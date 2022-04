Suzuki went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and two runs scored in Saturday's loss to the Rockies. After being out of the starting lineup Friday, Suzuki got right back into a groove Saturday. He's recorded at least one hit in all seven of his starts this year and is batting .409 overall with a robust 1.442 OPS. The Japanese outfielder is adjusting quite well in his first MLB season and should be a fantasy force the rest of the way.

