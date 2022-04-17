Blue Jackets' Gustav Nyquist: Generates helper in loss

Berube allowed five goals on 31 shots in Sunday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Berube got the nod for the second half of a back-to-back, but he wasn't able to shake off the rust after having not played at any level in four weeks. The Ducks' top six did most of the damage against the 30-year-old netminder, who dropped to 3-2-0 with 18 goals allowed in five outings this season. Berube could pick up a stray start going forward, but Elvis Merzlikins will likely continue to dominate the playing time to end the campaign.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO