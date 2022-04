HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The football Dukes continued spring training at Bridgeforth Stadium as the team prepares to make its Sun Belt Conference debut this fall. On Saturday, fans will fill the stands for the first time this season as James Madison plays a spring game in Harrisonburg. There will be big shoes to fill at the quarterback position, as the team will enter FBS play without star quarterback Cole Johnson, who played his final season with the Dukes in 2021.

