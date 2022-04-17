These Players Will Play Unexpected Against Sunrisers: SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2022

Reading and England U23 striker Emma Harries will be out for an “extended period” after sustaining a knee injury on international duty, the club confirmed.Harries was brought off 28 minutes into the England youth team’s recent match against the Netherlands. Scans have now revealed the star ruptured her posterior cruciate ligament which is likely to rule her out of the rest of the season. Harries has been a crucial player in Reading’s season as the academy graduate has played in 19 matches and been involved in six goals. This includes helping Reading to a eighth position in the Women’s Super League.She said: “I am absolutely gutted to have gotten this injury at this point of the season, but I’ll make sure that I am better than ever when I can finally return. I want to thank my family, parter, players and staff for their ongoing support and care.”Reading will now have to finish the WSL without their star striker, the league has three rounds left. They will play West Ham, Leicester City and Manchester City.“We are all right behind you @EHarries9, and look forward to your return soon,” the club tweeted.

SOCCER ・ 16 HOURS AGO