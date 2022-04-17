ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Oxford, MS – Police Investigate Cause of Injury Crash on US-278

By Mississippi Legal News
bobgermanylaw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe accident took place at about 4:25 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of US-278 when at least two vehicles collided with one another. Emergency medical personnel were on hand to administer any necessary medical treatment to the injured victims. Officials are not releasing any details regarding the degree of their...

bobgermanylaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Focus Daily News

Mansfield Police Investigate 287 Crash Into Gas Pipeline

The explosion around 1 a.m., woke up residents in Mansfield and surrounding areas and flames could be seen for miles and miles. In Midlothian the amber sky could be seen, and from a 287 overpass you could see the flare from the gas well, shooting into the night sky. One reader described the roaring noise as ‘incredibly loud’ with another describing the shooting flames as a “dragon spitting fire”.
MANSFIELD, TX
Hot 99.1

Massive Police Sting Takes Out 18 Gangbangers in Upstate NY

Albany Police Say a Massive Sting Called "Operation Turnbuckle" Took Out 18 Gangbangers in Upstate NY. A whole slew of bad guys was taken off Upstate NY streets last week when police and Marshals joined forces to target a group that was allegedly responsible for distributing dangerous narcotics in areas throughout the city of Albany.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Accidents
Mississippi State
Mississippi Cars
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Health
Oxford, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Oxford, MS
Local
Mississippi Health
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Oxford, MS
Accidents
Daily Mail

Urgent search launched for two missing schoolgirls, 14, who were last seen in their pyjamas, as police say they are ‘increasingly concerned for their welfare’

Police are desperately searching for two 14-year-old schoolgirls who went missing in their pyjamas. Aleighsha and Livia were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am on Monday. According to the police, both were wearing pyjamas and slippers when they disappeared. Aleighsha has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Injury#Police#Traffic Accident
CBS Miami

North Lauderdale Double Homicide Suspect Andre Anglin Found Dead Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Andre Anglin, the suspect wanted for the deadly shooting of a woman and a teenage girl in North Lauderdale, has been found dead. The Broward Sheriff’s Office says Anglin died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at 901 W Sunrise Boulevard. Anglin had been on the run since April 13, after he was identified by BSO as the suspect in the murders of the woman and her daughter the Willow Woods Townhomes complex in the 7900 block of Tam Oshanter Boulevard. “I’m very proud of the excellent work conducted by our investigators and VIPER unit. They located and tracked down a menace to society. Unfortunately, this coward decided to take his own life rather than face justice for the heinous murders he committed,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said. The Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office will officially determine the cause and manner of death.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
KSBW.com

Watsonville Police investigating fatal three-car crash

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Police Department is investigating a three-car crash that left two people dead Saturday night. Officers responded to the crash on Green Valley Road and Pennsylvania Drive around 11:27 p.m. The preliminary investigation found a 2016 Nissan Sentra was speeding and ran a red light....
WATSONVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate vehicle crash causing Garden of the Gods Road east of I-25 to shut down

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) are investigating a vehicle crash which caused Garden of the Gods Road to shut down in all directions. At approximately 3:30 a.m., police received a report of a vehicle collision which happened on Garden of the Gods Road just east of I-25 Wednesday morning. According The post Police investigate vehicle crash causing Garden of the Gods Road east of I-25 to shut down appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NBC News

Man, 56, dies after getting trapped in Southern California car wash, police say

A man was killed inside a Southern California car wash after he got out of his vehicle and as w pinned against machinery, authorities said Monday. The fatal accident happened late Friday at a self-service car wash in the 2100 block of East Valley Parkway in Escondido, which is about 35 miles north of downtown San Diego and 110 miles south of central Los Angeles, police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KVIA

Las Cruces police investigate crash

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las cruces police are asking drivers to avoid Rinconada Boulevard and Northrise Drive as they investigate a crash. The crash occurred just before 1 p.m. Thursday. This is a breaking news story. Download the KVIA news app to get alerts the moment news breaks.
LAS CRUCES, NM
CBS San Francisco

Suspects In Deadly San Mateo Execution-Style Shooting Arrested In North Carolina, Hawaii

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – San Mateo Police detectives made arrests on opposite ends of the country Monday in connection with an execution-style shooting that killed a man and wounded his 2-year-old son in 2020. With the assistance of multiple law enforcement agencies, detectives who traveled to North Carolina arrested 29-year-old John “Talia” Paasi outside his home in Charlotte without incident Monday morning. Also on Monday, San Mateo detectives who traveled to Honolulu, Hawaii, along with local and federal authorities, arrested 30-year-old Isileli Mahe at his residence. Mahe was taken into custody without incident. John Paasi and Isleli Mahe were arrested in connection...
SAN MATEO, CA
BBC

MP Angus MacNeil denies causing biker serious injuries in crash

A Scottish MP has appeared in court accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. Angus MacNeil, SNP MP for the Western Isles constituency Na h-Eileanan an Iar, was involved in a two-vehicle collision on Barra in October 2020. Motorcyclist Cailean MacNeil, who was 17 at the time, was left...
ACCIDENTS
10TV

Police: 1 suffers life-threatening injuries in east Columbus crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person suffered life-threatening injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in east Columbus Tuesday night. Police said the crash happened on South Hamilton Road near the Interstate 70 westbound ramp around 8:45 p.m. The person with life-threatening injuries and another person who was injured were both taken...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy