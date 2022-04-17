Man struck, killed by car on White Lane

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was struck and killed Saturday evening, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Police and fire personnel responded to White Lane and Hughes Lane for reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian at 9:30 P.M., according to BPD. Officers located a man in the roadway suffering from major injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The man was out of a crosswalk at the time of the crash, according to BPD.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police. Drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this crash.

The identity of the victim will later be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

