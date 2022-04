SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry will play but not start for Golden State in Game 1 of the playoffs against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday night. “It was pretty clear. He felt good,” coach Steve Kerr said before the game. “The only question was how he would feel the next day and he felt good yesterday. Yesterday was a pretty light day and we felt really good about yesterday as we talked about it and today he is good to go.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO