hurdles and tied Whitefish’s Erin Wilde for second in the high jump.

Flathead’s girls had 38.5 points to sit second (events were scored to eight places). The sprint crew of Alivia Rinehart, Rylee Barnes and Kelcey Copping scored well; Rinehart was fourth in the 100 and Copping was fifth in the 200.

Lilli Rumsey Eash was fifth in the 800 and Talianna Miller was fourth in the shot put.

BOYS

Team scores (10 of 17 events completed) — 1, Helena Capital 67 ¾; 2, Hellgate 42 ¾; 3, Hamilton 34; 4, Frenchtown 26 ¾ ; 5, Corvallis 25 ¾; 6, Helena 24; 7, Dillon 22 ¾; 8, Flathead 21 ¾; 9, Missoula Big Sky 19 ¾; 10, East Helena 18 ¾; 11, Stevensville 13 ½; 12 (tie), Loyola Sacred Heart and Seeley-Swan, 13; 14, Valley Christian 4; 15, Florence 3 ½.

100 — 1, Thomas Carter, Cap, 11.14; 2, Ridger Plama, LSH, 11.19; 3, Carter White, Ftn, 11.34; 4, Luca Dombrowski, LSH, 11.45; 5, Brody Thornsberry, Fla, 11.46; 6, Kaedan Sager, EH, 11.51.

200 — 1, Treyton Anderson, Dil, 22.62; 2, Owen Hoag, SS, 23.02; 3, Kaden Sager, EH, 23.04; 4, Tyson Bauder, Ham, 23.66; 5, Carson Anderson, Hel, 23.71; 6, Brody Thornsberry, Fla, 23.86.

800 — 1, Lane Cole, Ham, 1:58.76; 2, Henry Ballinger, Cap, 1:59.28; 3, Jacob Curry, Cap, 2:04.02; 4, Wyatt Ehredt, Ftn, 2:05.95; 5, Jackson Triepke, Hgt, 2:07.47; 6, Kasen Kastner, Fla, 2:07.80.

3,200 — 1, Finneas Colescott, Hgt, 9:50.00; 2, Brinson Wyche, Cor, 9:59.80; 3, Brody Romano, Cap, 10:05.55; 4, Gavin Hagberg, Cor, 10:06.39; 5, Gabe Felton, Fla, 10:06.57; 6, Henry Sund, Hel, 10:09.77.

110 hurdles — 1, Joey Lauerman, Cap, 16.29; 2, Merik Mihelish, Cap, 16.37; 3, Aiden Read, Cor, 16.38; 4, Chase Haines, SS, 16.43; 5, Alex Brikso, Cap, 16.54; 6, Brody Hardy, Ftn, 16.67.

Javelin — 1, Kellen Beller, Ste, 174-10; 2, Cole Sandberg, MBS, 172-11; 3, Tyson Rostad, Ham, 166-9; 4, Aiden Nichols, Hgt, 16-46; 5, Levi Reynoso, Cor, 159-8; 6, Braden Howell, EH, 153-0.

Shot put — 1, Talon Holmquist, Wfh, 51-1; 2, Walker McDonald, SS, 48-8 ½; 3, Tommy Nilson,k Hgt, 48-6; 4, Andrew Burrows, Ham, 47-3; 5, Chaise Meyer, MBS, 45-9; 6 (tie), Tyler Gann, VC, and Barrett Hagemann, Cap, 41-2.

High jump — 1 (tie), Aayden Simmons, Hel, and Aiden Nichols, Hgt, 5-8; several athletes tied for second at 5-6.

Long jump — 1, Carter White, Ftn, 20-2 ¼; 2, Bryce Halden, Hgt, 19-10 ½; 3, Dylan Zink, Fla, 19-4; 4, Holter Santos, Dil, 19-4; 5, Trevor Held, EH, 18-11 ¾; 6, Drew Paxton, MBS, 18-9.

Pole vault — 1, Alex Brisko, Cap, 13-6; 2, Taylor Searle, Ham, 13-6; 3, Bridger Wierson, MBS< 12-0; 4, Wyatt Rightnour, Hel, 12-0; 5, Andrew Carmody, Ham, 12-0; 6, Andy Williams, Cap, 11-6.

GIRLS

Team scores (8 events completed) — 1, Helena 78; 2, Flathead 38 ½; 3, Dillon 31; 4, Helena Capital 20; 5, Whitefish 20; 6, Missoula Hellgate 19; 7 (tie), Missoula Big Sky and Frenchtown 18; 9, Hamilton 17; 10, Corvallis 16; 11, Seeley-Swan 11; 12, Stevensville 8; 13, Hot Springs 7 ½; 14, Florence 2.

100 — 1, Hadlea Fred, MBS, 12.95; 2, Brooke Zetooney, Wfh, 13.09; 3, Farah Wyche, Cor, 13.13; 4, Alivia Rinehart, Fla, 13.21; 5, Rylee Barnes, Fla, 13.21; 6 (tie), Kelcey Copping, Fla, and Katelyn Christiansen, HS, 13.26; 8, Malea Pemberton, Wfh, 13.33.

200 — 1, Madilyn Todorovich, Hel, 26.03; 2, Claire Hutchison, Ste, 27.22; 3, Kathryn Sheridan, Cap, 27.31; 4, Katelyn Christensen, HS, 27.40; 5, Kelcey Copping, Fla, 27.88; 6, Emily Maughan, SS, 28.05; 7, Neveah Wetzel, Hel, 28.17; 8, Rylee Barnes, Fla, 28.30.

800 — 1, Odessa Zentz, Hel, 2:18.7; 2, Sariah Maughan, SS, 2:21.32; 3, Sophia Miller, Hgt, 2:25.83; 4, Kaitlyn Skinner, Hgt, 2:27.11; 5, Lilli Rumsey Eash, Fla, 2:27.41; 6, Emmaline Derry, Hgt, 2:29.02; 7, Isabelle Cooke, Wfh, 2:31.75; 8, Josie Wilson, Fla, 2:32.44.

100 hurdles — 1, Logan Todorovich, Hel, 15.57; 2, Ainsley Shipman, Dil, 15.82; 3, Kathryn Sheridan, Cap, 16.31; 4, Rachel Plaster, Hel, 16.64; 5, Alivia Rinehart, Fla, 16.84; 6, Mikalya Hall, Cap, 17.03; 7, Analise Migliaccio, MBS, 17.07; 8, Maeve Inglefinger, Wfh, 17.10.

Shot put — 1, Madison Lewis, Cor, 37-8; 2, Sadie Smith, Ftn, 36-4; 3, Sydney Mattfield, Hle, 36-3 ½; 4, Talianna Miller, Fla, 34-10; 5, Kayla Botkin, Ftn, 33-8 ½; 6, Mya Winkler, Ham, 33-0.

High jump — 1, Logan Todorovich, Hel, 5-2; 2 (tie), Ainsley Shipman, Dil, and Erin Wilde, Wfh, 5-0; 4, Ayda Griffin, Ham, 4-10; 5 (tie), Wren Jensen, Ham, Peyton Walker, Fla, and Makenzie Jackson, Hel, 4-8.

Triple jump — 1, Ainsley Shipman, Dil, 37-8; 2, Madllyn Todorovich, Hel, 34-11; 3, Layne Kearns, Ham, 34-2; 4, Megan Carpenter, Cap, 33-5; 5, Quincee Anderson, Dil, 33-0; 6, Michenna George, MBS, 32-6 ½; 7, Zoey Morast, Dil, 32-1; 6, Afton Wride, Fla, 32-0.

Pole vault — 1, Annika Nehring, Hel, 10-0; 2, Libby Hansen, Cap, 10-0; 3, Charlie Ham, Ftn, 10-0; 4, Hannah Moses, Hgt, 8-6; 5, Hania Halverson, Fla, 9-0; 6, Reghan Skogen, Hel, 8-6; 7, Alex Fuchs, MBS, 8-0; 8, Norah Schmidt, Wfh, 8-0.