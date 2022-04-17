ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Generates helper in loss

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Nyquist produced an assist, two shots on goal and four PIM in Saturday's 2-1 loss to...

97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: Not on the Rise

The Flyers jumped out to an early lead on the Sabres on Saturday night only to let it slip away and drop another game. The two teams meet for the final time this season, as they close out the home-and-home in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon. Game time is 5 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
10TV

Terry, Zegras leads Ducks past Blue Jackets 6-4

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4 on Sunday night. Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored and John Gibson made 29 saves for the Ducks, who earned a point for the third straight games.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
KIRO 7 Seattle

Kraken beat Senators 4-2 for second straight victory

SEATTLE — Matty Beniers scored in his second straight game to become the third NHL rookie this season to record a point in his first three contests and the Seattle Kraken beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 on Monday night. Beniers, the No. 2 overall pick in last year’s draft...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek: Earns 50th assist

Voracek notched an assist, four shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. Voracek reached the 50-assist mark for the first time since he had 65 helpers with the Flyers in 2017-18. He set up Cole Sillinger on the Blue Jackets' last goal Sunday. Voracek's at 55 points, 131 shots on net, 44 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 73 outings in a top-six role.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Nets winner and adds apple

Stamkos scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 7-4 win over Winnipeg. Stammer's goal was a sweet backhander from the slot off a pass from Ondrej Palat. It came at the 3:00 mark of the third. In the last 13 games, Stamkos has 18 points (six goals, 12 assists). Let him ride.
TAMPA, FL
The Hockey Writers

Blue Jackets’ 4th Line in Good Hands with Kuraly Moving Forward

For the Columbus Blue Jackets, being in a retool means there’s uncertainty abound. How high will this year’s draft picks be? Who will step up to lead the next core? Who should be kept and who should be dealt to bring in more assets?. One thing the Blue...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Dylan Larkin was a pleasure to watch with the Red Wings this season

Dylan Larkin is the Detroit Red Wings’ best player. Full stop. Before undergoing season-ending core muscle surgery, the Waterford, MI product was just one point away from becoming the first Red Wings player to reach 70 in a single season since … Dylan Larkin, three years ago. Before that, it was Henrik Zetterberg who last eclipsed that mark in 2010–11.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Loses in Anaheim

Berube allowed five goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Berube got the nod for the second half of a back-to-back, but he wasn't able to shake off the rust after having not played at any level in four weeks. The Ducks' top six did most of the damage against the 30-year-old netminder, who dropped to 3-2-0 with 18 goals allowed in five outings this season. Berube could pick up a stray start going forward, but Elvis Merzlikins will likely continue to dominate the playing time to end the campaign.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Takeaways from LA Kings’ 2-1 win vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Day by day, we approach the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and day by day, the points become more important for the LA Kings. Going into Saturday’s game, the Kings were set to play only non-playoff teams for the remainder of the season, and that’s where you need to take advantage of your strength in the schedule. That’s exactly what they did last night.
COLUMBUS, OH

