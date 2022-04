COLUMBUS, Ohio -- There was a family wearing shirts in honor of their father and husband. He died in 2017, and this is their tradition, to attend the Ohio State football spring game, connecting to his memory through their shared love of the Buckeyes. Down the concourse inside Ohio Stadium, there was a baby sucking on a pacifier and strapped to her father’s chest, wide-eyed at her first spring game.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO