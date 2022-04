Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton will miss roughly a week due to a knee injury, the team announced. The state of Minnesota took a collective breath when Buxton hurt himself sliding into second base Friday afternoon. Fearing the worst, the team ran him through an MRI, but the results came back negative. There is no structural damage, and at this current point in time, an injured list stint doesn't seem likely. Nick Gordon should see more time in center field until Buxton is ready to return.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO