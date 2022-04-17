ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Performs New Unreleased Track at Coachella

Hypebae
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMegan Thee Stallion officially made her Coachella debut with an explosive set, which she kicked off with “Megan’s Piano” from her 2021 album Something for Thee Hotties. “This is my first time at Coachella,” the Houston rapper announced to the...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Megan Thee Stallion Makes Sure All Eyes Are on Her at GRAMMYs

Trust Megan Thee Stallion to give fans the sweetest fashion looks! The 27-year-old rapper stepped on the red carpet of the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards looking like a true treat. The "Sweetest Pie" artist wowed in an animal print dress by Roberto Cavalli that showed off her stellar legs. The dress was lined with gold with a slit that came all the way up the rapper's thigh. What's more, the "WAP" rapper kept her look classic as her long tresses flowed down her back along with a smoky eye complete with her signature cut crease and winged eyeliner.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
musictimes.com

Megan Thee Stallion Holds 'Greedy Men' Accountable For Her War With Label 1501

Megan Thee Stallion and 1501 Certified Entertainment's conflict reached new heights on Monday, when the label filed a countersuit against the rap artist. The company, led by CEO Carl Crawford, alleges that Megan Thee Stallion's latest album for 1501 wasn't an album at all - and they expect more from the 27-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne Join Latto on New Song “Sunshine”: Listen

Atlanta-based rapper Latto has released her new album 777 via RCA. The record includes a new song with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino called “Sunshine.” Hear it below. 777 is Latto’s second record, following her August 2020 studio debut Queen of da Souf. She previewed her new album with the singles “Big Energy,” “Soufside,” and “Wheelie.” Additional guests on 777 include Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion’s Label Countersues After She Claims ‘Ruse’ to Lock Her in Contract

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/21): Megan Thee Stallion’s Houston-based record label countersued the “Savage” rapper Monday, saying her Something for Thee Hotties doesn’t qualify as an album under her contract, despite her lawsuit last month alleging it does. The label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, is asking a judge to issue an order in its favor and also award damages for claims that Megan “has repeatedly breached her contracts.” According to the countersuit, Something for Thee Hotties, released last October, includes “freestyles available on YouTube and archival material from as far back as 2019,” and only amounts to 29 minutes...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Rapper#Thee
Hypebae

Megan Thee Stallion Is Getting Her Own Docuseries

A Megan Thee Stallion docuseries is reportedly in the works. The multi-part documentary will be directed by Nneka Onuorah and produced by Time Studios and Jay-Z‘s Roc Nation. Untitled at the time of writing, the series will offer an intimate look into the Houston rapper’s personal life and career.
TV & VIDEOS
Allure

Megan Thee Stallion's First Set of Hot Girl Summer Nails Is Here

Hot Girl Summer is not officially here until Megan Thee Stallion says it's here, and according to her Instagram, it's here. Her latest manicures have consisted of nude nails, black snake-tongue nails, and dice-inspired nails, but her newest set couldn't be more different from these past ones. The "Sweetest Pie"...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Power 102.9 NoCo

Playboi Carti Interview – How One of Hip-Hop’s Most Elusive Artists Stays Making Waves

How one of hip-hop's most elusive artists stays making waves. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Spring 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. “People are cocky because they think they are already there,” Playboi Carti says while he puffs on a blunt at Atlanta’s Blue South Recording Studios during witching hours on a rainy mid-March night. “I feel like I’m just getting my feet wet. I’m not there at all to be cocky and shit.” King Vamp might not brag much, but he is undoubtedly confident. And, he has every reason to be with the cult-like following of fans amassed since he first got known in the game in 2015, as a signee to A$AP Rocky’s AWGE label. Since then, Carti, born Jordan Carter, has released three albums: 2017’s self-titled LP, 2018’s Die Lit and 2020’s Whole Lotta Red, which came in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Each project helped increase his popularity and success and assisted in creating continuous growth.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Carl Crawford Calls Megan Thee Stallion An "Alcoholic" After She Claims He Pops Pills

For those keeping up with social media antics today (March 21), it has been quite the evening. No one expected for a Monday to be this spicy, but the ongoing court battles between 1501 Certified Entertainment—led by Carl Crawford—and Megan Thee Stallion caused ruckus online. After news was shared that Crawford was suing Megan, she clapped back on Twitter, claiming that Crawford needs to take his money issues to 300 Entertainment with whom he has a contract.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy