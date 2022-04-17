HKO-WHL-Standings

SPOKANE, Wash. — When the Chiefs had 4 games postponed due to weather and covid-19 in mid-January, I'm sure the club didn't fully realize how important those 4 games were going to be for their post season hopes. At the time, Spokane was down in the bottom 3 of the Western Conference and had overturned their roster from the beginning of the season in October. When the games were re-scheduled though, just about everyone looked at the final weekend of the year and circled the dates of April 15 and 16 when Spokane would finish the regular season with two games in Victoria. The Royals had been down towards the bottom of the conference standings with the Chiefs practically all season, so it came as no surprise when the final weekend rolled along that these two games would make or break each teams season as to whether they made the playoffs, or went hope for the summer.

