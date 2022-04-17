ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Zetooney zooms to second at MCPS Invitational

By FRITZ NEIGHBOR
Daily Inter Lake
Daily Inter Lake
 1 day ago

MISSOULA — The weather hasn’t cooperated very well with Montana’s spring sports, but on Saturday, a handful of Whitefish Bulldogs were able to hit the track for a second time.

“It was a little rough, this being the first one,” said sophomore sprinter Brooke Zetooney, who finished second in her first 100-meter dash, at the MCPS Invitational. “I felt just kind of ready — I was just ready to race. With the weather it’s hard to really feel it, but I was excited to run. And “Obviously I wanted to win, but that’s all right. I have a lot of meets to get better.”

Let’s hope so. At MCPS Stadium she zipped through the 100 in 13.09 seconds, not far behind the 12.95 run by Missoula Big Sky senior Hadlea Fred.

Fred was running her third 100; in her first she clocked 13.31. Meanwhile Zetooney — she ran the 200 Thursday, in a hastily arranged dual with Columbia Falls — was looking forward to the long jump and running both relays Saturday. None of those happened: Snow began to fall at a good clip, and wet conditions caused the meet to be stopped after the 200.

Out of the usual 34 events, competition was completed for 17. Helena Capital’s boys looked very good through 10 events; Helena’s girls looked even better through seven.

There were highlights behind the surprisingly close 100 meters that Capital’s Thomas Carter won in 11.14, with Loyola Sacred Heart’s Ridger Palma next at a Class B-best 11.19.

The boys’ 3,200 was run first thing, and Missoula Hellgate’s Finneas Colescott won in 9:50, going well under the state qualifying standard taking over the AA lead in the event. Flathead’s Gabe Felton was fifth in the event and sits seventh in AA.

Whitefish’s Talon Holmquist already led Class A in the shot put after marking 51 feet, 8 inches Thursday in Whitefish. Saturday he won with a mark of 51-1. Hamilton’s Andrew Burrows, who leads the state at 52-3 1/2, threw 47-3 Saturday and finished fourth.

Capital’s Henry Ballinger and Hamilton’s Lane Cole were 1-2 in the state 800 rankings; it’s still that way, but Cole won Saturday’s battle in 1:58.76.

On the girls side Helena freshman Madilyn Todorovich ran a state-best 26.03-second 200, and teammate Odessa Zentz came close to matching her best 800 time of 2:88.11, which she ran in California.

In a meet that lacked the powerful Missoula Sentinel squads, Dillon’s Ainsley Shipman went 37-8 in the triple jump, nearly a foot behind the next-best jumper (36-10). Shipman was also second in the 100 hurdles and tied Whitefish’s Erin Wilde for second in the high jump.

Flathead’s girls had 38.5 points to sit second (events were scored to eight places). The sprint crew of Alivia Rinehart, Rylee Barnes and Kelcey Copping scored well; Rinehart was fourth in the 100 and Copping was fifth in the 200.

Lilli Rumsey Eash was fifth in the 800 and Talianna Miller was fourth in the shot put.

BOYS

Team scores (10 of 17 events completed) — 1, Helena Capital 67 ¾; 2, Hellgate 42 ¾; 3, Hamilton 34; 4, Frenchtown 26 ¾ ; 5, Corvallis 25 ¾; 6, Helena 24; 7, Dillon 22 ¾; 8, Flathead 21 ¾; 9, Missoula Big Sky 19 ¾; 10, East Helena 18 ¾; 11, Stevensville 13 ½; 12 (tie), Loyola Sacred Heart and Seeley-Swan, 13; 14, Valley Christian 4; 15, Florence 3 ½.

100 — 1, Thomas Carter, Cap, 11.14; 2, Ridger Plama, LSH, 11.19; 3, Carter White, Ftn, 11.34; 4, Luca Dombrowski, LSH, 11.45; 5, Brody Thornsberry, Fla, 11.46; 6, Kaedan Sager, EH, 11.51.

200 — 1, Treyton Anderson, Dil, 22.62; 2, Owen Hoag, SS, 23.02; 3, Kaden Sager, EH, 23.04; 4, Tyson Bauder, Ham, 23.66; 5, Carson Anderson, Hel, 23.71; 6, Brody Thornsberry, Fla, 23.86.

800 — 1, Lane Cole, Ham, 1:58.76; 2, Henry Ballinger, Cap, 1:59.28; 3, Jacob Curry, Cap, 2:04.02; 4, Wyatt Ehredt, Ftn, 2:05.95; 5, Jackson Triepke, Hgt, 2:07.47; 6, Kasen Kastner, Fla, 2:07.80.

3,200 — 1, Finneas Colescott, Hgt, 9:50.00; 2, Brinson Wyche, Cor, 9:59.80; 3, Brody Romano, Cap, 10:05.55; 4, Gavin Hagberg, Cor, 10:06.39; 5, Gabe Felton, Fla, 10:06.57; 6, Henry Sund, Hel, 10:09.77.

110 hurdles — 1, Joey Lauerman, Cap, 16.29; 2, Merik Mihelish, Cap, 16.37; 3, Aiden Read, Cor, 16.38; 4, Chase Haines, SS, 16.43; 5, Alex Brikso, Cap, 16.54; 6, Brody Hardy, Ftn, 16.67.

Javelin — 1, Kellen Beller, Ste, 174-10; 2, Cole Sandberg, MBS, 172-11; 3, Tyson Rostad, Ham, 166-9; 4, Aiden Nichols, Hgt, 16-46; 5, Levi Reynoso, Cor, 159-8; 6, Braden Howell, EH, 153-0.

Shot put — 1, Talon Holmquist, Wfh, 51-1; 2, Walker McDonald, SS, 48-8 ½; 3, Tommy Nilson,k Hgt, 48-6; 4, Andrew Burrows, Ham, 47-3; 5, Chaise Meyer, MBS, 45-9; 6 (tie), Tyler Gann, VC, and Barrett Hagemann, Cap, 41-2.

High jump — 1 (tie), Aayden Simmons, Hel, and Aiden Nichols, Hgt, 5-8; several athletes tied for second at 5-6.

Long jump — 1, Carter White, Ftn, 20-2 ¼; 2, Bryce Halden, Hgt, 19-10 ½; 3, Dylan Zink, Fla, 19-4; 4, Holter Santos, Dil, 19-4; 5, Trevor Held, EH, 18-11 ¾; 6, Drew Paxton, MBS, 18-9.

Pole vault — 1, Alex Brisko, Cap, 13-6; 2, Taylor Searle, Ham, 13-6; 3, Bridger Wierson, MBS< 12-0; 4, Wyatt Rightnour, Hel, 12-0; 5, Andrew Carmody, Ham, 12-0; 6, Andy Williams, Cap, 11-6.

GIRLS

Team scores (8 events completed) — 1, Helena 78; 2, Flathead 38 ½; 3, Dillon 31; 4, Helena Capital 20; 5, Whitefish 20; 6, Missoula Hellgate 19; 7 (tie), Missoula Big Sky and Frenchtown 18; 9, Hamilton 17; 10, Corvallis 16; 11, Seeley-Swan 11; 12, Stevensville 8; 13, Hot Springs 7 ½; 14, Florence 2.

100 — 1, Hadlea Fred, MBS, 12.95; 2, Brooke Zetooney, Wfh, 13.09; 3, Farah Wyche, Cor, 13.13; 4, Alivia Rinehart, Fla, 13.21; 5, Rylee Barnes, Fla, 13.21; 6 (tie), Kelcey Copping, Fla, and Katelyn Christiansen, HS, 13.26; 8, Malea Pemberton, Wfh, 13.33.

200 — 1, Madilyn Todorovich, Hel, 26.03; 2, Claire Hutchison, Ste, 27.22; 3, Kathryn Sheridan, Cap, 27.31; 4, Katelyn Christensen, HS, 27.40; 5, Kelcey Copping, Fla, 27.88; 6, Emily Maughan, SS, 28.05; 7, Neveah Wetzel, Hel, 28.17; 8, Rylee Barnes, Fla, 28.30.

800 — 1, Odessa Zentz, Hel, 2:18.7; 2, Sariah Maughan, SS, 2:21.32; 3, Sophia Miller, Hgt, 2:25.83; 4, Kaitlyn Skinner, Hgt, 2:27.11; 5, Lilli Rumsey Eash, Fla, 2:27.41; 6, Emmaline Derry, Hgt, 2:29.02; 7, Isabelle Cooke, Wfh, 2:31.75; 8, Josie Wilson, Fla, 2:32.44.

100 hurdles — 1, Logan Todorovich, Hel, 15.57; 2, Ainsley Shipman, Dil, 15.82; 3, Kathryn Sheridan, Cap, 16.31; 4, Rachel Plaster, Hel, 16.64; 5, Alivia Rinehart, Fla, 16.84; 6, Mikalya Hall, Cap, 17.03; 7, Analise Migliaccio, MBS, 17.07; 8, Maeve Inglefinger, Wfh, 17.10.

Shot put — 1, Madison Lewis, Cor, 37-8; 2, Sadie Smith, Ftn, 36-4; 3, Sydney Mattfield, Hle, 36-3 ½; 4, Talianna Miller, Fla, 34-10; 5, Kayla Botkin, Ftn, 33-8 ½; 6, Mya Winkler, Ham, 33-0.

High jump — 1, Logan Todorovich, Hel, 5-2; 2 (tie), Ainsley Shipman, Dil, and Erin Wilde, Wfh, 5-0; 4, Ayda Griffin, Ham, 4-10; 5 (tie), Wren Jensen, Ham, Peyton Walker, Fla, and Makenzie Jackson, Hel, 4-8.

Triple jump — 1, Ainsley Shipman, Dil, 37-8; 2, Madllyn Todorovich, Hel, 34-11; 3, Layne Kearns, Ham, 34-2; 4, Megan Carpenter, Cap, 33-5; 5, Quincee Anderson, Dil, 33-0; 6, Michenna George, MBS, 32-6 ½; 7, Zoey Morast, Dil, 32-1; 6, Afton Wride, Fla, 32-0.

Pole vault — 1, Annika Nehring, Hel, 10-0; 2, Libby Hansen, Cap, 10-0; 3, Charlie Ham, Ftn, 10-0; 4, Hannah Moses, Hgt, 8-6; 5, Hania Halverson, Fla, 9-0; 6, Reghan Skogen, Hel, 8-6; 7, Alex Fuchs, MBS, 8-0; 8, Norah Schmidt, Wfh, 8-0.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Inter Lake

Junell (Sletvold) Gates , 65

Junell (Sletvold) Gates, 65, of Kalispell passed away on April 8, 2022, at her home. Junell passed much too soon and will be dearly missed, every hour of every day. Junell was born on June 12, 1956, in Oakes, North Dakota to Helmer and Gladys (Wilke) Sletvoid. She and her family moved to Montana after her second birthday. Her school years from seventh grade to graduation were in the Flathead, where she excelled and graduated with honors in 1974. Her thirst for knowledge took her to Spokane, where under the tutelage of Doctor Michael, she enrolled and completed with a degree in the...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Barbara Hupfer Stevens

Barbara Hupfer Stevens, formerly of Kalispell, passed away at her home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, on Nov. 6, 2021. A celebration of life will be held on April 28 at the Central Bible Church in Kalispell at 11 a.m. That service will be live streamed on the Central Bible Church Facebook page. A reception/luncheon will follow. A graveside service will be held at the Corvallis Cemetery at 11 a.m. on April 30 with a reception/luncheon to follow at the Corvallis Community Church.
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Mariners hold off AA Lakers in 9th

Mission Valley got three hits and two runs batted in from Dylan Davis and weathered a ninth-inning rally by Kalispell to hold off the AA Lakers 7-6 Monday, in the American Legion baseball opener for both teams. The Class A Mariners outhit the Lakers 9-6 at Griffin Field, with Espn Fisher driving in two and Dawson DuMont getting two hits, including a double, and scoring twice. The Lakers’ Gage Brink, Max Holden and Kostya Hoffman all banged out two hits, and Brink hit two doubles. Down 7-4 in the ninth, the Lakers loaded the bases with two hit batters and a single...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Henry John Hebing, 66

In December of 1978, Henry arrived in Whitefish after a harrowing drive across Eastern Montana on roads, he said, were snow packed and icy for 500 miles, to find work as a carpenter and ski Big Mountain. On Sunday, April 10, 2022, the last day of the season, after taking what must have been some glorious turns on what is said to the one of the best days ever on the hill, Henry took his final run and was found lying in the snow after suffering an apparent heart attack. We are devastated by our loss, but take great comfort in knowing...
WHITEFISH, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevensville, MT
City
Hamilton, MT
Local
Montana Sports
City
Columbia Falls, MT
State
Montana State
City
Corvallis, MT
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Frenchtown, MT
City
Missoula, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Hazel Harness, 94

Funeral service for Hazel Harness, 94 year old lifetime Flathead County Resident who passed away quietly at her home in Kila on Sunday the 10th of April, will be held Saturday, April 23rd at 2:00 p.m. at the Johnson-Gloschat Funeral Chapel in Kalispell with Reverend Mike Mattocks officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home chapel on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in The Glacier Memorial Gardens with graveside services to follow the funeral. There will be a reception and lunch following the graveside service at the Smith Valley Grange. Donations in Hazel’s memory may be made to the N.W. Montana Veteran’s Food Pantry at 1349 U.S. Hwy 2 E. in Kalispell, Montana 59901. Online condolences may be made at www.jgfuneralhome.com or www.harnessfuneralhome.com.
KILA, MT
The Manhattan Mercury

MHS track takes 1st at home meet

The Manhattan High track and field teams both took first Friday at their home meet at Bishop Stadium. The Indians boys tallied 124.5 points to outpace second-place Maize’s 102, while the girls scored 101.5 to beat Salina Central’s 98. Tanner Dowling-Burnett won the boys 400-meter dash and joined...
MANHATTAN, KS
Daily Inter Lake

Spartan Race next month expected to again provide economic impact

Providing an economic boost each year, the Montana Spartan Race is set to return for its ninth year to the shores of Flathead Lake on May 7 and May 8. “The Montana Spartan Race is an incredible shoulder-season event that pumps money directly into our local economy in early May,” said Diane Medler, Executive Director for Discover Kalispell. The Montana Spartan Race has an economic impact of over $1 million in Kalispell each year, according to Discover Kalispell. The organization says part of that impact comes from 47% of racers staying in a hotel or motel and 23% staying in vacation...
KALISPELL, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Polson shuts out Libby

LIBBY — Katelyn Druyvestein threw a 5-hit shutout and had four hits from her leadoff spot, leading Polson over Libby 10-0 in Northwest A softball Saturday. Courtney Benson got two of Libby’s five hits, including a double, but the Loggers (4-3 overall, 2-1 in league) couldn’t push a run across against the Pirates’ ace. Druyvestein struck out 15 hitters and walked none. Polson (5-0, 2-0) got all the runs it needed in the first when Turquoise Pierre’s single to left was misplayed for an error, scoring Druyvestein — who’d led off with a single — and Nikki Kendall, who had walked. Pierre...
LIBBY, MT
Daily Inter Lake

Daily Inter Lake

Flathead County, MT
933
Followers
2K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Inter Lake has been serving Northwest Montana since 1889. We were founded by Clayton and Emma Ingalls as a weekly newspaper in Demersville, and two years later the entire operation moved north to Kalispell. As the largest news-gathering operation in the region, we strive to connect all our readers to the people, places and institutions which make Northwest Montana home.

 https://dailyinterlake.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy